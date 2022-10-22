Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: Eisenhower vs. Mercer — District 10 Boys Soccer Quarterfinal
TITUSVILLE, Pa. – Watch live as No. 6 Eisenhower takes on No. 3 Mercer in a District 10 boys soccer playoff quarterfinal. Brian Hagberg is on the call from Carter Field in Titusville. The game can be watched above or below, or on any of the YDL Sports Network’s...
d9and10sports.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Sheffield/Clarion Volleyball; Eisenhower/Seneca Girls Soccer; Mercer/Eisenhower Boys Soccer Playoffs Tuesday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting a trio of playoff matchups on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Games included in Tuesday’s schedule are the Sheffield at Clarion volleyball match, the Eisenhower vs. Seneca girls soccer match, and the Mercer vs. Eisenhower boys soccer match. Both soccer games will be played at Carter Field in Titusville.
d9and10sports.com
D9 Volleyball Playoffs: C-L Upsets Port Allegany; Clarion, Coudy Get Victories
CLARION, Pa. – For a short minute, 11th-seeded Sheffield looked like it was going to have a chance to stun sixth-seeded and two-time defending PIAA 1A champion Clarion. The Lady Wolverines fought their way out of an early 7-1 hole to tie Clarion at 17 in the first set forcing Lady Cats’ coach Shari Campbell to use a timeout, something that hadn’t happened in a postseason contest for Clarion in a long time.
d9and10sports.com
Oct. 25 D10 Volleyball Playoffs: Top Seeds Maplewood, West Middlesex, Cochranton Advance in Class 1A
MEADVILLE, Pa. – Top seed Maplewood got off to a great start in the District 10 Class 1A playoffs, knocking off No. 8 Kennedy Catholic 3-0, 25-11, 25-7, 25-5. It was a great start for the Tigers, especially considering how things ended for them last season with a quarterfinal loss to North East.
d9and10sports.com
Oct. 24, 2022 D9/10 Soccer Playoffs: Brookville Boys Wins First Playoff Game Since 2013; KC, Slippery Rock Girls Advance
BROCKWAY, Pa. – Caleb Kornbau’s goal with three minutes remaining in the second overtime period lifted Brookville to a 2-1 win over Brockway in the Class 1A first round, securing the Raiders’ first playoff win since 2013. Kornbau scored on a header from Brad Fiscus corner kick.
d9and10sports.com
Oct. 24 D10 VB Playoff Recaps: Seth Hits 1,000 Assists as Mercyhurst Prep Advances, FLB Also Victorious
MEADVILLE, Pa. – Addica Sperry had 26 kills and 17 digs to help fifth-seeded Mercyhurst Prep top 12th-seeded Sharon, 3-1 (25-19, 25-10, 23-25, 25-22). “We played well tonight against a team that puts up a large block,” Mercyhurst Prep head coach Joe Reynolds said. “We worked around it and pushed through a bit of adversity in the third set.”
d9and10sports.com
District 10 Updates Volleyball/Soccer Brackets
SHARON, Pa. – District 10 updated sites and times in its soccer and volleyball playoff brackets Tuesday morning. In Class boys 2A soccer quarterfinal action, there will be doubleheaders at Meadville and Fort LeBoeuf on Wednesday. Slippery Rock will take on Warren at 6 p.m. in Meadville, followed by Fairview and Grove City at 8. At Fort LeBoeuf, Mercyhurst Prep will take on General McLane at 6 p.m., followed by North East and Harbor Creek at 7:30 p.m.
d9and10sports.com
Complete Player: Oil City’s Knox Takes Records in Stride as Oilers Prepare for Playoffs
OIL CITY, Pa. – Oil City junior Ethen Knox has garnered attention from all corners of the country for his rushing accolades this season. The numbers are staggering – Knox has rushed for at least 400 yards in a game six times and narrowly missed the feat in the Oilers’ most recent win against Titusville (395). He broke a record previously held by current Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry, who accomplished the feat four times during his senior season at Yulee (Fla.).
d9and10sports.com
IUP, Slippery Rock Move up in Latest Top 25 Poll
WACO, Texas – Both IUP and Slippery Rock moved up in the latest American Football Coaches Association Division II Top 25 poll released on Monday. IUP, fresh off a 44-7 win over Seton Hill, moved up from No. 13 to No. 11, while Slippery Rock, which beat Cal 42-24, moved from No. 17 to a tie for 13th with Northwest Missouri St. IUP travels to Gannon this Saturday, while Slippery Rock is at Clarion. Shepherd maintained its spot at No. 3 following a 47-14 win over West Chester, while Kutztown is in the ‘Others Receiving Votes.’
d9and10sports.com
Oil City’s Knox Named Week 9 2022 District 10 Jim Kelly POW Powered by the Allegheny Grille
WARREN, Pa. – With another signature performance, this one coming while breaking a pair of program records, Oil City’s Ethen Knox cemented his spot as the Week 9 2022 YDL Sports Network D9and10Sports.com District 10 Player of the Week powered by the Allegheny Grille in Foxburg. Knox rushed...
Joseph B. Fay awarded monster contract to rebuild Pennsylvania Turnpike bridge in Beaver County
PITTSBURGH — One of the region’s largest construction firms has landed its largest individual project contract ever in the region. Joseph B. Fay, the North Side-based subsidiary of S&B USA, recently was awarded a $270 million contract from the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission to take on its Beaver River Bridge project.
Early snowfall disrupts pheasant stocking by Pa. Game Commission
Pheasant hunting season opened Saturday, but hunters in a dozen counties had no birds stocked by the Pennsylvania Game Commission on nearby state game lands. An unseasonably early, heavy snowfall last Tuesday damaged the commission’s Southwest Game Farm, near Distant in Armstrong County, and caused a delay in the commission’s stocking of pheasants in some of the counties served by that game farm.
WFMJ.com
Hazmat called for spill at truck rollover along state line
A hazardous material crew was called out Monday Morning after a dump truck tipped over along the state line between Trumbull and Mercer counties. A dump truck overturned at around 8:15 a.m., blocking State Line Road north of Ohio Street between Hermitage and Hubbard. A load of fill dirt spilled...
Meadville park to receive more than $1.2 million for improvements
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Crawford County is set to receive a community block grant of more than $1.2 million for park improvements. The improvements will be made at Huidekoper Park in Meadville. That will include new asphalt, hoops, nets, fence line painting, and drinking fountain and water bottle filling stations. Greenspace upgrades will include an expanded walking […]
Man dies after tree-trimming accident in Lawrence County
ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. — A man has died after his ladder fell out from under him while he was cutting trees in Ellwood City. According to officials, the man was 30 feet in the air when a branch he was cutting fell and struck him, causing his ladder to fall to the ground.
explore venango
Police: Motorcyclist ‘Distracted by Local Scenery’ Slams into Back of Pickup Truck on Franklin Road
JACKSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 39-year-old man was injured after he crashed his motorcycle into the back of a pickup truck in Jackson Center Borough on Saturday afternoon. According to Mercer-based State Police, the crash occurred at 1:02 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, on Franklin Road, in Jackson Center Borough, Mercer County.
WFMJ.com
Tree cutter dies after accident in Ellwood City
A man has died after an accident while cutting a tree in Ellwood City. It happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday while the tree cutter was about 30 feet in the air. The Ellwood City Fire Chief told 21 News the man was injured after a branch he was cutting fell and hit him.
Pa Game Commission postpones pheasant stockings due to snow damage
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – State game lands in 12 counties that were to receive pheasants this week ahead of Saturday’s statewide pheasant season opener will not be stocked until next week due to unforeseen circumstances. Heavy snowfall Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Southwest Game Farm damaged netting, leaving pheasant enclosures in need of […]
explore venango
Police: Local Man Falls Asleep at the Wheel, Crashes Vehicle in Sugarcreek Borough
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man was rushed to a nearby hospital after he fell asleep at the wheel and crashed his vehicle on State Route 62 on Saturday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, on Route 62 (Allegheny Boulevard), in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County.
wtae.com
Woman found dead after fire breaks out in Armstrong County home
MADISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 79-year-old woman was found dead after fire broke out in a home in Madison Township, Armstrong County, on Sunday afternoon. The fire was reported a little before 1 p.m. at a house on Rimerton Road. The coroner said Judith Zahcerl, of Indiana, died of...
