Read full article on original website
Related
White House provides update on status of Brittney Griner coming home
The White House has released an update about Brittney Griner‘s detainment in Russia. On Oct. 25, Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor, provided a statement that said the United States is still making efforts to bring home the basketball legend. The statement comes after Griner’s appeal was denied by...
Ukraine news LATEST: Putin humiliated as Russia loses scores of Ka-52 helicopters & Zelensky prepares to retake Kherson
VLADIMIR Putin has been left humiliated as British intelligence shows Russia has lost more than a quarter of its 90 Ka-52 attack helicopters. The UK's Ministry of Defence said: "There have been at least 23 verified losses of Russia’s Ka-52 HOKUM attack helicopter in Ukraine since the invasion. "Russian...
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
WFMZ-TV Online
WTA Abierto Tampico Results
TAMPICO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Abierto Tampico at Centro Libanes Mexicano de Tampico (seedings in parentheses):. Katerina Siniakova (4), Czech Republic, def. Alycia Parks, United States, 6-0, 6-3. Zhu Lin (6), China, def. Julia Grabher, Austria, 6-4, 3-6, 6-0. Moyuka Uchijima, Japan, def. Emma Navarro, United States, 6-4,...
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'
Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
Romanian defence minister resigns, pressured after Ukraine comment
BUCHAREST, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Romanian Defence Minister Vasile Dincu resigned on Monday, saying he could not collaborate with the country's president, amid pressure weeks after he said Ukraine's only chance to end the war was to negotiate with Russia.
China's richest people lost about $13 billion in just one day due to a market sell-off after President Xi Jinping secured a third term
The 13 richest people in China lost $12.7 billion on Monday alone, per Bloomberg. Their losses were due to a massive market sell-off over President Xi Jinping's third term in office. Investors fear the economic fallout from Xi's Covid-zero stance and 'common prosperity' agenda. The richest people in China lost...
White House officials thought they'd struck a secret oil deal with Saudi Arabia only for Biden to be humiliated when the kingdom abandoned it: NYT
Saudi Arabia's decision to cut oil production ahead of the midterms took the White House by surprise and has been interpreted as a political move.
WFMZ-TV Online
ATP World Tour Erste Bank Open Results
VIENNA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Erste Bank Open at Wiener Stadthalle (seedings in parentheses):. Daniel Evans, Britain, def. Oscar Otte, Germany, 6-4, 7-6 (3). Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, def. Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, 6-3, 6-4. Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 6-2, 6-3. Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Jurij Rodionov, Austria,...
WFMZ-TV Online
WTA Race Standings
1. Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 4651. 2. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, 4335. 3. Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff, United States, 4086. 4. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, and Elise Mertens, Belgium, 3770. 5. Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 3745. 6. Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan...
The surprising voters who could swing Israel's election: Palestinians
Palestinian citizens of Israel could hold the key to ending the country's political deadlock in next week's election, the fifth in four years.
Comments / 0