Rockford, IL

Rockford area football scores from Friday, October 21

By Scott Leber
 4 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the football results involving Rockford area teams for Friday night, October 21 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.

Watch for highlights each Friday night on Fox 39 live at 11 p.m. on ‘Overtime.’ You can also find highlights at www.mystateline.com

NIC-10
Guilford 14 Belvidere North 7
Boylan 41 Freeport 20 (Titans win NIC-10 outright at 8-1)
Hononegah 44 Auburn 12
Jefferson 38 East 32
Harlem 43 Belvidere 6

NIC-10 STANDINGS
Boylan (8-1)
Belvidere North (7-2)
Guilford (7-2)
Hononegah (7-2)
Harlem (6-3)
Freeport (3-6)
Auburn (3-6)
East (2-7)
Jefferson (2-7)
Belvidere (0-9)

BIG NORTHERN
Genoa-Kingston 32 Stillman Valley 28
Byron 62 Rockford Christian 0 (Byron and Stillman Valley tie for the BNC championship)
Dixon 49 Rock Falls 0
North Boone 46 Oregon 20
Rockford Lutheran 21 Winnebago 7

NUIC
Lena-Winslow 28 Forreston 14 (Panthers 9-0, outright NUIC champs)
Fulton 48 Dakota 26
Galena 67 West Carroll 0
Du-Pec 41 Stockton 12

AREA GAMES
Richmond-Burton 41 Rochelle 20
Sycamore 28 Morris 0 (Spartans 9-0)
Johnsburg 48 Harvard 12
Marengo 32 Plano 7
DeKalb 28 Waubonsie Valley 3
Sterling 63 East Moline 33

8-MAN
Biggsville West Central 68 Amboy 30
Polo 66 Aquin 22

