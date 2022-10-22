Read full article on original website
koamnewsnow.com
Columbus grabs momentum heading into 3A playoffs
COLUMBUS, Kan. – The Columbus Titans have a little momentum heading into the 3A playoffs, after beating Parsons 30-6 in their regular season finale last week. That win gave Columbus back to back wins for the first time this season. “It was our best performance of the season. We’re...
koamnewsnow.com
Aquinas knocks Pittsburg out of 5A soccer playoffs
PITTSBURG, Kan. – (WATCH) St. Thomas Aquinas tops Pittsburg in the 5A soccer regional semifinals Tuesday. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
koamnewsnow.com
Riverton prepares for its return to the state tournament
RIVERTON, Ks. – The Riverton Rams claimed the sub-state championship on Saturday and will compete for the state title for the third year in a row. “I think you see a really focused and intense group of kids,” says Riverton head coach Rebecca Lipasek. “They’ve been saying that they’re ready and have been talking about this since the summer.”
Emporia elevator falls, multiple injuries reported
EMPORIA (KSNT) – Eight people have been transported to the hospital after an elevator’s cable system broke in Emporia on Saturday. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Schmidt told 27 News the incident occurred in the backside of a building located at 504 1/2 Commercial Street around 1 p.m. Saturday. The eight people were taken to […]
KVOE
Hartford woman involved in injury crash in Olathe
A Lyon County woman was involved in a crash that hurt two people in the Kansas City metro area Saturday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Interstate 35 northbound near the Santa Fe Street junction in Olathe. The crash log indicates 36-year-old Susan Woody of Hartford was driving a car northbound and rear-ended a car driven by 36-year-old Roger Flores of Olathe around 10:20 am.
3 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas you and also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Driverless tractor kills pedestrian in southeast Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Cherokee, Kansas man has died after being hit by a driverless tractor in eastern Kansas on Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says a 190 Allis Chalmers driverless tractor struck 73-year-old Joseph Carlson while he was outside of a pickup truck at 11 a.m. on Saturday. It happened […]
KVOE
Kansas Water Office announces water warning for residents using Burlington water
Ongoing drought conditions have prompted Chase County officials to ask a lot of county residents to conserve water. It’s not the only entity asking residents to cut back on their water use. The Kansas Water Office has issued a water warning for all residents using Burlington water, including those...
Crash closes highway, result of self-inflicted shooting
FRANKLIN COUNTY (KSNT) – The cause of a crash that diverted traffic from a busy Kansas highway has been ruled a suicide. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office released a written statement on Monday detailing the events surrounding the crash. On Sunday, Franklin County deputies were called to Interstate 35 near Kansas Highway 33 where a […]
Wind farm proposal denied in Osage County following outcry from residents
LYNDON (KSNT)- Osage County Commissioners decided to deny Auburn Harvest Wind from constructing a wind farm in Osage County on Monday. Up to 30,000 acres of land would have been turned into a wind farm if the proposal was accepted. It was not the wind farm itself that caused the denial, but the confusing way […]
Kansas man, 73, dies after being struck by driver-less tractor, Highway Patrol says
The man was taken to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis where he later died.
KWCH.com
Wind, dry conditions causes fires across the state, fires mostly contained
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Saturday night update: The Garden City Fire Department confirmed that the US Highway 50 wildland fire is 98% contained. In a social media post, they said that crews will continue to patrol throughout the night and tomorrow. US Highway 50 has been reopened. Marion County Emergency...
Sheriff: Wanted Kansas shooting suspect captured
LYON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting have captured a suspect. Just after 10a.m. Monday, Lyon County Crimestoppers received a tip that 37-year-old Logan Casteel was located at 1217 Exchange Apartment #3, according to Undersheriff John Koelsch. Emporia Police, ESU Police, and Lyon County Deputies responded to the...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: deceased couple found, fugitive apprehended
NEOSHO, Mo. – The Neosho Police Department opens an investigation after two residents were found deceased inside their home. On October 23, Neosho Police Dispatch received reports of a deceased male and female at the 1000 block of Stratford Place. When NPD Officers arrived, they discovered Charles Barnett, 87, and Donna Barnett, 78, of Neosho, as well as a .38 caliber firearm. The media release indicates both subjects were deceased at the time of discovery. After further investigation, NPD Officers determined the deaths were a result of a murder-suicide. Click here to read more about this story.
Emporia gazette.com
Former building owner says downtown elevator was freight-use only
Eight people were injured after a freight elevator failed in downtown Emporia, but a former building owner said the elevator should never have had people in it to begin with. Battalion Chief Ryan Schmidt with the Emporia Fire Department said the incident occurred at 504 1/2 Commercial St., at 12:46 p.m. Saturday afternoon, when the cable snapped when the elevator car was about 10 feet in the air. Initial reports said seven people were in the elevator.
koamnewsnow.com
Joplin Police release more information for the Oct. 22 Pedestrian Fatal
JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin police department says a fatal crash involving a Joplin pedestrian came after a separate motorcycle crash near the northbound exit near Zora & Main Street. Just before 3:00 P.M., The Joplin Police Department Emergency Communications Center received information regarding an injury crash near 1500...
Emporia gazette.com
'I was trying so hard': Emporia woman shares story behind the cats
Four years ago, Mariah Holloway had five cats. Last week, more than 80 cats were removed from her home in central Emporia. The story had many people in the community wondering, how could this happen? It turns out, the situation may not have been so black and white. Holloway, who lives in the home with her two children, had been trying to get help for years and believes anyone could find themselves in a similar situation.
Emporia gazette.com
Cottonwood Falls couple raising awareness for victims of wrongful incarceration to host showing, conversation at Emporia Arts Center
Christopher Dunn says he is innocent. A judge agrees with him — but he still sits in prison because of a Missouri case precedent. Two Cottonwood Falls residents are doing what they can to change that. Cottonwood Falls residents Billy and Anais Yeager will be screening their 15-minute song/music...
KHP attempts to decertify officer on ‘baseless’ claims, association says
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas State Troopers Association (KSTA) is calling out the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) administration for attempting to decertify an officer, who was terminated after testifying in favor of another trooper earlier this year. In a Facebook post on Monday, the association shared a letter from KSCPOST (Commission on Peace Officers’ […]
LJWORLD
Lawrence man accused of calling police, then assaulting 3 officers with a gun
A Lawrence man was charged Monday in Douglas County District Court after allegedly assaulting three police officers with a firearm. Tiburcio Joe Reyes III, 38, is charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer and one felony count of interference with law enforcement, according to charging documents.
