Latest Gaming News: The ‘Resident Evil 4’ remake trailer leaps to promising heights while ‘Gotham Knights’ stumbles at the first hurdle

By Chynna Wilkinson
 4 days ago
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Ant-Man 3’ trailer has fans fully on board with Kang conquering the MCU

Mere minutes after an unofficial version leaked online, Marvel went ahead and unleashed the first teaser trailer for next year’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but it’s not the good guys fans have found themselves instantly clamoring for. Having already been introduced to Jonathan Majors in the Loki...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘House of the Dragon’ star says the finale ‘moves the goalposts for suffering’

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the House of the Dragon finale, “The Black Queen”. With House of the Dragon continually announcing new characters, aging them, and generally expanding its worldbuilding over the past couple of weeks, we’d all but forgotten that this is Game of Thrones we’re experiencing all over again, with a reputation to rack up quite the body count when things take a turn for the worse in the political climate.
wegotthiscovered.com

MCU fans joke the Avengers are done after seeing the ‘Ant-Man 3’ trailer

We’ve just gotten our first look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania courtesy of an amazing trailer that takes us deep inside the Quantum Realm. After two urban superhero adventures, it seems Quantumania is taking a leaf out of the Guardians of the Galaxy playbook with a fantastical sci-fi world populated by weird creatures that seems to exist “under” ours.
wegotthiscovered.com

Henry Cavill shares new look at his spectacular return as Superman

As everyone knows by now, thanks to Warner Bros. taking a bizarrely spoiler-heavy approach to the movie’s marketing, Black Adam features the DCEU return that fans have been waiting for in its thrilling post-credits scene. Yes, Superman is back, with Henry Cavill once again donning the red and blue for more adventures in the franchise. Not that we know exactly what form those will take just yet, but the man (in steel) himself has given us a small taste of what’s to come.
wegotthiscovered.com

Nicolas Cage confirmed to be in talks for both ‘National Treasure 3’ and ‘Face/Off 2’

The Nicolas Cage renaissance is well and truly upon us, with the Academy Award winner’s days slumming it on the VOD circuit looking to be over after the one-two punch of universally-acclaimed independent drama Pig and phenomenal self-aware action comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent sent his stock soaring higher than it had been for a decade.
wegotthiscovered.com

Millie Bobby Brown hits the beach in set photos from the Russo brothers’ Netflix sci-fi ‘The Electric State’

The Gray Man may have become one of Netflix’s most-watched original films ever, but it was hardly rapturously received by critics, with many questioning why it needed to cost upwards of $200 million. The mighty algorithm will point in the direction of those viewing numbers, though, but that doesn’t mean eyebrows weren’t raised when the siblings were handed another $200 million for blockbuster sci-fi adaptation The Electric State.
wegotthiscovered.com

How did Rhaenyra and Daemon find out about Lucerys’ fate in ‘House of the Dragon?’

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon, and its source material, Fire and Blood. That was one heck of a cliffhanger to cap off the first season of House of the Dragon, but there’s one little detail that the gnarly finale seemed to leave by the wayside which may have left some of us scratching our heads.
wegotthiscovered.com

Leaked ‘Holiday Special’ trailer confirms the Guardians of the Galaxy cameo we’ve all been waiting for

Marvel Studios hasn’t been having the best of times when it comes to security, with the studio forced to upload the official teaser trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania earlier than expected after it leaked online, and we can expect the same thing to happen imminently now that The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has followed suit.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Christmas comes early thanks to the Guardians while Paul Rudd answers the ‘Ant-Man 3’ question we’re all asking

Happy Holidays, Marvel fans! So, OK, we haven’t even had Halloween yet, but it sure feels like Christmas has come early thanks to the release of the inaugural trailer for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, the first solo outing for the cosmic crusaders since 2017. Elsewhere in the MCU, an exciting promise has been made about Daredevil: Born Again while Paul Rudd clears up something everyone’s wondering about Scott Lang’s battle with Kang.
wegotthiscovered.com

An unintentionally creepy family-friendly Disney dud continues to get side-eyed and slated

Disney cornered the market on family-friendly entertainment a long time ago, but even the all-powerful Mouse House isn’t free from making the odd major misstep or two, of which 1999’s Inspector Gadget can definitely be considered a prominent example. The blockbuster adaptation of the beloved animated series came...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘House of the Dragon’ fans turn Aemond’s epic screwup into hilarious memes

Warning: obvious spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon season one, episode 10, “The Black Queen.”. If the Greens and the Blacks were already headed for what seemed like an inevitable civil war in the House of the Dragon season one finale, Aemond poured gasoline on the fire. Naturally, the ensuing drama has been given the meme treatment on social media.
wegotthiscovered.com

A mediocre action movie that bombed under 4 different titles takes the fight to streaming

If you see the name “Jason Statham” plastered all over a movie’s marketing campaign, then there’s a 99 percent chance you know exactly what’s going to go down. Then again, the chrome-domed ass-kicker did try to stretch his dramatic muscles a little bit more in 2013’s Hummingbird, but the end result was one of his biggest-ever bombs.
wegotthiscovered.com

Weird little creeps prove to be point of pride for ‘House of the Dragon’ fandom

Now, House of the Dragon has concluded its first season. It has been well-received, bringing memes and magic back to the Game of Thrones world, and has sparked a lot of discussion among fans. For some, a selling point for the series is yikes-inducing youths. Conversation about Alicent Hightower’s kids...
wegotthiscovered.com

Maisie Williams admits final ‘Game of Thrones’ season failed to live up to expectations

The final Game of Thrones run was so divisively controversial that it almost brought the entire franchise to ruination. Such was the extent of its travesty that most fans had counted on House of the Dragon to fail and found themselves surprised that it had surpassed their expectations. And even if the prequel show manages to conclude its own story in a satisfying way, the original will continue to live in infamy for as long as there is a television industry.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Ant-Man 3’ antagonists already calling it a lazy ripoff of an MCU favorite

With the new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hitting the internet this week, movie cynics are already predicting that the main conflict in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s current saga will be nothing more than a carbon copy of the story arc we got before involving a strong-chinned purple man and his obsession with shiny rocks.

