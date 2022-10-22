Read full article on original website
Here are 5 Birmingham-area high school games to watch for Week 11
VESTAVIA HILLS (5-4) AT HELENA (6-3) Time/location: Thursday, 7 p.m., at Husky Stadium, Helena. Last week: Vestavia Hills beat Tuscaloosa County 59-18 in a home game; Helena lost 47-14 at home to Benjamin Russell. The skinny: The Rebels will play Austin in Decatur next week to open the Class 7A...
3 high-profile high school football jobs already open in Alabama
Three high-profile football head coaching jobs are already open before the official finish of the 2022 regular season. Oak Mountain has decided to part ways with coach Tyler Crane, according to a story in the Shelby County Reporter on Tuesday. The news comes just two days after Central-Tuscaloosa coach Rodney Bivens Jr. announced he was stepping down as coach of the Falcons. Also, Stanhope Elmore coach Brian Bradford has announced he is stepping down.
One of Alabama’s top senior high school quarterbacks will miss the playoffs
This is an opinion piece. One of the state’s best and most underrated high school football players will miss the postseason. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa quarterback Ethan Crawford tore his ACL in last week’s win over McAdory and will have surgery Thursday, according to coach Jamie Mitchell. Crawford, a Southern Miss...
ASWA Prep Rankings: 2 new No. 1s entering the final week of the 2022 regular season
There are a pair of new No. 1 teams in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association prep football rankings entering the final week of the regular season. In Class 7A, Hoover replaced Thompson as the top team after the Bucs beat the Warriors 9-0 in Alabaster on Friday night. In...
See top storylines, predictions for AHSAA volleyball Elite 8 tournament
The 52nd annual AHSAA volleyball Elite 8 state championship tournament starts on Tuesday with 56 teams competing for championships in seven classes. Class 5A, 4A, 2A and 1A will play quarterfinal and semifinal matches at the Birmingham Crossplex on Tuesday with championships scheduled for the Bill Harris Arena on Wednesday.
Power 25 Rankings: Hoover moves to No. 1, Gardendale makes jump into top 10
Hoover moved to No. 1 in this week’s AL.com Power 25 rankings, the third different No. 1 team in as many weeks. The Bucs jumped to the top spot after shutting out last week’s No. 1, Thompson, 9-0 in Alabaster on Friday. Both of those teams are idle this week before beginning the Class 7A postseason.
Saban explains detailed Alabama game-week prep in dizzying 4-minute coaching tutorial
Nick Saban was more than halfway through last Thursday’s radio show when Harrison from Florence, Alabama called with a question. He wanted to know how much game film and preparation goes into “feeling comfortable” with what any given opponent would do on a weekly basis. “Whew, boy,”...
We made bold preseason Alabama football predictions but were we right?
Welcome to Alabama’s 2022 football open week. You made it. The Crimson Tide will hit the pause button on Saturday competition after eight hard-to-predict weeks of action. From the preseason No. 1 ranking (and 54 of 63 first-place votes) to the No. 6 slot in late October, it’s fair to say this hasn’t been quite the anticipated revenge tour. Two Alabama wins came down to the final seconds while the only loss came when a knuckleball 40-yard field goal snuck over the upright at Tennessee.
Alabama eyeing trio of 2023 elite defensive recruits before signing day
The next month could see Alabama add three more top-40 defensive prospects. It would be somewhat fitting if the Crimson Tide’s recruiting class received a boost through two of its strongest units, the defensive line and the secondary. The eight players in those two positions have helped bring Nick Saban’s 23-player class to the top-ranked in the country, per 247Sports team composite rankings.
Bailey Zappe replaces Mac Jones on Monday night
After missing the past three games with an ankle injury, quarterback Mac Jones returned to the New England Patriots’ lineup in Monday night’s game against the Chicago Bears. But after three Patriots’ possessions, Bailey Zappe replaced the former Alabama All-American, and the New England offense responded by jolting...
Paul Finebaum on Alabama: ‘They played with so much more composure’
What a difference a week makes. The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide defeated No. 24 Mississippi State 30-6, a week after being upset by Tennessee 52-49. SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum was asked what impressed him most about Nick Saban’s team on Saturday night in Tuscaloosa. “They played with...
Alabama gains votes in new AP, coaches poll
Everyone at the top of the polls held serve while there were a few shifts. Alabama remained No. 6 in both the Associated Press and the coaches poll, adding a few votes after beating then-No. 24 Mississippi State. The Crimson Tide (7-1) in the coaches poll got 1,264 voting points...
Where were the lights in Bryant-Denny Stadium during Alabama vs. Mississippi State?
When Alabama announces a nighttime kickoff, fans know they’re in for a long day of tailgating and other pregame fun that will leave them exhausted by game’s end. But they also know they can expect the lightshow in Bryant-Denny Stadium, a still-new gameday experience fans already adore. But...
Samford University denies student application to form LGBTQ group
When Angela Whitlock, a Cumberland Law student at Samford University, was looking for student groups to join last year, she noticed something was missing. There were groups for Black, Hispanic and Native American law students, student athletes, women, and various political organizations. But none were for LGBTQ students. So last...
Strong storms possible in Alabama but severe threat decreasing
A few strong storms will be possible this evening in Alabama, but a tornado watch has been dropped early for the state. As of 5 p.m. Tuesday a line of storms continued to move through Alabama. Some were on the strong side but none was severe. The National Weather Service...
New Jack’s restaurant opening in Cullman County
Jack’s will open its 169th location in Alabama in Vinemont later this month. The restaurant, located at 680 Patton Drive, has been under construction since June. This location features the chain’s “Southern Charm” design, with a large dining room, interior window for customers to watch biscuits being made, and a porch seating area outside.
Isolated severe storms possible in Alabama on Tuesday
Fall severe weather season has arrived, and a chance for severe storms will arrive in Alabama on Tuesday. Damaging winds are the main concern with Tuesday’s storms, which could arrive in the form of a squall line, but there will also be the risk of a tornado or two, especially in western Alabama.
Alabama leaders, Gov. Kay Ivey react to success on national NAEP test: ‘Much work ahead’
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Alabama’s fourth graders leapt from the bottom rungs of the nation’s math and reading rankings, according to new test results released Monday. Alabama has languished at the bottom of national...
What are the biggest fish ever caught in Alabama? Here are angler records
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
Alabama struggles to staff special education services, leaving students with limited options
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Brooke Hilyer had few options left for her son Logan’s education. Last spring before Logan graduated elementary school, Hilyer was told by Elmore County Schools that her local middle school, Holtville, did not have a special education class available for children with multiple disabilities.
