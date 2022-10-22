Noecker’s historic performance highlights strong Siouxland showing at NSAA State Cross Country meet

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Hartington-Newcastle/Cedar Catholic’s Carson Noecker had an opportunity to etch his name in the history books at the NSAA Cross Country State Meet in Kearney. Just 3.1 miles later, history was made as Noecker became the first boys’ four-time state title winner in Nebraska history. His time of 14 minutes, 58 seconds clinched the historic feat.

Here’s a look at some of the notable results from our other area athletes and teams that competed in the meet.

BOYS CLASS B

Top local team: South Sioux City- 5th place

Top local finisher: Mesuidi Ejerso (South Sioux City)- 16:38, 3rd place

BOYS CLASS C

Top local team: Bloomfield-Wausa- 8th place

Top local finisher: Carson Noecker (Hartington-Newcastle)- 14:58, 1st place

BOYS CLASS D

Top local team: Norfolk Catholic- 7th place

Top local finisher: Brody Taylor (Ponca)- 17:20, 7th place

GIRLS CLASS B

Top local team: South Sioux City- 9th place

Top local finisher: Lorena Valdivia-Martine (South Sioux City)- 20:53, 17th place

GIRLS CLASS C

Top local team: Wayne- 1st place

Top local finisher: Jala Krusemark (Wayne)- 20:42, 14th place

GIRLS CLASS D

Top local team: Crofton- 3rd place

Top local finisher: Jordyn Arens (Crofton)- 19:28, 1st place

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.