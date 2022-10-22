Read full article on original website
Looking to buy? This historic 1800s Fairhaven house will take you back in time
The 5,200-square-foot historic Clark Mansion home in Fairhaven is on the market for the first time in more than 50 years.
wwu.edu
Western Libraries Invites Submissions for New Subscriptions
Western Libraries is pleased to announce that this year we will once again not have to make any subscription cancellations. Instead, we will continue a more deliberate, strategic review of subscriptions to ensure that the university’s subscriptions portfolio remains dynamic and relevant. As part of this year’s subscription review...
Hot Sauce Made in Washington Crowned Best in the World
A company based in Washington State was just crowned the Grand World Champion at a worldwide hot sauce competition. Are you brave enough to sample it for yourself?. What Washington Hot Sauce Company Was Just Crowned Best in the World?. The company is based out of Bellingham and is named...
‘Unacceptable and discriminatory act’ condemned at WWU
University police investigating recent antisemitic incident on campus.
Sustainable Connections’ ‘Freedge’ offers anyone free perishable foods in Bellingham
“Everyone is welcome whether you are struggling or not. Eating recovered food is good for the environment, it is a climate change action.”
MyNorthwest.com
Old hangar mystery reveals layers of Northwest aviation history
From San Diego to Seattle to Port Townsend, a non-descript sheet metal building might be the oldest, most historic – and most well-traveled – airplane hangar in the Evergreen State. This breaking history news – and All Over The Map exclusive – comes from Lee Corbin, military and...
KOMO News
Inslee visits Snohomish County school to discuss student health, diversity and literacy
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee visited Meadowdale High School in Lynnwood Monday to learn about the efforts being made by the school to address student health, educator diversity, and digital literacy. During his visit, the governor met with Eryn Duffee, the co-chair of the Advocacy Committee for the...
Bellingham removes parking on these streets to add bike lanes
City hopes to focuses on people who walk, bike and ride the bus just as much as those who drive cars.
myeverettnews.com
Meet The Owner – Everett Vacuum
Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
North Cascades road to iconic lookout closes with first snowfall of the season
Gates closed near Mt. Baker Ski Area because the last stretch of road is too dangerous to plow.
KING-5
Korean hot dogs are a texture sensation at this Snohomish County restaurant
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Introducing the snack you might have been missing all your life: a breaded hot dog, topped with sugar. It’s the featured item on the menu at Seoul HotDog in Lynnwood. "In Korea, it’s a must do. 99.9% must have sugar powder,” said owner A Ram...
nwsportsmanmag.com
Coho Rule Changes For Wallace, Skagit, Cascade, Dungeness
THE FOLLOWING ARE RULE CHANGE NOTICES FROM THE WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE. 1. Extends coho salmon fishery from in Skagit River areas from mouth to Cascade River Rd. (Marblemount Bridge) through Nov. 30, 2022. 2. Maintains: Bait prohibited from mouth to Cascade River Rd. (Marblemount Bridge) Effective date:...
As storms line up for Whatcom County, forecasters wary of an atmospheric river
Series of storms expected to boost October rainfall totals.
Don’t call 911 when the power goes out in Whatcom. Unless this happens
First storms of the season could bring power outages.
Whatcom child care tax proposal has broad support among health care, employers
Some two-thirds of families lack access to child care, keeping parents and caregivers out of the county’s workforce.
Another storm heads toward Whatcom with wind and rain
Weather changes into a typical fall pattern across Western Washington.
q13fox.com
Rain showers and sunbreaks Monday
Seattle - Monday will bring a mix of rain showers, clouds, and sunbreaks as a frontal system pushes through Western Washington. There will be more dry than wet times Monday, with highs in the mid 50s. Winds could be breezy at times. The best chance for rain late this morning and into the afternoon will be in the Puget Sound convergence zone areas of Snohomish and King counties. Rain showers will continue to dissipate this evening.
kpug1170.com
Three men arrested for trafficking fentanyl in Whatcom County
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Three men have been arrested in connection with ten kilos of fentanyl pills trafficked here in Whatcom County. An undercover sting organized by Homeland Security Investigations led to the arrests of 22-year-old Guillermo Vierya Salas and 41-year-old Jaime Alonso Hernandez-Hernandez in Bellingham who both appeared in U.S. District Court in Seattle last Thursday, October 20th.
Oxygen tanks explode as Whatcom house burns to the frame
Chief reminds people to be careful with wood stoves and chimneys as the weather gets colder, and to make sure smoke detectors are in place and working.
Bellingham Police arrest man on suspicion of second-degree murder in Roosevelt shooting
Bags of white powder field tested positive for the presence of cocaine and 1,000 blue pills thought to be laced with fentanyl were found at the scene of the Oct. 16 shooting.
