ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

The good, bad on injuries for Buckeyes: JSN, Robinson, Caffey, Hancock, Cam Brown, Proctor, Trayanum, Gaoteote

Coming off its bye week and heading into the Iowa game last week, Ohio State was feeling very good about the overall health of its team. However, the Buckeyes are dealing with some ailments that recently occurred and head coach Ryan Day provided updates on several of his players at his Tuesday press conference. He spoke about junior wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, fifth-year senior cornerback Cameron Brown, true freshman running back T.C. Caffey, fifth-year senior safety Josh Proctor and more.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Stat Pack: Where Ohio State stands statistically after Week 8

It was a positive return to the field for No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday afternoon. After the Buckeyes used last week with no game to evaluate themselves and find ways to improve, as well as get healthier. The Scarlet and Gray then kicked off the second half of the 2022 season with a 54-10 win against Iowa at Ohio Stadium.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Chip Trayanum moves to running back after injury to TC Caffey, Palaie Gaoteote must step up at linebacker

Ohio State will be without TC Caffey for the rest of the 2022 season, as head coach Ryan Day updated on Tuesday that the freshman suffered a “long-term issue” prior to last week’s game. While the Buckeyes losing their fourth-string, walk-on running back may not ring the same alarm bells as other injuries this year, it does have a ripple effect.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Swarmcast: Analyzing Kirk Ferentz's pre-Northwestern press conference, who starts at quarterback?

For the first time of the 2022 season, there's a question mark about who will start at quarterback. HawkeyeInsider's David Eickholt and Sean Bock dive into the press conference including who Iowa should start at quarterback, Kirk Ferentz's strategy on keeping his offense confident in spite of little production, Iowa's ability to bounce-back after losing multiple games in a row and much more in this loaded episode.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

247Sports

56K+
Followers
387K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy