What Penn State's James Franklin said about Ohio State, this week's top-15 game
No. 2 Ohio State's 2022 season continues on Saturday against No. 13 Penn State. The Buckeyes will head out on the road for just the second time this year, traveling to State College. Unlike many recent trips to Beaver Stadium, however, the Scarlet and Gray won't have to face the raucous night game crowd of a White Out, as this game will kick off at 12 p.m. ET.
The good, bad on injuries for Buckeyes: JSN, Robinson, Caffey, Hancock, Cam Brown, Proctor, Trayanum, Gaoteote
Coming off its bye week and heading into the Iowa game last week, Ohio State was feeling very good about the overall health of its team. However, the Buckeyes are dealing with some ailments that recently occurred and head coach Ryan Day provided updates on several of his players at his Tuesday press conference. He spoke about junior wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, fifth-year senior cornerback Cameron Brown, true freshman running back T.C. Caffey, fifth-year senior safety Josh Proctor and more.
Penn State vs Ohio State betting line: No. 13 Lions a big underdog against No. 2 Buckeyes
Penn State aims to deliver an upset victory in Beaver Stadium but the challenge is mighty, as unbeaten Ohio State rolls into town following a 54-10 victory over Iowa. Despite carrying a 6-1 record and playing in front of a home crowd, the No. 13 Nittany Lions are more than a two-touchdown underdog against the No. 2 Buckeyes.
Iowa Football: Kirk Ferentz updates quarterback situation ahead of Northwestern
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz spoke with the media on Tuesday ahead of the Hawkeyes' matchup against Northwestern. Ferentz was asked about the quarterback situation entering the matchup against the Wildcats. In this past Saturday's loss to Ohio State, Iowa decided to make a quarterback change as the Hawkeyes replaced starter Spencer Petras with backup Alex Padilla.
Ohio State legacy Jackson Wiley having a breakout sophomore season
Lewis Center (Ohio) Olentangy wide receiver Jackson Wiley is an Ohio State legacy and he has had a breakout sophomore season. The 2025 prospect had 45 receptions for 553 yards and six touchdowns through nine regular season games for the Braves. As a result, Wiley has seen his recruitment take...
Recruits who were in The Shoe react to Ohio State 54, Iowa 10
The Buckeyes poured it on in the second half Saturday for a 54-10 win over Iowa. Bucknuts has reaction from a number of recruits who were at the game.
Stat Pack: Where Ohio State stands statistically after Week 8
It was a positive return to the field for No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday afternoon. After the Buckeyes used last week with no game to evaluate themselves and find ways to improve, as well as get healthier. The Scarlet and Gray then kicked off the second half of the 2022 season with a 54-10 win against Iowa at Ohio Stadium.
Day after thoughts: Kirk Ferentz, Iowa face a critical crossroads surrounding Iowa's future
It seems like each week, Iowa hits a new rock bottom and that wasn't different on Saturday following Iowa's 54-10 loss to Ohio State. The game went as every Iowa fan feared-- an ineffective offense can't move the football against an athletic talented defense while Ohio State's offense eventually wore down the Hawkeyes.
Chip Trayanum moves to running back after injury to TC Caffey, Palaie Gaoteote must step up at linebacker
Ohio State will be without TC Caffey for the rest of the 2022 season, as head coach Ryan Day updated on Tuesday that the freshman suffered a “long-term issue” prior to last week’s game. While the Buckeyes losing their fourth-string, walk-on running back may not ring the same alarm bells as other injuries this year, it does have a ripple effect.
Swarmcast: Analyzing Kirk Ferentz's pre-Northwestern press conference, who starts at quarterback?
For the first time of the 2022 season, there's a question mark about who will start at quarterback. HawkeyeInsider's David Eickholt and Sean Bock dive into the press conference including who Iowa should start at quarterback, Kirk Ferentz's strategy on keeping his offense confident in spite of little production, Iowa's ability to bounce-back after losing multiple games in a row and much more in this loaded episode.
