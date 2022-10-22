ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-cities, WA

Comments / 0

Related
102.7 KORD

Could Clowning Around Land You in Tri-Cities Legal Trouble?

If you're thinking about dressing up as a clown to give the unsuspecting citizens of the Tri-Cities a good scare for Halloween, you might want to reconsider. There are many ways "clowning around" this holiday could land you in trouble with the law. Is Dressing as a Clown Around Town...
PASCO, WA
102.7 KORD

First Snow Hits Washington This Weekend, Get Ready!

I hope you are ready because the first snow of the season is here! If you're not ready for winter yet, you better read on because it is about to smack you in the FACE!. Well, it is tonight and no I am not kidding. The forecast for the Cascade Mountain range is snow tonight (Friday October 21, 2022) with up to 10 inches possible in places. Snow between 3-6 inches is expected all along the mountain range not just at the peaks. Then on Sunday there is a 20% chance of snow and some more expected on Monday. Which mountain passes in Washington State are expecting the most snow this weekend?
WASHINGTON STATE
102.7 KORD

What are Those Odd White Bugs Swarming Tri-Cities?

If you have been walking around Tri-Cities this fall, you have probably suddenly run into swarms of these small white bugs. What are they and where are they coming from?. What are These White Swarming Small Gnat-Like Bugs?. If you have lived in the northwest, you have seen these little...
TRI-CITIES, WA
102.7 KORD

Hot Sauce Made in Washington Crowned Best in the World

A company based in Washington State was just crowned the Grand World Champion at a worldwide hot sauce competition. Are you brave enough to sample it for yourself?. What Washington Hot Sauce Company Was Just Crowned Best in the World?. The company is based out of Bellingham and is named...
BELLINGHAM, WA
102.7 KORD

Alligator Spotted & Captured Near Pacific Northwest Canal

A man was walking his dog last Thursday in a city on the Oregon and Idaho border when he spotted what he thought was an alligator. Yes, an American alligator. The man was walking near his hometown of New Plymouth in Idaho, right next to the Oregon border around 8:30 pm last Thursday night when he spotted the alligator. He was walking his dog off SE First Avenue just south of New Plymouth, when he spotted it moving in the bushes. After spotting the gator, he decided to capture it, load it into a horse trailer, and call the Idaho Fish and Game officials.
NEW PLYMOUTH, ID
102.7 KORD

The 3 Best Ski Towns in Washington State

Washington State turns into a gorgeous winter wonderland, from the snow-capped mountains to the frozen lakes, there are endless opportunities to enjoy the cold weather this coming winter and Washington's ski towns are equally exciting to explore. We've picked out three that you should check out. We've compiled three ski...
WASHINGTON STATE
102.7 KORD

Is It True? Do More Creative Costumes Get Kids More Candy in WA? [Must See Video]

Do you believe that more creative costumes get more candy for trick-or-treaters?. If you answered yes, you wouldn't be wrong. According to a recent article from SWNS:. Three in five (61%) believe that creative costumes garner more candy. So it’s no surprise that kids are asking for classic costumes such as pirates and vampires (41%), scary (41%), superheroes and villains (39%) and pop culture (39%).
WASHINGTON STATE
102.7 KORD

Did Your History Teacher Tell You About the Infamous Everett Massacre?

I've been digging around through Washington state history, whilst lamenting my lack of interest in the high school class of the same name, in an effort to learn more about our state. Up until now, I had never heard of the Everett massacre of 1916. It was a clash between unionized labor workers and "citizen deputies" that resulted in 7 deaths, several injuries, and 76 arrests. This incident is also known as Bloody Sunday, not to be confused with the 1972 tragedy in Northern Ireland that would go on to inspire U2 to write 'Sunday, Bloody Sunday.'
EVERETT, WA
102.7 KORD

Murray Calls for Gun Control During Debate with Smiley

"We need to ban assault weapons, we need to make sure that we have really good background checks."--Senator Patty Murray during the debate. Senator Patty Murray called for more gun control during her debate Sunday with challenger Tiffany Smile at Gonzaga University in Spokane. The two battled over abortion, with...
SPOKANE, WA
102.7 KORD

102.7 KORD

Pasco WA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy