Read full article on original website
Related
5 of the Most Picturesque Washington Towns to Visit in Wintertime
Washington State is home to some of the most beautiful scenery in the country, hands down. Washington is gorgeous, especially during winter and we've selected five towns that you should visit. Here Are 5 Great Washington Small Towns To Visit During Winter Time. And in wintertime, when the snow blankets...
5 Tips To Stay Safe if You Get Stranded on a Winter Pass in Washington State
5 Tips To Remember If You Get Stranded On A Winter Pass In Washington State. Getting stranded on a winter pass in Washington State is no joke. If you find yourself in this unfortunate situation, it's important to stay calm and follow these tips to ensure your safety until help arrives.
Could Clowning Around Land You in Tri-Cities Legal Trouble?
If you're thinking about dressing up as a clown to give the unsuspecting citizens of the Tri-Cities a good scare for Halloween, you might want to reconsider. There are many ways "clowning around" this holiday could land you in trouble with the law. Is Dressing as a Clown Around Town...
First Snow Hits Washington This Weekend, Get Ready!
I hope you are ready because the first snow of the season is here! If you're not ready for winter yet, you better read on because it is about to smack you in the FACE!. Well, it is tonight and no I am not kidding. The forecast for the Cascade Mountain range is snow tonight (Friday October 21, 2022) with up to 10 inches possible in places. Snow between 3-6 inches is expected all along the mountain range not just at the peaks. Then on Sunday there is a 20% chance of snow and some more expected on Monday. Which mountain passes in Washington State are expecting the most snow this weekend?
What are Those Odd White Bugs Swarming Tri-Cities?
If you have been walking around Tri-Cities this fall, you have probably suddenly run into swarms of these small white bugs. What are they and where are they coming from?. What are These White Swarming Small Gnat-Like Bugs?. If you have lived in the northwest, you have seen these little...
5 Washington State Sneaky Speed Traps You Should Avoid
If you're planning a road trip through Washington State, beware - there are plenty of speed traps set up to catch unwary drivers. Here are the top 5 places you'll need to slow it down. As I came out of Cle Elum yesterday, there sat a Washington State Patrol cruiser....
The Truth About Razor Blades In Washington Apples At Halloween
Childhood is a magical time. One of the things that makes it so special is Halloween. Once a year, kids get to dress up like their favorite heroes and villains and go door-to-door for free candy. What's not to like?. At its best, Halloween is a joyful occasion. But there's...
Hot Sauce Made in Washington Crowned Best in the World
A company based in Washington State was just crowned the Grand World Champion at a worldwide hot sauce competition. Are you brave enough to sample it for yourself?. What Washington Hot Sauce Company Was Just Crowned Best in the World?. The company is based out of Bellingham and is named...
Do These 6 Things to Your Car Before Washington Winter Hits
Winter arrives tonight in the Washington State mountains and you better be prepared! If you have not finished these 6 things to get ready for winter you better start RIGHT NOW! Almost all of these you can do yourself!. Install Snow or New All Season Traction Tires. One of the...
Alligator Spotted & Captured Near Pacific Northwest Canal
A man was walking his dog last Thursday in a city on the Oregon and Idaho border when he spotted what he thought was an alligator. Yes, an American alligator. The man was walking near his hometown of New Plymouth in Idaho, right next to the Oregon border around 8:30 pm last Thursday night when he spotted the alligator. He was walking his dog off SE First Avenue just south of New Plymouth, when he spotted it moving in the bushes. After spotting the gator, he decided to capture it, load it into a horse trailer, and call the Idaho Fish and Game officials.
The 3 Best Ski Towns in Washington State
Washington State turns into a gorgeous winter wonderland, from the snow-capped mountains to the frozen lakes, there are endless opportunities to enjoy the cold weather this coming winter and Washington's ski towns are equally exciting to explore. We've picked out three that you should check out. We've compiled three ski...
Are There Roundabout Rules in Tri-Cities? Please Stop Doing THIS! [MUST SEE VIDEO]
NO, everyone is NOT familiar with the rules of roundabouts. YOU need to read this. I've almost been in several accidents because people aren't paying attention. Daily, I am amazed at what I see on the roads. But back to roundabouts. Yes, there are rules. I did some checking with...
There Is One Type of Halloween Candy Not Allowed in Washington State
Surprise, Some Halloween Candy Shouldn't Be Passed Out To Kids. Every year around Halloween, there's always some confusion about what types of candy are allowed and which are not. I was surprised to discover that yes, there are certain kinds of Halloween candy that you're not allowed to give kids...
Is It True? Do More Creative Costumes Get Kids More Candy in WA? [Must See Video]
Do you believe that more creative costumes get more candy for trick-or-treaters?. If you answered yes, you wouldn't be wrong. According to a recent article from SWNS:. Three in five (61%) believe that creative costumes garner more candy. So it’s no surprise that kids are asking for classic costumes such as pirates and vampires (41%), scary (41%), superheroes and villains (39%) and pop culture (39%).
Remember the Horrifying Plane Crash That Nearly Destroyed Lynyrd Skynyrd?
Lynyrd Skynyrd endured one of the worst tragedies in music history on Oct. 20, 1977, when a plane carrying the band and their entourage crashed in Mississippi, killing several members of the group. But the band would rise again to bring the music of Skynyrd to an entirely new generation of fans.
Did Your History Teacher Tell You About the Infamous Everett Massacre?
I've been digging around through Washington state history, whilst lamenting my lack of interest in the high school class of the same name, in an effort to learn more about our state. Up until now, I had never heard of the Everett massacre of 1916. It was a clash between unionized labor workers and "citizen deputies" that resulted in 7 deaths, several injuries, and 76 arrests. This incident is also known as Bloody Sunday, not to be confused with the 1972 tragedy in Northern Ireland that would go on to inspire U2 to write 'Sunday, Bloody Sunday.'
Murray Calls for Gun Control During Debate with Smiley
"We need to ban assault weapons, we need to make sure that we have really good background checks."--Senator Patty Murray during the debate. Senator Patty Murray called for more gun control during her debate Sunday with challenger Tiffany Smile at Gonzaga University in Spokane. The two battled over abortion, with...
Find Out Why You Will Pay More Towards Family Leave Program in 2023
Premiums for the WA state Paid Family and Medical Leave program rising. Thursday, Oct. 20th, the Washington Employment Security Department (WESD) announced beginning January 1st, 2023, the premiums will rise for taxpayers and others who pay into the program. According to WESD, the increased usage of the program is behind...
102.7 KORD
Pasco WA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0