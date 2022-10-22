Read full article on original website
Owl Shop closing in downtown Worcester after 76 years, reopening in New Hampshire
After 76 years on Main Street in Worcester, Owl Shop will be closing at the end of the year and moving its business to New Hampshire. The tobacco shop’s owner Zack Photakis said Tuesday the decision to close the Main Street store that his grandfather George opened in 1946 was “heartbreaking.”
Southwick Select Board votes to allocate ARPA funds for Town Hall roof project
SOUTHWICK — The Select Board voted Monday evening to allocate some of Southwick’s remaining American Rescue Plan Act Funds from fiscal years 2022 and 2023 to account for the rising cost of materials and labor for the Town Hall roof and HVAC project. The board voted 2-0 to...
National Grid offers cost saving advice at Worcester Public Library Tuesday
National Grid users worried about bill increases this winter are invited to attend a Winter Customer Savings Event at the Worcester Public Library on Tuesday. Representatives from the company, joined by utility advocates from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, Mass Save and other local community assistance program agencies, will be present to help residents and answer any questions. This info session will be held at the library from 4 to 7 p.m.
Chicopee postpones Spooktacular due to rain
CHICOPEE -- The popular Spooktacular Halloween event has been postponed a day because of expected rain. The event, which attracted more than 3,000 costumed children and their parents last year, will now be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, at Szot Park. Forecasts are predicting a dry night with temperatures in the high 60s, said Chloe Soto, communications and special projects director for Mayor John L. Vieau.
No parade, but Westfield rag shag tradition continues with Elks trunk-or-treat
WESTFIELD — Children who grew up in the city in the past several decades may remember the Rag Shag Parade which allowed them to showcase their Halloween finery while marching through downtown. That tradition of the Charlie Morse Memorial Parade, sponsored by the Westfield-West Springfield Lodge of Elks, has...
Square One receives $993K grant to provide locally grown food to children and families
SPRINGFIELD — Square One is receiving nearly $1 million in state funding for a program that will help purchase locally grown food to be distributed to children and families served by the nonprofit that offers daycare and various family services. “We’re excited with the funding,” said Kristine Allard, Square...
Nonprofits offering fuel assistance programs prepare for winter’s chill
REGION — With winter approaching and energy companies such as Eversource and National Grid predicting increases in their customer’s energy bills, two local nonprofits are preparing for thousands of residents needing their fuel assistance programs. Energy Director for Community Action Pioneer Valley Peter Wingate said he anticipates this...
CHD celebrates 50th anniversary of serving Western Massachusetts
CHD, the Center for Human Development, celebrated its 50th anniversary with a gala on Oct. 20 at the MassMutual Center. Diana Chao, founder of the youth-to-youth mental health nonprofit, Letters to Strangers, shared the story of her personal journey. Diagnosed with bipolar disorder at age 13, Chao, who turned to writing to help with her healing, created what is now the largest such nonprofit in the world.
Chicopee sets tax rate: Average homeowner to see a $155 increase next year
CHICOPEE – Homeowners will see an average increase of $155 in their tax bills in the upcoming year, but that could have been nearly double if if city officials had not put aside additional money to reduce this year’s tax levy. The City Council voted 10-0 on Tuesday...
Chicopee plans to spend much of remaining federal COVID recovery money to improve infrastructure
CHICOPEE – With about one-third of the city’s federal American Rescue Plan Act money remaining, Mayor John L. Vieau said he hopes to spend it to take a bite out of some of the city’s outstanding infrastructure projects. “We are trying to be very frugal with the...
Bishop Vashti McKenzie to speak at Springfield NAACP’s Freedom Fund event
SPRINGFIELD — The annual Freedom Fund dinner of the Springfield Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is making an in-person return on Oct. 27, according to Bishop Talbert Wesley Swan II, the branch’s president. Bishop Vashti Murphy McKenzie, the first female bishop of...
Hardwick Board of Selectmen want referendum on thoroughbred horse racing
HARDWICK — Members of Board of Selectmen said on Monday they want voters to determine whether the town should host a thoroughbred horse racing and sports betting establishment at the 360 acre Great Meadowbrook Farm. At the end of September, the Commonwealth Equine and Agricultural Center filed an application...
Worcester firefighter diagnosed with cancer following free screening
Worcester firefighter Ryan Kelley had a scab on his temple for two years that never really healed. He hadn’t done anything about it, when his whole truck decided to attend a free cancer screening held by DetecTogether and UMass Memorial Health at Polar Park last year. When doctors from...
10 most expensive homes sold in city of Worcester Oct. 16-22
A house in Worcester that sold for $705,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in the city of Worcester between Oct. 16 and Oct. 22. In total, 25 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $395,312, $239 per square foot.
This Ludlow pizzeria scored ‘Best in the Northeast’ at pizza and pasta show in Atlantic City
LUDLOW — James “Jimmy” Casapizziolo, of Casa Pizza in Ludlow, even sliced his prize-winning pizza like they do in New Haven: down the middle and then into strips that are folded. “It’s a real mess, but I’m fascinated by it,” he said before rhapsodizing about all the...
10 most expensive homes sold in Hampshire County Oct. 16-22
A house in Northampton that sold for $785,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Hampshire County between Oct. 16 and Oct. 22. In total, 30 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $379,832, $247 per square foot.
Applying for student debt relief online takes less than 2 minutes, Warren and Pressley say in stops across state
Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley made stops in Boston, Brockton, Worcester and Springfield on Tuesday in an effort to encourage student loan borrowers to apply for federal student debt relief. At their Worcester stop at the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School, Pressley told an audience of students...
Lockdown lifted at Burncoat Street schools in Worcester after off-campus incident
Worcester schools on Burncoat Street were placed on lockdown Monday following a police response to an off-campus shooting. “Worcester Police responded to a gunshot call at 480 Burncoat Street at approximately 8:40 a.m.,” according to a department statement. “One person was injured and transported to a local hospital. Shortly after the call, schools on Burncoat Street were placed in lockdown out of an abundance of caution. The lockdown has since been lifted. At this time, we do not believe there is a threat to the public. Detectives are actively investigating. More information will be released when it is available.”
Springfield cruiser stolen, crashed and abandoned, police say
Four teenagers suspected of breaking into cars in Springfield are under arrest after police found them in possession of the keys to a police cruiser that had been stolen, crashed and abandoned a day prior, officials said. The cruiser was stolen from the back lot of the police department headquarters...
Car crashes into telephone pole in Longmeadow; power out in parts of town
Sections of Longmeadow lost power after a car collided with a telephone pole on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Longmeadow Police Department. The crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, police said a car crashed into a telephone pole during a single-vehicle crash on Converse Street. Authorities said the area surrounding the scene of the crash lost power as a result of the fiery collision.
