Westfield, MA

MassLive.com

National Grid offers cost saving advice at Worcester Public Library Tuesday

National Grid users worried about bill increases this winter are invited to attend a Winter Customer Savings Event at the Worcester Public Library on Tuesday. Representatives from the company, joined by utility advocates from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, Mass Save and other local community assistance program agencies, will be present to help residents and answer any questions. This info session will be held at the library from 4 to 7 p.m.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Chicopee postpones Spooktacular due to rain

CHICOPEE -- The popular Spooktacular Halloween event has been postponed a day because of expected rain. The event, which attracted more than 3,000 costumed children and their parents last year, will now be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, at Szot Park. Forecasts are predicting a dry night with temperatures in the high 60s, said Chloe Soto, communications and special projects director for Mayor John L. Vieau.
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

CHD celebrates 50th anniversary of serving Western Massachusetts

CHD, the Center for Human Development, celebrated its 50th anniversary with a gala on Oct. 20 at the MassMutual Center. Diana Chao, founder of the youth-to-youth mental health nonprofit, Letters to Strangers, shared the story of her personal journey. Diagnosed with bipolar disorder at age 13, Chao, who turned to writing to help with her healing, created what is now the largest such nonprofit in the world.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Lockdown lifted at Burncoat Street schools in Worcester after off-campus incident

Worcester schools on Burncoat Street were placed on lockdown Monday following a police response to an off-campus shooting. “Worcester Police responded to a gunshot call at 480 Burncoat Street at approximately 8:40 a.m.,” according to a department statement. “One person was injured and transported to a local hospital. Shortly after the call, schools on Burncoat Street were placed in lockdown out of an abundance of caution. The lockdown has since been lifted. At this time, we do not believe there is a threat to the public. Detectives are actively investigating. More information will be released when it is available.”
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Car crashes into telephone pole in Longmeadow; power out in parts of town

Sections of Longmeadow lost power after a car collided with a telephone pole on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Longmeadow Police Department. The crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, police said a car crashed into a telephone pole during a single-vehicle crash on Converse Street. Authorities said the area surrounding the scene of the crash lost power as a result of the fiery collision.
LONGMEADOW, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
