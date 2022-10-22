BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Fifth-year seniors Merry Gebel and Sydney Carlson each recorded double-doubles, but Western Carolina dropped a 3-1 decision to Samford on Saturday evening inside the Pete Hanna Center. Samford won the match by scores of 23-25, 28-26, 20-25, and 20-25. Samford improves to 13-9 overall and 8-2 in the Southern Conference while WCU falls to 14-8 and 7-3. Gebel logged her seventh double-double of the year and 63rd overall with a team-best 16 kills along with 13 digs. Carlson posted her fourth double-double of the season with 17 assists and 10 digs. Destinee Dorsey led WCU with 21 digs while Sarah Janourova tallied 18 assists. Johnna Robinson and Livi Weidmann both recorded six blocks.

CULLOWHEE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO