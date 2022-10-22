Read full article on original website
catamountsports.com
Gebel, Carlson Lead Catamounts at Samford
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Fifth-year seniors Merry Gebel and Sydney Carlson each recorded double-doubles, but Western Carolina dropped a 3-1 decision to Samford on Saturday evening inside the Pete Hanna Center. Samford won the match by scores of 23-25, 28-26, 20-25, and 20-25. Samford improves to 13-9 overall and 8-2 in the Southern Conference while WCU falls to 14-8 and 7-3. Gebel logged her seventh double-double of the year and 63rd overall with a team-best 16 kills along with 13 digs. Carlson posted her fourth double-double of the season with 17 assists and 10 digs. Destinee Dorsey led WCU with 21 digs while Sarah Janourova tallied 18 assists. Johnna Robinson and Livi Weidmann both recorded six blocks.
catamountsports.com
Hernandez Ties for Eighth at Furman Intercollegiate
GREENVILLE, S.C. -- Redshirt junior Pablo Hernandez (-3) fired a final-round 69 to tie for eighth and lead Western Carolina to a sixth-place finish as the Catamounts concluded the fall season Sunday at the 52nd Annual Furman Intercollegiate at the par-71, 7,005-yard Furman University Golf Club in Greenville, S.C. A...
WMAZ
WEEK 10: Football Friday Night 2022 highlights
MACON, Ga. — Here are your highlights from Football Friday Night for October 21.
catamountsports.com
Deadline for Greek Challenge Quickly Approaching
CULLOWHEE, NC – It is officially the last week of the 2022 Greek Challenge! The challenge is an annual fundraising campaign presented by the Catamount Club, the fundraising arm for Western Carolina Athletics. Each year at the conclusion of Homecoming Weekend, the Catamount Club issues a challenge to every...
Macon Dog Park hosts 'Puppy Bowl' event
MACON, Ga. — While the Georgia Bulldogs didn't have a chance to play today, some Macon dogs sure did. The Macon Dog Park held its 'Puppy Bowl' on Saturday, where dogs of all shapes and sizes came together to play ball. Some owners even dressed their furry friends in...
Central Georgia Greek Festival celebrates 15 years
MACON, Ga. — The Central Georgia Greek Festival is celebrating 15 years... opa!. Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church puts on the 3-day event, and folks came out on Saturday to celebrate. Over the 3-day weekend, parishioners of Holy Cross and many volunteers come together to serve Central Georgia delicious...
From extreme shakes to barbecue, check out these restaurants coming to Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — 1. Cake n' Shake in Macon:. This dessert chain already has one location in Central Georgia, but is hoping to open a new one in Macon soon. Cake n' Shake has one location at the Tanger Outlets in Locust Grove, but used to have one in Warner Robins.
WMAZ
Woman shot on Carrol Drive in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — 20-year-old Jaylia Green was shot at 209 Carrol Drive in Warner Robins, according to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department. In a Facebook post, police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night. They responded to a call of shots fired, and after...
Downtown Macon hosts the Macon Beer Festival
MACON, Ga. — Downtown Macon partied for a cause all afternoon on Saturday for the 11th Annual Macon Beer Festival. This year there was a cornhole event and also a Pints Pacer 5k race. However, if you didn't feel like running three miles, folks could opt to run a...
lakecountrytoday.com
Georgia College and State University student dies in car accident
A Georgia College and State University student died Friday in an accident near Jackson as she was returning to campus from her hometown. According to a letter from school President Cathy Cox, the student was identified as Abigail Sovoie, a second-year Public Health major and Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority member from Peachtree City.
41nbc.com
Weekend drive-by shooting leaves one woman injured
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Warner Robins Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that left one woman injured. According to a news release posted late Sunday evening, officers responded to 209 Carrol Drive in reference to a shots fired call. They found 20-year-old Jaylia Green with a gunshot wound. Police believe the location was the target of a drive-by shooting. Green was sitting in a car when it happened. She was transported to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon for treatment for her injuries. She’s in stable condition.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 15-year-old girl last seen Monday
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Jamelia Jaye Weprekdob, 15, was last seen Monday in Jones County. She is described as 5 feet 10 and 240 pounds. If you have any information...
fox5atlanta.com
Herschel Walker campaigns at GOP rally in Macon
MACON, Ga. - Several Republican Party leaders joined Georgia’s Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker at a campaign stop in Macon on Thursday morning. Walker advocated for investing in law enforcement and the military as well as criticized how President Joe Biden's administration has handled the economy. "What hurts my...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Reid’s Chapel Baptist Church, Putnam County
Located near the Willard community, Reid’s Chapel Baptist Church is an historic Black congregation. No history is readily available, but the earliest burials I located in the small adjacent cemetery date to circa 1920.
Georgia school bus driver witnesses shooting while taking students back to school
MACON — Monroe County officials confirmed that a Monroe County bus driver witnessed a shooting while taking students back to Mary Persons High School. The students were being transported from the Hutchings College & Career Academy and Central Georgia Technical College in Macon when the shooting occurred. According to...
wgxa.tv
BSO: Missing Macon woman found 'safe and sound'
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- 24-year-old Lori Burlison has been found "safe and sound," according to Bibb County Deputies. Burlison went missing on October 7th and was gone for 12 days when deputies called on the public for help. Her family has been notified of her whereabouts and wellbeing.
'He's got our backs': Governor Brian Kemp shows support for Georgia sheriffs at Jones County event
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — The nation's most watched governor's race is entering its final weeks and the candidates are making the rounds to visit their communities. That includes Governor Brian Kemp, who was in town to show support at the 9th Annual "Salute to Georgia Sheriffs" in Jones County.
Veracity Foodie Report – Applebee’s Bar & Grill - 6235 Zebulon Rd, Macon, GA 31210
Since we had such a great experience at another Macon, GA Applebee’s our staffers decided to try this one as well. We usually start our reviews a little later in the afternoon to avoid any lunch rush catastrophes, but this location was calm and quiet and remained that way throughout our visit, so we opted to start a bit earlier this time.
wgxa.tv
Person stabbed at mental healthcare home in Southwest Macon
UPDATE: 5:18 P.M. -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirms that a person was stabbed at a mental health care home on Dorset Drive. The victim has refused treatment and the suspect is being charged with aggravated assault. -- MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- WGXA crews are at an active scene...
wgxa.tv
Robins AFB team credited with discovery leading to Air Force inspection of C-130 aircraft
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An Air Force crew in Warner Robins is being credited with discovering a widespread issue connected to C-130H aircraft. According to U.S. Air Force Major Beau Downey, a maintenance crew at Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex (WR-ALC), during a post-depot operation engine run check, discovered a leak on one of their C-130H propellers. Upon further investigation, Downey says a technician discovered a crack in the propeller barrel assembly. Additional inspections revealed more propeller assemblies with the same issue.
