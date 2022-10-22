Read full article on original website
Related
Journal Review
Halloween social set for Saturday
RUSSELLVILLE — The Russellville Community Center Halloween Social will be Saturday. The meal will be served at 5 p.m. This year the menu consists of chili, potato soup, coneys, hot dogs, sloppy joes, fish, tenderloin, French fries, nachos and cheese, potato chips, homemade desserts and a variety of drinks.
Journal Review
YSB kicks off Red Ribbon Week
Red Ribbon week is nation-wide initiative celebrated annually to help raise awareness in the fight to keep the country’s youth drug free. This year the celebration is from Oct. 23-31. On Tuesday, many community leaders were on hand at the Youth Service Bureau for its Red Ribbon Week breakfast.
Journal Review
Paul Middleton
Paul Middleton, 62, passed away at home in Crawfordsville on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Sanders Priebe Funeral Care.
Journal Review
Berthanne Storms
Berthanne Storms, 85, of Crawfordsville passed away Monday morning, Oct. 24, 2022, at home. She was born May 1, 1937, at Kingman, to Harold and Marie Brown. Berthanne was a graduate of Hillsboro High School and Danville Area Community College. She was also a graduate of Arthur Murray School of Dance in Chicago where she taught and modeled.
Journal Review
Dennis Mikel Erdahl
Dennis Mikel Erdahl, born March 1, 1951, passed peacefully Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at the age of 71, at Franciscan Health Lafayette. Dennis was born in Wabash to the late Floyd and Marjory Erdahl Rice. He graduated from Wabash High School in 1969 and joined the Air Force soon after. He served four years with the AFCS. He spent two years overseas during the Vietnam War affiliated with several combat units serving in communications.
Journal Review
Margaret ‘Margie’ Zimmerman
Retired teacher and community volunteer, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, Margaret “Margie” Zimmerman died peacefully Oct. 9, 2022, in Crawfordsville. Margie was born in Leon, Iowa in 1938 to Arch and Anna, the first of four children. She grew up in Monticello, Iowa, attended Iowa State University, and graduated from the University of Kansas with a degree in secondary education. She is survived by her husband, John, whom she met in high school and married in 1959, three children, Kathy (Peter), Chris (Laura), and Mike (Tracy), and seven grandchildren (Anna, Mark, Jill, Henry, Ben, Julia, Adin).
Mendota Reporter
Firefighters douse small downtown Mendota fire
MENDOTA – Firefighters doused a small fire in the 700 block of Washington Street in downtown Mendota on Oct. 24. A call was received at 7:47 a.m. for the report of smoke in the building at 705 Washington St. In addition to the Mendota Fire Department, an ambulance and firemen from Troy Grove also responded to the scene. Upon arrival, smoke was found at 705 Washington St. and also heavy smoke was observed inside 703 Washington St.
Journal Review
Thomas Jefferson expert to speak in Crawfordsville
Peter Hatch will present “Thomas Jefferson’s Revolutionary Garden at Monticello” at 7 p.m. Thursday. Hatch is the director of Gardens & Grounds Emeritus for the Thomas Jefferson Foundation. He was responsible for maintenance, interpretation and restoration of the 2,400-acre landscape at Monticello from 1977 to 2012. Thomas...
Journal Review
Early child learning, care to get boost
Improving early learning and care for children is a top priority for the Montgomery County Community Foundation, local businesses and government officials. On Monday, Montgomery County Commissioners agreed to deed the former county office building on South Boulevard to the Montgomery County Early Childhood Coalition. MCCF Director Kelly Taylor asked...
wgnradio.com
Illinois has a new champion pork chop sandwich
Fifty-eight high schools competed for the title of Best Concession Stand Pork Chop Sandwich. The pairings for the Illinois High School Association football playoffs are set, but one champion has already been crowned. The 2022 Pork & Pigskins contest, sponsored by the IHSA and Illinois Pork Producers, has a new champion concession stand pork chop sandwich: Hall High School in Spring Valley. Hall’s athletic director and assistant principal Eric Bryant talks with WGN’s Steve Alexander about what makes the sandwich a champion, about the booster club, HBO (Hall Booster Organization) and the great work the volunteers do to raise money for pretty much anything the school needs, from Chromebooks to chairs.
Journal Review
Larry Wayne Thomas
Larry Wayne Thomas, 62, of Crawfordsville passed away Oct. 18, 2022. He was born March 9, 1960, to Robert Wayne and Sandra Kay Thomas. He graduated from North Montgomery High School, class of 1978. He is survived by a sister, Cindy (Allen) Jeffries, Crawfordsville; brothers, Rob (Michelle) Thomas, Fort Wayne,...
Journal Review
Letter: Resident opposes industrial solar farms
In 1993 we purchased a house west of Parkersburg on not quite four acres. Our home is surrounded by hundreds of acres, all owned by various landowners. In 2022 solar tries to come into the county and we are told that we should have thought of this back when we bought the place.
Journal Review
Carey Lynn Spear
Carey Lynn Spear passed away Oct. 20, 2022, at Lane House. She was born Feb. 27, 1977, at Charleston, South Carolina, to Debra Manges and Leonard Brown. She married Marvin L. Spear Jr. on July 17, 2017, at Crawfordsville. She was a graduate of Southmont High School, class of 1995...
Mendota Reporter
Card shower set to honor L. Buettner’s 98th birthday
MENDOTA – In celebration of Lucille Buettner’s 98th birthday, her family is having a card shower in honor of her special day. She was born on Nov. 6, 1924, to George and Louise Althaus. She married Clayton Buettner in 1948 and was a farmer’s wife for her entire married life.
Journal Review
Virginia ‘Ginny’ Mansfield Sayler
Virginia “Ginny” Mansfield Sayler, 75, wife of Keith Sayler, of rural Crawfordsville, passed away in her home at 9:10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, following a battle with cancer. Ginny was born April 1, 1947, at Muncie, daughter of the late Clarence and Helen Rank Mansfield. She married...
One Of The Quad Cities Favorite Restaurants Has Opened Its First Franchise Location In Illinois
A restaurant we've enjoyed for over 11 years is now expanding with the first franchise-owned store in Illinois. Yeah, Barrel House has been in the Quad Cities for 11 years. Years of how long a restaurant has been in business can make you feel old. Or like you've been in that city for a while. Or both. And yes, Barrel House started in 2011, in Davenport, Iowa. And in 2020, nearly a decade after the Barrel House origin, the owners set out to develop a franchise program for Barrel House.
Journal Review
Local Record: Oct. 26, 2022
• Domestic disturbance in the 2000 block of Traction Road — 6:37 a.m. • Theft in the 1300 block of West C.R. 200S — 11:06 a.m. • Property damage crash at 1601 S. U.S. 231 — 11:55 a.m. • Hit and run at East Pike and South...
wvik.org
OSF looks to build largest mental health hospital in downstate Illinois
OSF HealthCare is seeking regulatory approval to build a 100-bed psychiatric facility in Peoria. It would be the largest adult psychiatric hospital in Illinois south of Chicago. In this edition of Sound Health, OSF's director of behavioral health physician services, Dr. Samuel Sears, explains the facility would help address a...
nbc15.com
1 dead after being trapped in Illinois grain bin
MADISON, Wis. (WIFR/WMTV) - An individual died Tuesday morning after being trapped in a grain bin in northern Illinois, the Winnebago Co. (IL) Sheriff’s Office confirmed. According to the Sheriff’s Office, rescue teams responded around 8 a.m. to the ADM Grain facility, about 15 miles west of Rockford., where the found the man unconscious.
Fire breaks out at Rockford’s Texas Roadhouse
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford firefighters battled a blaze at Texas Roadhouse early Saturday morning. Crews responded to the restaurant at 7240 Walton Street around 1:13 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. A delivery crew at the building had found a fire near a permanently installed space heater. The delivery crew used a fire […]
Comments / 0