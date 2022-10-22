ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scaling back telehealth services could impact opioid issue

By Jenna Wilson News-Press NOW
 4 days ago
The expansion of telehealth during the COVID-19 pandemic provided support for those dealing with substance use disorders. But with the possibility of public health emergency benefits ending, experts are concerned about what it could mean for the opioid crisis.

A study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that telehealth utilization for substance use disorder was associated with improved medication retention and less risk of a medically treated overdose.

