Read full article on original website
Related
coingeek.com
Why lower transaction fees will increase demand
The empty block situation atop BSV in the Fall of 2022 has sparked a tangential yet related discussion if lower fees in response will increase demand. As a builder in the space who has developed several applications, I will give my take on this discussion. I have been shilling Bitchat...
coingeek.com
Collapsed Australian digital currency exchange accused of misappropriating customers’ funds
Blockchain Global Limited, the operator of the ACX exchange, is accused of diverting customer funds to raise a loan to support another arm of its business. The matter was brought before the Supreme Court of Victoria by the exchange’s liquidators on the grounds of financial discrepancies. Jin Chen, former Chief Technology Officer of the company, admitted under examination to moving funds on the instruction of the firm’s co-founder, Allan Guo.
coingeek.com
South Africa declares digital assets to be financial products
South Africa has made a giant leap in Bitcoin regulations, with the country’s financial regulator declaring digital assets as financial products. The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) published a notice confirming that it had updated the country’s Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act to include digital assets. FSCA...
coingeek.com
Singapore logs spike in digital asset scams as police say bulk of fraudsters are based abroad
A parliamentary hearing has revealed that virtual asset fraud cases in Singapore are on a steady rise. The hearing saw the attendance of enforcement agencies, Law and Home Affairs representatives, and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). According to data provided by the police, digital asset scams spiked nearly five...
coingeek.com
Uzbekistan law enforcement trains to combat digital asset crime
The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) recently held a five-day training course for the law enforcement agencies in Uzbekistan on how to counter digital asset crime. The training course took place in the capital Tashkent and was organized by the OSCE’s Transnational Threats Department in collaboration with...
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
China's richest people lost about $13 billion in just one day due to a market sell-off after President Xi Jinping secured a third term
The 13 richest people in China lost $12.7 billion on Monday alone, per Bloomberg. Their losses were due to a massive market sell-off over President Xi Jinping's third term in office. Investors fear the economic fallout from Xi's Covid-zero stance and 'common prosperity' agenda. The richest people in China lost...
coingeek.com
Stefan Matthews testimony in Granath v Wright: How I know Craig Wright created Bitcoin
One story central to Dr. Craig Wright’s claim to have created Bitcoin as “Satoshi Nakamoto” is that of Stefan Matthews. Told in detail in his sworn testimony as part of Wright’s defense against Marcus “Hodlonaut” Granath in Norway, they form essential pieces of the Bitcoin history puzzle.
coingeek.com
UnionBank of the Philippines introduces new NFT trading platform
Filipino banking giant UnionBank has thrown its hat in the non-fungible token (NFT) race by launching a trading platform for digital collectibles. The platform is the brainchild of UBX, the fintech arm of the bank, in partnership with art-tech startup Unit 256 Ventures. Dubbed “Artifract,” the platform is considered the...
coingeek.com
UAE attracts blockchain firms in Asia, Europe with financing and residency
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is pulling all strings in its attempt to entice technology firms from Asia and Europe with an array of exciting offers. Part of the Gulf nation’s tools in its arsenal includes speedy business licensing and giving employees attractive residency options. A total of 300...
coingeek.com
Lack of regulatory clarity forces India’s Web3 talents out in search of new homes
A new report from the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) has cited India’s lack of regulatory clarity as the reason behind the country’s shrinking Web3 talent pool. The report pointed out that India has some of the strictest regulations for digital assets in the world,...
coingeek.com
Hong Kong moving in different direction toward digital assets from mainland China
Hong Kong says its policy towards digital assets is different from mainland China and is making a play to attract more investment in the sector. The city’s government disclosed its plan to allow virtual currency exchanges to offer direct investments to retail investors as part of efforts to revamp its digital economy. Allowing exchanges to offer retail investors to buy into the asset class marks a radical change from the status quo that has been in place for nearly four years.
coingeek.com
BSV doesn’t need exchanges
Contrary to popular belief, BSV does not need to be listed on the most popular centralized exchanges for its price to increase. I say this because some of the most popular coins and tokens from an investment, speculation, or even utility (think coins and tokens used for games) perspective were not listed on big-name exchanges but still experienced demand that led to exponential increases in value and application use.
Cozy Retirement Amount Climbs 20% to $1.25 Million — And Savings Continue To Drop
If there is one thing most Americans seem to agree on even in an election year, it's that retirement is expensive in the United States -- and most people don't have nearly enough savings to cover it....
coingeek.com
Developers skilled in blockchain tech are in short supply globally: study
A new study conducted by Financial Express reports that the blockchain industry is growing rapidly and faces a dearth in the supply of new talent to meet the needs of the burgeoning ecosystem. The report pegs the growth rate at an impressive 45% each year, and at current levels, the...
coingeek.com
Kyle Roche fired as Roche Freedman forced to rebuild
Roche Freedman is no more: the firm announced it would be sacking its co-founding partner Kyle Roche and rebranding to Freedman Normand Friedland. The move comes as the firm continues to face pressure after leaked videos showed Roche bragging about abusing the legal system to harass the competitors of one of their client, Ava Labs.
Comments / 0