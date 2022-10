A tractor drives over a field in this photo. Though foreign ownership accounts for around 1% of agricultural land in Missouri, it has emerged as a campaign issue in 2022. File photo | Associated Press

From the state’s northwest corner to the Bootheel, a traveler would be hard-pressed to find a farm as rich in Missouri history as Richard Oswald’s 1,800-acre operation in Atchison County.

Oswald, a fifth-generation Missouri farmer, plans to pass it down to his son. But he’s worried that other farms in the state don’t share his deep connection to Missouri.