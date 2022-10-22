Longview now 5-0 in district play, still undefeated after beating McKinney North 49-7

LONGVIEW, Texas ( KETK ) – The Longview Lobos are now 5-0 in district and still undefeated on the season after getting a home win over the McKinney North Bulldogs.

The final score was: McKinney North 7 at Longview 49.

Next week, Longview will head to Tyler High to play the Lions.

