Longview now 5-0 in district play, still undefeated after beating McKinney North 49-7
LONGVIEW, Texas ( KETK ) – The Longview Lobos are now 5-0 in district and still undefeated on the season after getting a home win over the McKinney North Bulldogs.Longview climbs to 6-0 on the season after getting 46-7 win over Forney
The final score was: McKinney North 7 at Longview 49.
Next week, Longview will head to Tyler High to play the Lions.
