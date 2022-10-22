ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prep Football: Mavericks remain unbeaten, roll past Liberty

By Tyler Jackson
 4 days ago
James Monroe 49, Liberty 6

Photos by Renee Richardson

Glen Daniel – James Monroe compiled 367 yards of total offense Friday, remaining unbeaten with a 49-6 win at Liberty Friday night.

Cooper Ridgeway had an outstanding game for the Mavs, turning six carries into 145 yards and two touchdowns while catching a 17-yard pass for his third touchdown of the game.

Layton Dowdy threw for 116 yards, connecting with Eli Allen three times for 99 yards. Chazz Boggs added a 50-yard interception return for a touchdown as well.

Josh Bradford led Liberty with 74 yards rushing, scoring the Raiders’ lone touchdown of the evening.

The Mavericks improve to 8-0 and will face their toughest test of the season next week when they host Nicholas County. Liberty drops to 1-7 and will travel to Shady Spring next week.

Statistics

Rushing – JM: Cooper Ridgeway 6-145-2, Braydie Carr 6-59-2, Chazz Boggs 2-18, Layton Dowdy 2-(-4), Ganoe 3-9-1, Frederick Parker 2-7; L: Bradford 22-74-1, Williams 13-28, I. Williams 5-16

Passing – JM: Dowdy 4-6-116-1 TD, 23 2-3-18-0-0; L: Dalton Williams 4-6-11-0 TDs-2 INTs

Receiving – JM: Eli Allen 3-99, Ridgeway 1-17-1, Ganoe 1-5, Parker 1-13; L: I. Williams 1-(-5), Riley Marty 1-2, Colton Tolliver 1-1, Perry Williams 1-6

