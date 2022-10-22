Chisholm Trail posts first shutout in five years as Rangers pick up first district win

With each team looking for their first district win in 3-6A, it was Chisholm Trail that prevailed, 34-0 on Friday night at Farrington Field. The win pushed the Rangers record to 2-6 overall and 1-4 in district.

It was Chisholm Trail’s first shutout since 2017 when the Rangers beat YMLA 19-0 in the season opener.

Paschal drops to 3-5 and 0-5.

With 8:47 left on the first-quarter clock, Chisholm Trail’s Israel Kaloso would make the first touchdown of the night, that put the Rangers up 7-0.

Kaloso made a second touchdown, ending the first quarter with the Rangers leading 14-0.

“I think it went well,” Chisholm Trail coach Byron Bode said. “Things haven’t necessarily gone our way this year and we’ve been on a little bit of a slide.”

Chisholm Trail’s Roman Hernandez pushed the score 17-0 with his field goal.

Rangers’ Jordan Dews came in with his own touchdown with 5:15 left on the clock in the first half, which made the score 24-0. The last play of the first half was a field goal by Hernandez with only 16 seconds left. At intermission, the Rangers led 27-0.

There would be no scoring drives by either team in the third quarter. But Dews made his last touchdown with 6:40 left on the clock. “We’re going to celebrate this victory, I promise you,” Bode said.