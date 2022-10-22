A new way to celebrate the holidays is coming to Dover. The inaugural Gift of Lights show at Dover Motor Speedway runs from Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day. “It is a 1.5 mile driving route through The Woodlands of Dover Motor Speedway where the Firefly Music Festival takes place," said Dover Motor Speedway communications manager Michael Lewis. "And it will include more than 60 light displays and more than three million lights will be visible. And depending on traffic, it will take approximately 30 to 45 minutes to navigate the whole pathway.”

DOVER, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO