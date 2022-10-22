Read full article on original website
Big National Chain to Close Another Store in Center City Philadelphia, PA
The retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a two-story store in Center City. Within the past few days, Wawa made headlines when they announced that they would be shutting down a pair of locations over, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement. Those stores are located on Market Street, one at 12th and the other at 19th Street.
Finally! Wegmans to open Delaware store Wednesday
The forecast’s small chance of rain Wednesday morning should do little to deter the parade of Wegmans fans when the grocery chain opens a Delaware store. The Barley Mill Plaza store will open at 9 a.m. Located off Route 141, the store’s official address is 371 Buckley Mill Road, Wilmington. Like nearby locations that have teased First State shoppers for ... Read More
delawarebusinessnow.com
Food & drink: Newark Raising Cain’s forecasts Feb. opening; UD Courtyard has new chef; Rosenfeld’s staying in OC; Nicola opens near Lewes
Nicola Pizza has opened its new location off Coastal Highway with a Lewes address. Nicola, best known for its Nic-o-Boli stromboli, operated for a half-century in downtown Rehoboth Beach and was so popular that it operated two locations within a stone’s throw of each other. After the closing of...
retrofitmagazine.com
Historic Hotel Receives Dramatic Entrance with Updated Lighting
Luminosity Lighting Associates, The Smart Lighting Company and EOS jointly created an impressive entryway effect at the iconic Hotel Dupont to refresh this historic space that has served as the symbol of luxury and decadence in downtown Wilmington, Del., for over a century. Since 1908, the Dupont Building, located at...
Greystone Hall in West Chester Lists for Millions
Greystone Hall has been a popular wedding venue since 1992.Image via Greystone Hall website. A West Chester wedding venue’s remaining property is on the market. The 44-acre property belonging to Greystone Hall is listed at $9 million. But a real estate firm representing the longtime owners wants to see it become a luxury resort, writes Emma Dooling for The Philadelphia Business Journal.
WDEL 1150AM
New hotel opens in Middletown
Delaware Senator Chris Coons joined with Middletown Mayor Ken Branner on Monday, October 24, 2022, to cut the ribbon on a new 90-room hotel along Middletown-Warwick Road. Construction on the Fairfield Inn and Suites began in early 2021. The project was a collaboration between Retreat Hotels & Resorts, The Axia...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Blueprint Brokers Sale of 180-Bed Skilled Nursing Facility in West Chester, Pennsylvania
WEST CHESTER, Pa. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has negotiated the sale of a 180-bed skilled nursing facility in West Chester, approximately 25 miles west of Philadelphia. Blueprint’s marketing efforts and financial projections highlighted the state’s July 2022 announcement to significantly increase Medicaid reimbursements in 2023, with over...
Rosenfeld’s Big Fish closes in Brandywine Hundred
North Wilmington residents craving matzoh ball soup, fresh mahi or a Reuben sandwich were disappointed today. Rosenfeld’s Big Fish on Marsh Road has closed. A sign on the restaurant door in the Plaza III shopping center noted that the closing was effective as of Oct. 24, after only being open six months. Neither Warren Rosenfeld, who founded the Rosenfeld’s Jewish Deli concept ... Read More
As One Philadelphia Store Closes, Another Plans To Reopen
With so many retail stores and restaurants closing, it is a good sign to see that as one major store plans to close … another is preparing to reopen. According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, as H&M plans to close one of it’s Philadelphia stores, Free People plans to reopen its store right in the mix of the finest shopping district in Center City Philadelphia.
delawarepublic.org
'Gift of Lights' at Dover Motor Speedway to bring holiday spirit to Monster Mile
A new way to celebrate the holidays is coming to Dover. The inaugural Gift of Lights show at Dover Motor Speedway runs from Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day. “It is a 1.5 mile driving route through The Woodlands of Dover Motor Speedway where the Firefly Music Festival takes place," said Dover Motor Speedway communications manager Michael Lewis. "And it will include more than 60 light displays and more than three million lights will be visible. And depending on traffic, it will take approximately 30 to 45 minutes to navigate the whole pathway.”
Philadelphia businesses told to prepare for large crowds with possible World Series clinch Sunday
If the Phillies win Sunday, and clinch a spot in the World Series, the city could get wild with lots of celebrations.
nccpdnews.com
Gold Alert Issued for Missing Wilmington Man-Anthony Morrow
(Newark, DE 19702) The New Castle County Division of Police have issued a Gold Alert for Anthony Morrow, a 32-year-old Wilmington man. On Tuesday (10/25) at approximately 10:30 a.m., New Castle County Police were called to the unit block of Farland Way (Pemberly Townhouses) for a missing person. Officers arrived...
The Review
New, improved and delayed: Three video boards on their way to South Campus this winter
The Fightin’ Blue Hens have a rejuvenated look on the field this season. Soon, fans will be able to take in the action with the help of larger, state-of-the-art displays. Last January, the university’s athletic department announced plans for the construction of three large video boards, two serving Delaware Stadium and one to be installed at Stuart & Suzanne Grant Stadium.
mainlinetoday.com
City Buns Brings Mouthwatering Cinnamon Buns to West Chester
West Chester is now home to City Buns, a creative bakery offering surprising twists on classic cinnamon buns. Chester County native Tom Allen always had a sweet tooth. He particularly craved an establishment where you could find cinnamon buns of unique flavors with crazy twists. He was just missing one important piece to the puzzle—someone who could bake.
visitphilly.com
Di Bruno Bros.
A glistening specialty food emporium providing a veritable feast for the senses... Note: Greater Philadelphia is open for business and welcoming visitors. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, individual businesses may still require masks. Your best bet: Check online or call ahead. Location & Contact:. Overview. Di Bruno Bros. offers the...
abc27.com
Sit back and relax: The Brandywine
CHADDS FORD, Pa. (WHTM) — The Brandywine quietly flows south at Chadds Ford Township, Delaware County. People just can’t seem to decide whether the Brandywine is a river or a creek. Over the years it’s been called both. A lot of people seem to have gotten tired of arguing about it and now just call it the Brandywine.
buffalonynews.net
Delaware Park Casino & Racing Donates $7,500 to Habitat for Humanity New Castle County: Includes Donated Monies from Guests and a Generous Cash Contribution from Casino
WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2022 / Delaware Park Casino & Racing presented Habitat for Humanity New Castle County with a check in the amount of $7,500 today. In the past few months, Meals on Wheels Delaware, Boys & Girls Club of Delaware and Nemours Fund for Children's Health all received donations from Delaware Park totaling $18,500. 'We are overjoyed at the level of guest participation thus far. We plan to continue collecting unused slot vouchers, as well as making substantial cash contributions to many more worthy organizations on a monthly basis,' said Ron Baumann, President and General Manager of Delaware Park Casino & Racing.
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the most historic fast food joints in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
This National List of Hardest Colleges to Get Into Includes 2 From Delco
Two of the most difficult colleges to get into in the United States are right here in Delaware County, writes Natasha Dado for CBS News. On a list of 50 hard-to-get-into colleges prepared by Niche, Swarthmore ranked at No. 16. Haverford College came in 40th as the most difficult. Niche...
'The Lights Festival' fills Chester County sky with messages of hope, dreams
It's a traveling festival where participants light up paper lanterns, and when the time is right, they all let them float up into the night sky.
