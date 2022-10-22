ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skamania County, WA

WSP seeks witnesses to fatal crash on SR 14 in Skamania County

By Jordan Duncan, KIRO 7 News
 4 days ago
The Washington State Patrol is seeking witnesses to a fatal crash that happened Saturday in Skamania County.

According to the WSP, the crash happened around 4:05 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, when a red passenger car tried to pass a commercial vehicle on eastbound State Route 14 at milepost 54.

Another passenger car was westbound and was forced to the right shoulder to avoid hitting the red passenger car head-on.

The westbound car lost control, crossed the centerline, and was hit by the commercial vehicle in the eastbound lane.

Both vehicles involved in the crash caught fire. The driver of the passenger car suffered fatal injuries.

WSP detectives are looking for the driver and/or passengers of the red car that was passing the commercial vehicle. Detectives are also asking anyone who was in the area between 3:45 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. and has dash-cam video to review their recordings of the red car.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Detective Dave Ortner at 360-449-7942 or dave.ortner@wsp.wa.gov.

