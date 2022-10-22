ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hugh Cornwell: Moments Of Madness album review

By Hugh Fielder
The one constant with former Stranglers man Hugh Cornwell albums is that they’re never dull. That’s because he doesn’t like to repeat himself, his lyrics are observant and his vocal style is simple but effective.

His USP for his tenth solo album is that he’s played all the instruments himself, which gives it a kind of retro feel – although it also proves that you can’t beat a real drummer, even if you wouldn’t necessarily want him in the van.

There are autobiographical touches to the opening Coming Out Of The Wilderness and When I Was A Young Man , and he gets up close and personal while keeping his emotions in check on Iwannahideinsideaya and Heartbreak At Seven .

Elsewhere, the album’s title track greets the end of lockdown with a reggae splash, Red Rose is about tattoos and Lasagna praises the culinary skills of some Italian friends in Mexico.

