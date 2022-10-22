Newtown Neurotics still want to kick the Tories out on Cognitive Dissidents

Steve Drewett’s voice may betray his advanced years on these Essex punk veterans’ latest set, but a potent songwriting flame still flickers on some of these agit-pop broadsides.

“Broad” is in fact the operative word – any temptation to couch meanings in poetic metaphor is consistently swerved on Ronseal-style titles such as Climate Emergency and Hell In A Handcart .

' The architect built a socialist dream, and then the Tories underfunded it, undermined its central dream ,’ sings Drewett on Take Your Dirty Hands Off My Town sounding more like a point of order at a council meeting than a song lyric.

All the same, ebullient hooks, buzzing guitar riffs and the sheer conviction of Drewett’s delivery keep us engaged.