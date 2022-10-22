ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blind date: ‘He ordered prawn heads and a sake after he’d told me he was allergic to shellfish and alcohol’

 4 days ago
Photograph: Jill Mead/The Guardian

Ken on Chris

What were you hoping for?

I was just hoping I didn’t come off as a nervous wreck. Other than that, I had zero expectations.

First impressions?

Sweet, easy-going, very approachable and down to earth. Friendly.

What did you talk about?

Everything … Work. Childhood. Dating experiences. First loves. Breakups.

Any awkward moments?

I accidentally spat my gum on to the floor while talking (he wasn’t looking, so I picked it up and hid the evidence).

Good table manners?

We ate at an Asian restaurant so it was my territory. He tried everything and was really good to our waitress. I served him his sake and his food (we do this in Chinese households).

Best thing about Chris?

He’s got good energy, he’s a good laugh and he’s got great chat.

Would you introduce Chris to your friends?

He’d fit in easily and hold his own.

Describe Chris in three words.

We discussed this during the date: energetic (not chaotic), fun, honest.

What do you think Chris made of you?

He told me he thinks I’m calm and confident. He guessed my star sign, so he knows I’m balanced and sensitive.

Did you go on somewhere?

No, it was 10.45pm and I was getting wasted. I had ordered three bottles of sake and had whisky before, which is probably why I seemed calm.

And ... did you kiss?

No. I wasn’t feeling the sexiest after five starters and three bowls of ramen.

If you could change one thing about the evening, what would it be?

I would have just got a drink, hung out and not worried so much.

Marks out of 10?

A strong 8.

Would you meet again?

Yes, I would: he, and the date, made me feel good about myself.

Ken and Chris on their date

Chris on Ken

What were you hoping for?

As the only Kens I know are in their 70s, someone my age. (Sorry to all you young Kens out there.)

First impressions?

“Thank God … he looks nice!” I was so nervous that when I saw his smiling face I was like … phew!

What did you talk about?

Everrrrrything! From exes to favourite foods, Ken had this knack of asking familiar questions in an insightful way.

Any awkward moments?

Only when Ken ordered prawn heads and a sake after he’d told me he was allergic to shellfish and alcohol.

Good table manners?

He made sure my water was topped up and was super friendly with our waitress. I probably had my elbows on the table.

Best thing about Ken?

His chat and interesting stories. Someone give him a talkshow!

Would you introduce Ken to your friends?

Yes!

Describe Ken in three words.

Chilled. Talented. Allergic!

What do you think Ken made of you?

Fast-talking? Friendly? And hungry.

Did you go on somewhere?

No, but we stayed chatting at the restaurant so long they kicked us out.

And ... did you kiss?

No. Do people kiss on a first date? *angelface emoji*

If you could change one thing about the evening, what would it be?

Take last orders an hour later!

Marks out of 10?

7 :)

Would you meet again?

For sure! Though, for me, it would be as mates. Ken works in a really cool queer bookshop: I want to check it out.

Chris and Ken ate at Koya City, London, EC4. Fancy a blind date? Email blind.date@theguardian.com

