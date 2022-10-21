How The Times' top 25 high school football teams fared

A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared this week (games were Friday unless noted):

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Result | Next game

1. MATER DEI (9-0) def. Santa Margarita, 52-7 | at Servite, Friday

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (8-1) def. Orange Lutheran, 48-7 | vs. Santa Margarita, Friday

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (8-1) def. Murrieta Valley, 50-7 | vs. Norco, Thursday

4. LOS ALAMITOS (7-2) def. Huntington Beach, 48-7 | vs. Fountain Valley (at Veterans Stadium), Thursday

5. LONG BEACH POLY (9-0) def. Compton, 56-0 | vs. Long Beach Jordan (at Veterans Stadium), Friday | 5

6. MISSION VIEJO (8-1) def. Tesoro, 71-0 | vs. Capistrano Valley, Friday

7. CHAMINADE (8-1) lost to Sierra Canyon, 49-14 | vs. Gardena Serra, Friday

8. EDISON (8-1) def. Fountain Valley, 50-0 | at Corona del Mar, Friday

9. ORANGE LUTHERAN (6-3) lost to St. John Bosco, 48-7 | vs. JSerra (at Orange Coast College), Friday

10. SANTA MARGARITA (5-3) lost to Mater Dei, 52-7 | at St. John Bosco, Friday

11. INGLEWOOD (9-0) def. Beverly Hills, 49-0 | vs. Morningside (at El Camino College), Friday

12. WARREN (7-1) def. La Mirada, 37-8 | at Dominguez, Friday

13. GARDENA SERRA (5-4) def. Bishop Alemany, 28-13 | at Chaminade, Friday

14. JSERRA (4-5) def. Servite, 24-0 | at Orange Lutheran, Friday

15. BISHOP AMAT (6-3) def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 42-21 | vs. Bishop Alemany, Friday

16. YORBA LINDA (9-0) def. Foothill, 41-16 | at Brea Olinda, Friday

17. OAK HILLS (9-0) def. Apple Valley, 41-27 | at Sultana, Friday

18. CYPRESS (9-0) def. Placentia Valencia, 41-20 (Thursday) | at Crean Lutheran, Thursday

19. APPLE VALLEY (7-2) lost to Oak Hills, 41-27 | vs. Ridgecrest Burroughs, Friday

20. NORCO (6-3) lost to Chaparral, 48-28 | at Corona Centennial, Thursday

21. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (7-2) def. Damien, 42-13 | vs. Upland, Friday

22. CAJON (8-1) def. Beaumont, 38-7 (Thursday) | vs. Redlands East Valley, Thursday

23. WEST RANCH (10-0) def. Castaic, 63-6 | CIF-SS playoffs; idle next week

24. OAKS CHRISTIAN (7-2) def. Simi Valley, 42-14 | at St. Bonaventure, Thursday

25. SIERRA CANYON (5-4) def. Chaminade, 49-14 | at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .