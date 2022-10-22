Read full article on original website
Related
KBTX.com
Meet the Candidates: College Station City Council Place 1
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Longtime College Station residents Mark Smith and Aron Collins are vying for the Place 1 seat on the College Station City Council. This is the first time both are running for an elected position within the city. Smith and Collins said they bring different elements to the table that make them best for the job.
KBTX.com
BCS Chamber Candidate Forum to feature Brazos County, College Station races
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce hosted its final candidate forum Tuesday night. The panel discussion gave community members the opportunity to hear from candidates running in the upcoming election. The event was free and open to the public and was held at the Brazos Center.
KBTX.com
Former, current city council members want to be next mayor of Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Early voting for the November 8th midterm elections will begin Monday morning, and many state and local offices are on the ballot including three men who want to be the next mayor of the city of Bryan. The candidates are Bobby Gutierrez, Brent Hairston, and Mike...
KBTX.com
Headed to the polls? Election Official shares what you should know
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As early voting kicks off, Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock joined First News at Four to discuss what voters should know before they cast their ballot. Hancock says the first day saw a big turnout in Brazos County, with over 2,000 voters by 4 p.m.
KBTX.com
Brazos County officials issue Burn Ban
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - At the county commissioner meeting Tuesday, Brazos County officials approved a Burn Ban for the entire county. This prohibits outdoor burning until further notice. Brazos county now joins 12 other counties in the Brazos Valley that have active Burn Bans in place. This includes Milam, Robertson,...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD Education Foundation delivers more teacher grants
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan ISD Education Foundation delivered even more teacher grants to teachers Friday. Last week, 44 teacher grants were delivered totaling more than $62,000. Friday, the grants were handed out at Bryan High, Crockett, Houston and MC Harris. Teachers requested grants for items that would enhance their...
KBTX.com
Support Habitat for Humanity at “Habitat Harvest”
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Put on your best costume and bring your friends and family to Habitat Harvest. Sunday, Oct. 30, Habitat for Humanity is hosting its fall event with trick-or-treating, photo opportunities at the pumpkin patch, games, food trucks, and pumpkins for sale. “We have several businesses in the...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: College Station student takes first place at Texas Junior Academy of Sciences
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated High School senior Kyler Larsen placed first in the Medicine and Health/Behavioral and Social Sciences category and the Natural Science Division of the Texas Junior Academy of Sciences at Texas A&M University. After taking first place, he earned an invitation to present at...
KBTX.com
City of Huntsville investigating cybersecurity incident
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The city of Huntsville is investigating after a security incident impacted their systems. In a statement, the city said they took immediate steps to disconnect certain system functions to prevent further harm to their servers. “Our goals right now are to remove any and all infections...
KBTX.com
Be Remarkable: Couple spends 17 years volunteering at Brazos Valley Food Bank
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A local couple is being celebrated for spending 17 years helping the Brazos Valley Food Bank’s mission of feeding families in need. Two months ago, KBTX featured the McCleskeys in a special report about their work at the non-profit organization. Lee and Joanie McCleskey recently...
KBTX.com
College Station police arrest pool contractor on theft charge
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested a pool contractor Monday who is accused of taking a customer’s money and never finishing the job. Mike Mojica, 35, was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on a theft charge and was still there Tuesday afternoon on a $5,000 bond.
KBTX.com
Railroad crossing closure on Rock Prairie begins Tuesday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Union Pacific will close the railroad crossing at Rock Prairie Road beginning Tuesday, Oct. 25. Crews will be installing new railroad tracks west of Wellborn Road, according to the City of College Station. The closure will be in place for three to four days and...
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful three bedroom, 2 bathroom home on a quiet cul-de-sac near Sue Haswell Park. They recently installed new tile in the kitchen, dining, living room, entry way, and bathrooms, and new carpet in the bedrooms.
KBTX.com
Wind, rain, and more wind: A look back at rainfall across the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There was a LOT of wind to go around last night (and more to come today) but we did manage to snag some needed rain across the Brazos Valley before the sun came up on Tuesday. Here is a look at rainfall totals from official reporting...
wtaw.com
Brazoria County Man Drowns At Lake Somerville
The body of a Brazoria County man who went missing Sunday afternoon in at Lake Somerville was recovered Monday morning. According to the Burleson County sheriff’s office, a death investigation by their department and state game wardens determined that the death of 64 year old John Ross Laughlin was the result of an accidental drowning.
KBTX.com
Trunk or Treat in Downtown Caldwell at this year’s Scare on the Square
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Halloween is quickly approaching and the Burleson County Chamber of Commerce is getting into the spirit of things with tasty treats and a way for the whole community to come together. Saturday, Oct. 29, the community is invited to come out to Scare on the Square...
KBTX.com
Brazos County home targeted twice in separate drive-by shootings
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying suspects involved in a pair of drive-by shootings that have occurred at the same house near Lake Bryan. Deputies say both shootings happened this month at a home near Creekside Drive and Sandypoint Road. Nobody...
fox44news.com
Brazos County Sheriffs Office Investigates Drive By Shooting
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) — In the early morning hours of Saturday, October 22nd, 2022, Deputies with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of shots fired in the Creekside neighborhood near Sandy Point Rd. The suspects fled the scene prior to the officers arrival. When...
KBTX.com
DPS investigating deadly Sunday crash in Brazos County
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on Elmo Weedon Road in Brazos County. The preliminary crash investigation by DPS indicates on Sunday at approximately 7:13 a.m., a 2014 Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound and left the roadway at the Brushy Creek bridge.
KBTX.com
CSPD: Driver arrested after driving into fence, house
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say a driver was arrested late Saturday after she drove into a backyard fence and hit home. It happened just after 11 p.m. in the 3900 block of Devrne Drive near Lienz Lane. According to an arrest report, Priscilla Robles, 36, of...
Comments / 0