FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigative Attorney Demands Arrest in Dee Ann Warner's Missing Person CaseTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Photo Essay of the 2022 Witches Night Out in Brooklyn, MichiganTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
mgoblue
Michigan Monday: Game 8 vs. Michigan State
#4 Michigan (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) vs. Michigan State (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) Michigan Stadium / Ann Arbor, Mich. Television: ABC | Radio: Learfield Michigan Sports Network. • This will be the 600th game in the 95-year history of Michigan Stadium; 449-133-17 record. • Michigan and Michigan State will play...
mgoblue
McFarland to be Inducted into the Michigan Wrestling Association Hall of Fame
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Former University of Michigan wrestling head coach Joe McFarland will be inducted into the Michigan Wrestling Association (MWA) Hall of Fame, the organized announced recently. The induction ceremony will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, in conjunction with the fall wrestling coaches clinic in Ann Arbor.
mgoblue
Wolverines Drop Double-Overtime Heartbreaker at No. 3 Northwestern
EVANSTON, Ill. -- The No. 6-ranked University of Michigan field hockey team fell 1-0 in double-overtime at No. 3 Northwestern, snapping its five-game winning streak, on Friday afternoon (Oct. 21) at the Wildcats' Lakeside Field. Northwestern (13-3, 4-3 Big Ten) converted on a penalty corner with a 40 seconds remaining...
mgoblue
Michigan Takes Early Lead, but Drops Four-Set Match to No. 5 Wisconsin
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The No. 25 ranked University of Michigan volleyball team opened the match with a first-set win, but were unable to carry the momentum as No. 5 Wisconsin prevailed in four sets (25-22, 18-25, 22-25, 19-25) on Sunday afternoon (Oct.23) at Crisler Center. May Pertofsky set a...
What Tom Allen Said After Indiana's Fall to Rutgers
Indiana head coach Tom Allen addressed the media following the Hoosiers' 24-17 loss to Rutgers. Read his full transcript, or just watch the attached video of the full press conference.
mgoblue
Despite First-Set Comeback, Michigan Falls to Indiana in Four
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan volleyball team opened its match against Indiana with a comeback effort in the first set, but ultimately fell 3-1 (25-21, 22-25, 19-25, 23-25) on Friday night (Oct. 21) at Cliff Keen Arena. Jess Mruzik led the Wolverines on the offensive front with...
mgoblue
Michigan Quartet Opens Play at ITA Midwest Regional Championshps
Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 20-24 Champaign, Ill. First Round (Oct. 22) -- vs. Christopher Norlin (NIU) First Round (Oct. 22) -- vs. Miroslav Cvjetan (UIC) First Round (Oct. 22) -- vs. Mikael Volbach (NIU) First Round (Oct. 22) -- vs. Matias Olivera (Toledo) Doubles Main Draw. Andrew Fenty/Gavin Young. First Round (Oct....
mgoblue
Wolverines Run to Strong Showing at EMU Fall Classic
Site: Dexter, Mich. (Hudson Mills Metropark South Course) Distance: 5 Kilometers (3.2 Miles) Top U-M Individual: Natalie Desarbo - 13th (18:26.0) Next U-M Event: Friday, Oct. 28 -- host, Big Ten Championships (U-M Golf Course), 10:45 a.m. • Complete Results (PDF) | Photo Gallery. DEXTER, Mich. -- The No. 26-ranked...
mgoblue
Michigan Dominates at Regular-Season Ending EMU Fall Classic
Site: Dexter, Mich. (Hudson Mills Metropark South Course) Distance: 5 Kilometers (3.2 Miles) Top U-M Individual: Michael Hancock - 2nd (14:56.8) Next U-M Event: Friday, Oct. 28 -- host, Big Ten Championships (U-M Golf Course), 11:45 a.m. • Complete Results (PDF) | Photo Gallery. DEXTER, Mich. -- The No. 29-ranked...
mgoblue
Michigan Honors Miskelley at Be Better; Invite, Sweeps Three Events
» Michigan swept three of the five traditional races at the Be Better; Invite. » Michigan also dominated in the diving well, as Kameron Liberman and Cameron Gammage won on the three-meter and one-meter springboards, respectively. » The meet was held in honor of the late Ian Miskelley,...
NJSIAA Regional Invitational Tournament football brackets and schedule, 2022
With the football regular season in the books, the top teams in the state will battle for Group Championship trophies for the first time in New Jersey. For the teams who did not qualify for the playoffs, they still have something to play for. New this year, those teams will...
HS football bracket projections: Find out the unofficial playoff matchups, seeds for 2022
We’re finally talking about the playoffs. The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association will release the official high school football playoff brackets Sunday, but here’s an advance look at what we expect you’ll see tomorrow. Please note these pairings and seeds for the public-school sections are UNOFFICIAL....
Bosch, Woodbridge take down Sayreville in potential playoff clincher
Having seen several late leads disappear and other small fourth quarter deficits inflate, Woodbridge football could’ve had its playoff spot sealed long before they suited up for their regular season finale against Sayreville on Friday. The Barrons cannot change the past, so they instead rose to the occasion in...
Donation to injured SJV player made Point Pleasant Boro a winner before kickoff
The New Jersey high school football community has been painfully reminded about bad things that can happen to those who participate in the sport they play, coach and watch. In less than two months, two players have died and two others have sustained catastrophic spinal injuries. Whether they wear shoulder...
N.J. city founding father’s grave is in a traffic circle. But is his body really there?
The small circle of land looks odd and out of place from any angle. It’s just inside the entrance of a residential neighborhood in Northfield. It’s the hub of a traffic circle, Oxford Circle to be exact. It rises head high and has makeshift stairs fashioned by cinder blocks driven into the dirt.
Is Westfield the creepiest town in NJ?
Trying to pick New Jersey’s creepiest town is like trying to decide which Kardashian is the dumbest. You have so many from which to choose. But I want to make a strong case for Westfield, the town of about 30,000 nestled in Union County. Its expensive homes and tony downtown belie its dark side.
N.J. store sells winning $2.7M lottery ticket
The New Jersey Lottery announced Friday that a lottery ticket sold in Bergen County matched all six numbers drawn for the Thursday, Oct. 20, Pick-6 with Double Play drawing. The winning ticket scored the $2.7 million annuity jackpot, the lottery said in a news release. The ticket was sold at the Corner Store, 123 Valley Brook Avenue in Lyndhurst. The store will also receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
A third of homes sold in under 2 weeks in these N.J. counties recently
Prospective homebuyers have to make decisions quickly in five New Jersey counties, where nearly 30% of homes recently sold had been on the market for less than two weeks. Buyers looking to move in Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Cumberland and Morris counties had to put offers in quickly between Sept. 19 and Oct. 16, the most recently available data provided by Redfin, a national real estate brokerage. At least 32% of homes that sold during that time frame had been on the market for under two weeks in those counties.
The final NJ resting place of Boardwalk Empire’s ‘Nucky’ Johnson
Many people from South Jersey watched the HBO show "Boardwalk Empire," which was set in Atlantic City and followed Enoch Malachi "Nucky" Thompson, which was based on the real-life, political figure Enoch Lewis "Nucky" Johnson set in the 1920s. Johnson, who was labeled as an Atlantic City political boss and...
Too many people in NJ have no clue how to spell this word
You would think with the crazy towns we have in New Jersey we would have to be great spellers just to navigate. Think about it. We have Succasunna. Absecon. Oaklyn. Bellmawr. After just driving around we ought to be nailing the Scripps National Spelling Bee. But even us smarties in Jersey have our weak spots.
