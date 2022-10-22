ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Michigan Monday: Game 8 vs. Michigan State

#4 Michigan (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) vs. Michigan State (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) Michigan Stadium / Ann Arbor, Mich. Television: ABC | Radio: Learfield Michigan Sports Network. • This will be the 600th game in the 95-year history of Michigan Stadium; 449-133-17 record. • Michigan and Michigan State will play...
Wolverines Drop Double-Overtime Heartbreaker at No. 3 Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. -- The No. 6-ranked University of Michigan field hockey team fell 1-0 in double-overtime at No. 3 Northwestern, snapping its five-game winning streak, on Friday afternoon (Oct. 21) at the Wildcats' Lakeside Field. Northwestern (13-3, 4-3 Big Ten) converted on a penalty corner with a 40 seconds remaining...
Despite First-Set Comeback, Michigan Falls to Indiana in Four

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan volleyball team opened its match against Indiana with a comeback effort in the first set, but ultimately fell 3-1 (25-21, 22-25, 19-25, 23-25) on Friday night (Oct. 21) at Cliff Keen Arena. Jess Mruzik led the Wolverines on the offensive front with...
Michigan Quartet Opens Play at ITA Midwest Regional Championshps

Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 20-24 Champaign, Ill. First Round (Oct. 22) -- vs. Christopher Norlin (NIU) First Round (Oct. 22) -- vs. Miroslav Cvjetan (UIC) First Round (Oct. 22) -- vs. Mikael Volbach (NIU) First Round (Oct. 22) -- vs. Matias Olivera (Toledo) Doubles Main Draw. Andrew Fenty/Gavin Young. First Round (Oct....
Wolverines Run to Strong Showing at EMU Fall Classic

Site: Dexter, Mich. (Hudson Mills Metropark South Course) Distance: 5 Kilometers (3.2 Miles) Top U-M Individual: Natalie Desarbo - 13th (18:26.0) Next U-M Event: Friday, Oct. 28 -- host, Big Ten Championships (U-M Golf Course), 10:45 a.m. • Complete Results (PDF) | Photo Gallery. DEXTER, Mich. -- The No. 26-ranked...
Michigan Dominates at Regular-Season Ending EMU Fall Classic

Site: Dexter, Mich. (Hudson Mills Metropark South Course) Distance: 5 Kilometers (3.2 Miles) Top U-M Individual: Michael Hancock - 2nd (14:56.8) Next U-M Event: Friday, Oct. 28 -- host, Big Ten Championships (U-M Golf Course), 11:45 a.m. • Complete Results (PDF) | Photo Gallery. DEXTER, Mich. -- The No. 29-ranked...
Michigan Honors Miskelley at Be Better; Invite, Sweeps Three Events

» Michigan swept three of the five traditional races at the Be Better; Invite. » Michigan also dominated in the diving well, as Kameron Liberman and Cameron Gammage won on the three-meter and one-meter springboards, respectively. » The meet was held in honor of the late Ian Miskelley,...
Is Westfield the creepiest town in NJ?

Trying to pick New Jersey’s creepiest town is like trying to decide which Kardashian is the dumbest. You have so many from which to choose. But I want to make a strong case for Westfield, the town of about 30,000 nestled in Union County. Its expensive homes and tony downtown belie its dark side.
N.J. store sells winning $2.7M lottery ticket

The New Jersey Lottery announced Friday that a lottery ticket sold in Bergen County matched all six numbers drawn for the Thursday, Oct. 20, Pick-6 with Double Play drawing. The winning ticket scored the $2.7 million annuity jackpot, the lottery said in a news release. The ticket was sold at the Corner Store, 123 Valley Brook Avenue in Lyndhurst. The store will also receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
A third of homes sold in under 2 weeks in these N.J. counties recently

Prospective homebuyers have to make decisions quickly in five New Jersey counties, where nearly 30% of homes recently sold had been on the market for less than two weeks. Buyers looking to move in Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Cumberland and Morris counties had to put offers in quickly between Sept. 19 and Oct. 16, the most recently available data provided by Redfin, a national real estate brokerage. At least 32% of homes that sold during that time frame had been on the market for under two weeks in those counties.
