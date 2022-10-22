Read full article on original website
WWMT
Gull Lake, Portage Central soccer teams advance to Regional Finals
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The #1 ranked Gull Lake boys soccer team stumbled a bit down the stretch, ending the regular season with back to back losses to conference rivals Mattawan and St. Joseph. But the Blue Devils surviving and advancing in the postseason, knocking off Thornapple Kellogg and previously...
After 50 Heavy Metal Years Judas Priest Hasn’t Forgotten About Kalamazoo
It's true that after 50 Heavy Metal Years, the Metal Gods proved that they haven't forgotten about Kalamazoo. After nearly 2 decades of absence since they played Wings Event Center for the Angel of Retribution Tour, Judas Priest returned in full force on Friday, October 21st along with Queensryche for a night of heavy metal.
Second Two Fellas Restaurant Opening On Gull Road In Kalamazoo
Two Fellas Grill has been a staple here in Kalamazoo since it opened up on the campus of Western Michigan University. WMU students would spend hours on end at sporting events, studying, working, and partying, and then would crowd the small lobby of Two Fellas while they waited for their wrap.
WWMT
Binder Park Zoo to end 2022 season Halloween weekend
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — There is still time to make a final trip or two to Binder Park Zoo, but visitors are quickly running out of time. “Peaking fall color in the park, smaller crowds, and cooler daily temperatures make it a fabulous time to be at the zoo,” said Leslie Walsh, the zoo's Director of Marketing & Development.
WWMT
Nonprofit introduces Battle Creek students to new workplace opportunities
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — In honor of October being Global Diversity Month, the Diversity Org traveled to Battle Creek to speak to students about their futures in the workforce. The Diversity Org, a global nonprofit organization, started a worldwide tour, teaching low-income and minority students about how to obtain corporate and high income careers through assemblies and workshops, according to event organizers.
Inside the Now-Demolished Poltergeist House in Southern Michigan
One of Michigan's most famous ghost stories still creeps me out…and the house in question is now gone forever. I first heard about this haunting when I was reading the newspaper in late 1961. It sounds like something that a reporter made up for the Halloween season, but no…this paranormal activity was for real.
revuewm.com
Dinner and a Drink: Breweries with Great Food
You don’t have to have food to be a great brewery, but it sure doesn’t hurt. There are plenty of top-tier breweries that go all in on the beer, and we get it — running a restaurant can be grueling work, especially in today’s world of staffing issues. Yet, that makes it all the more impressive when a stellar brewery also manages to be a stellar restaurant.
swmichigandining.com
Garcia’s Mexican Kitchen
It’s not very often I come across a restaurant I didn’t know existed in the Kalamazoo Metro area. I get around town a lot so I see the signs for new places pop up all the time. I was in Portage last week just kind of driving aimlessly....
WILX-TV
Jackson man arrested in Northern Michigan break-in
ALPENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 43-year-old man from Jackson was arrested Oct. 18 in connection with a break-in in Northern Michigan. The break-in happened at a business on US-23 in Alpena Township just before 3:30 a.m. According to authorities, an employee was alerted by the building’s alarm system to...
WWMT
WWII veteran from Delton aboard Talons Out Flight to Washington D.C.
PORTAGE, Mich. — With encouragement from friends and family, a local Michigan resident and World War II veteran made the Talons Out Flight to Washington D.C. for the first time Saturday. The 97-year-old man from Delton proudly served his country as a Navy gunner during the war, according to...
Did You Know There’s A Little Island Getaway Right By Kalamazoo?
I love continuing to discover new things since I moved here in 2017. One thing I had never seen was Maple Isle located in Paw Paw, which is an island park that looks like it's the ultimate kid hang out, but also a nice place to picnic for the family as well.
Marshall student taken into custody over school threat
A Marshall student was taken into custody over a school threat on Tuesday, police say.
WWMT
18-year-old Kalamazoo man charged in high speed chase across Calhoun, Kalamazoo Counties
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man was charged in connection to the group of five teens who lead law enforcement in a high-speed chase in multiple counties over the weekend, according to deputies. James Jackson, 18, of Kalamazoo, was arraigned in Calhoun County District Court Monday on two...
After more than 40 years, Jackson's House of Taco is closing
House of Taco has been a local staple of Jackson cuisine since 1979. For more than 40 years, people have come in to enjoy a homemade wet burrito or tacos.
Yes, There’s An Actual Apartment in This Old Silo in Allegan
Last week, I asked the question, "Would you stay in a grain bin in Indiana for $100 a night?" And, surprisingly, people enthusiastically answered, "Yes!" Now, the grain bin had been remodeled to act as an Airbnb stay. So, it's not like people were just sleeping in an old, dirty building. Check out the pictures below:
go955.com
Local dental office presents check to Bronson Children’s Hospital
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Doctor Sharp and his team at Sharp Smile Center last week presented a check to Bronson Health Foundation for families and children at Bronson Children’s Hospital totaling $4,171. This donation was possible as a result of the Smiles for Life Foundation and the...
WILX-TV
Eaton Rapids house fire considered ‘total loss’
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Eaton County are investigating a house fire that happened early Tuesday morning. The house, located on Plains Road, was a “total loss.” Multiple fire departments worked to contain the blaze. According to the Mason Fire Department, a married couple escaped through...
Deputies: 5 arrested after 2 chases near Battle Creek
Suspects led deputies on two chases around the Battle Creek area and then nearly to Kalamazoo before being arrested, authorities say.
Coldwater man charged after woman shot with air rifle
A Coldwater man has been charged with assault after allegedly shooting a woman with an air rifle, injuring her.
WWMT
Two found dead at Howard Township home, MSP investigating
NILES, Mich. — An investigation was opened in the suspicious deaths of a Cass County husband and wife. The 46-year-old woman and 42-year-old man were found dead at a home on Shady Shores Drive in Howard Township Sunday morning, according to state police. Cass County fire: Fire leads to...
