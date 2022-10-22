Mother surprises daughter by traveling 700 miles to help her shop for her wedding dress

Related
Deaf baby hears mom say 'I love you' for the first time and her reaction is priceless
The child was born with hearing impairment and was able to hear her parents for the first time when she was 2-months-old.
Groom Postpones Wedding After Bride-To-Be Asked His Daughter To Change Her Appearance
Handling relationships doesn’t come with a manual, but it requires two emotionally intelligent individuals to avoid having a failed union. Empathy keeps personal sentiment or cultural bias people grew up with in check, as this is a key factor leading to divorce among many partners. Recently, a bride-to-be might...
These two little girls having a dance-off is the cutest thing ever
In an adorable dance-off video, the two are seen dancing to the song 'Right Thurr' by Chingy.
Married couple encourage each other to sleep with other people
A married couple who encourage each other to sleep with other people have visited more than 20 countries as swingers. 37-year-old Cate Wander and husband Darren, 47, met 15 years ago in Sydney, Australia and started dating. For the first five years of their relationship the couple were exclusive, but...
Dad's sincere texts while buying pads for his daughter are a hilarious attempt to get it right
This article originally appeared on July 2, 2019 Sadly, a lot of men go out of their way to avoid learning anything about a woman's period. (That could be why throughout most of the United States — where the majority of lawmakers are men — feminine hygiene products are subject to sales tax.)
Psychiatrist ‘unable to sleep’ after seeing material viewed by Molly Russell
Expert tells London inquest material 14-year-old viewed online would ‘certainly’ have affected her
All blue-eyed people belong to only one single person on the Earth
Blue-eyed humans, take note: it turns out that you all sprung from the same person, which will undoubtedly cause great discomfort for the other blue-eyed people you're attempting to pull.
Flight fright: Family asks person to switch plane seats, he refuses — and big trouble ensues
A Reddit user recently described a flight back to the U.S. from Europe — and how a family asked him to change his seat so they could sit together. He declined — and the mom chewed him out, he said.
Records Indicate It Wasn't Only Prince Harry Who Arrived After The Queen Had Already Died
Although Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, chose to leave his duties in the United Kingdom for a quieter life in the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and their children, he remained close to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II (via Us Weekly). While the dynamic between the two did change a bit, Harry shared that he spoke often with his grandmother.
Boyfriend’s Family Invites Partner to Thanksgiving Dinner, Then Asks Them to Pay For It
There are some universal qualities that many people just don't find attractive in others, such as a lack of cleanliness or personal hygiene. Lack of personal responsibility is yet another deficiency folks really can't stomach in a romantic partner. Of course, one of the biggest turn-offs is cheapness. Article continues...
My boyfriend picked out a cute name for our baby girl – people were horrified when they discovered the origin
ONE couple's baby name has proven to be much more controversial than they intended when the dad-to-be revealed the unusual place he turned to for inspiration. After the dad shared the story behind his unborn child's name, he was met with a chilly reception on Reddit – where users urged him to tell his girlfriend the truth.
A wheelchair user who was filmed dragging herself toward an airplane bathroom said the cabin crew had refused to help
The woman said a cabin-crew member from AlbaStar told her people with disabilities should wear diapers on planes to avoid using the bathroom.
Someone figured out what that handle on car ceilings is for and people promptly freaked out
This article originally appeared 8.18.21 18-year-old Twitter user Aimee recently took to Twitter to ask something most of us have probably wondered about without even realizing it:
I Hate To Break It To You But If You Recognize Any Of These 32 Pictures You Are Officially Old
I don't make the rules. It's just the truth.
Sister-In-Law Wears a White Dress to the Wedding, so the Bride’s Best Friend “Tripped” and Spilled Red Wine on Her
Weddings are notoriously filled with etiquette landmines, and guests often go to great lengths to avoid offending the bride and groom. One of the most common taboos is wearing all white, which is traditionally reserved for the bride. While the reasoning behind this rule is unclear, it is generally accepted that white is a symbol of purity and should not be usurped by wedding guests.
Mom ‘lost and scared’ after husband let newborn cry for ‘2 hours straight’ while she was away
A mom is afraid her husband doesn’t know how to take care of their newborn. She asked Reddit’s “Mommit” forum for advice. The mom asked her husband to watch their 3-month-old son while she was away. But when she returned, she couldn’t believe the condition her newborn was in.
Mother-in-Law Humiliated After Bride 'Publicly Embarrasses' Her at Wedding
Should elders always be respected, even if they’re behaving terribly?. As stressful as it can be to plan a wedding, nothing makes the stress worse than problematic and interfering loved ones and family members. These people will insist on putting their opinions forward even when they don't have a say in the planning process.
Woman Finds 'Secret Room' Hidden in Back of Closet While Viewing Houses
A woman was in a state of shock after finding a "secret room" hidden in the back of a closet as she toured houses with her parents. Ava Headrick was viewing a property in the east end of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, when she peered inside a bedroom closet. The...
‘I thought my boyfriend of 10 years was going to propose – then he told me he was trans’
It was 3am and I’d had a lot to drink; two reasons why I was pressing my boyfriend of 10 years on why he hadn’t yet proposed. We were strong and happy, and loved each other madly, so his reticence seemed ludicrous to me when sober, let alone drunk. I suspect it was my ceaseless questioning that ultimately blew a fuse in his brain, because that’s when he told me his secret.
Tragic tourist’s chilling last video of picturesque zipline before plunging to his death in horror fall from ride
THESE are the chilling last images a man captured of a picturesque zipline before he plunged to his death in a horror fall. Sergio Murilo de Lima Santana, 39, has been named as the man who died when a zipline in Brazil snapped on Monday, sending him crashing to the ground.
