Flu cases surging across southeast Alabama
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The first month of flu season is about to end, and local doctors say cases are soaring across our area. Walgreens's flu index shows the regions of the country with the most flu activity. Our entire viewing area ranks number 9 on the list of...
UPDATE: 10-year-old Saraland girl undergoes 2nd major brain surgery
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Resilient is the only way to describe 10-year-old Tinyla Kitchen as she has undergone her second major brain surgery within the past two years. Kitchen was diagnosed with Rasmussen’s Encephalitis, a rare condition that damages certain parts of the brain and causes seizures. Kitchen underwent surgery on Thursday to have the […]
Mobile Fire-Rescue’s single largest hiring class begins training
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire-Rescue is getting ready for some new recruits. There are 41 hired candidates that are making history as the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department’s single largest hiring class. The recruits began a 22-week training program on Monday. Eleven of those weeks will be a physically-challenging fire...
Mobile Police hosting prescription take back day at headquarters Saturday
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department’s headquarters will serve as a collection site for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Take Back Day set for Saturday, Oct. 29. The nationally recognized day is to “prevent pill abuse and rid homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs,” according to the […]
Alleged Gulf Coast Walmart arson mastermind pleads guilty to conspiracy
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The alleged mastermind of a string of fires at Walmart locations along the Gulf Coast pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal charge. Jeffery Sikes pleaded guilty to conspiracy to maliciously destroy by fire. Another defendant, Alexander Olson, pleaded guilty to the same charge. Arsonists set fire...
White joins USA Department of Internal Medicine
With a passion for academic medicine, she is also an associate professor of internal medicine at the Frederick P. Whiddon College of Medicine at the University of South Alabama. Lori White, M.D., recently joined USA Health as a hospitalist at University Hospital and an internal medicine physician at Stanton Road...
Mobile Police still searching for answers in August homicide at Bayou Bend Apartments
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department continues to search for answers in an August homicide at the Bayou Bend Apartments II, according to a release from the MPD. Rommie Odoms, 54, was found unresponsive at around 2:08 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 at the Bayou Bend Apartments at 1957 Brill Road. Odoms was transported […]
‘The only land-use tool in the toolbox:’ Why zoning has become more important in Baldwin County
In Alabama’s fastest-growing county, citizens are making use of one of the few regulatory tools at their disposal to try and control development: zoning. As growth continues in Baldwin County, residents who live outside of one of the county’s municipalities have increasingly been looking to zoning as a way to control the growth in their areas. Since January, citizens in three planning districts have implemented zoning: 8, 37 and 35. Three more districts are in the preliminary stages of implementing zoning: 39, 38 and 14.
Caramel Apples with Greater Gulf State Fair
It’s fair time on the Gulf Coast! To celebrate the Greater Gulf State Fair kicking off October 28, Executive Director Josh Woods stops by Studio 10 to make some caramel apples. You can find all the information about the fair at www.greatergulfstatefair.com. Greater Gulf State Fair. October 28- November...
ECSO investigating domestic-related shooting on McBride Road, 1 arrested
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a domestic-related shooting that occurred on McBride Road this morning. A 60-year-old male was involved in a disturbance with his 52-year-old wife when he went outside with a handgun and began shooting multiple shots inside the residence, striking the victim, according […]
Mississippi man arrested in connection with Mobile domestic violence case
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man wanted for domestic violence is behind bars in Mobile. Dasmond Marquez Kirkland, 30, of Moss Point, Miss., was arrested by Mobile County sheriff’s deputies. According to the Mobile Police Department, Kirkland allegedly broke into the home of his ex-girlfriend on July 5, 2022,...
APD seeking info on overnight burglary at Buy-Rite Drugs
The Atmore Police Department is seeking information regarding a burglary that occurred overnight Oct. 25 at Buy-Rite Drugs on Medical Park Drive. According to a release, those with information are asked to contact investigations at 251-368-9141.
Gulf Shores adding more development to the city with 127 acres of open space
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — You’ve probably seen a large piece of land right off of County Road 8 in between Foley Beach Express and Highway 59. Well, those 127 acres are owned by the City of Gulf Shores. In a recent council meeting, the city council members said the land will be home to […]
Dryer fire breaks out at B.C. Rain HS
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire-Rescue is on the scene of a dryer fire at B.C. Rain High School on Dauphin Island Parkway. Firefighters received the call around 9 p.m. The fire has been put out and fans are being used to clear out smoke. No injuries have been reported.
Girlfriend of Chickasaw murder victim seeks answers, as MCSO searches for suspect
UPDATE (10:30 p.m.): Grace Nichols never thought she’d lose the love of her life, Tristan Bohanan… who was so unexpectedly, and so violently taken. “He was a very amazing person,” said Nichols. “Anybody who knew him was very lucky to know him… and he cared for everybody.” Bohannon leaves behind his three-year-old son and his four-week-old […]
MPD investigating shooting in connection with alleged burglary
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a shooting in connection with an alleged burglary. The incident happened around 7 p.m. when officers responded to a burglary in progress on North Ann Street, near Springhill Avenue. FOX10 News has been told the suspect was shot and taken to a...
Fugitive of the Week: Devin Gales
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Devin Gales who Marshals say could be in the Whistler area. Devin GALES has a federal warrant for felon in possession […]
Mobile Fire-Rescue responds to house fire on Christopher Drive
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Fire Rescue Department have confirmed that their crews worked to put a house fire out Monday night. According to officials, firefighters were called to the 6300 block of Christopher Drive, near Hillcrest Road, just after 9:15 p.m. When they arrived, the fire was visible through the roof. […]
Mobile Community Action Agency announces 22-23 low-income home energy assistance heating program
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Community Action Inc. will begin scheduling appointments Tuesday, October 25, 2022, for its Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Heating Program (LIHEAP). The appointments are for the month of November and are scheduled on the last Tuesday of each month. MCA LIHEAP program is a federally funded program designed to assist low-income families in Mobile and Washington counties with their heating bills.
Meat Boss BBQ founder passes away from cancer
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The founder and owner of locally-owned barbeque restaurant Meat Boss BBQ has passed away from cancer, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. Benny Chinnis, “THE Meat Boss,” opened the award-winning smoked meats and barbeque restaurant in December 2012. A service will be open to the public. The restaurant will […]
