Roan Mountain, TN

WJHL

3 NE TN teams move up in latest AP prep football poll

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL/AP) — High school football season is winding down and several Northeast Tennessee teams moved up in this week’s AP Tennessee prep football poll. In Class 6A, Dobyns-Bennett held on to its No. 3 ranking after defeating Oak Ridge 21–12 on Friday. Daniel Boone moved up one spot to No. 4 in […]
TENNESSEE STATE
cartercountysports.com

Hampton Moves Back To No. 1 In AP Poll; Cyclones Receive Votes

Hampton returned to a familiar spot in this week’s Tennessee AP Prep Football poll. The Bulldogs jumped Tyner Academy to regain the No. 1 spot in Class 2A in this week’s edition as we enter the final week of the season. Hampton tallied 125 points – just six...
HAMPTON, TN
WHIO Dayton

Skydiver dies in jump before Tennessee high school football game

JONESBOROUGH Tenn. — A skydiver died from his injuries while performing a jump before a high school game in northeastern Tennessee on Friday night, authorities said. The 55-year-old man, whose name has not yet been released, crash-landed on the football field at David Crockett High School in Jonesborough before the annual Musket Bowl against visiting rival Daniel Boone High School from nearby, WVLT-TV reported.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WRIC - ABC 8News

Minor earthquake shakes Grayson Co., schools closed

INDEPENDENCE, Va. (WFXR) — Did you feel it? A 2.4 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Grayson County early Tuesday morning. Around 5:25 a.m., a minor earthquake occurred about 11 miles east-southeast of Independence, Va. Currently, no damage or injuries have been reported. According to the division superintendent for Grayson County Public Schools Kelly Wilmore, Grayson […]
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Juan Siao: Something different in downtown Johnson City

Restaurateur Rafael Zabala continues to impress the downtown Johnson City restaurant scene with the newly successful restaurant, Juan Siao. Located at the corner of Tipton and Buffalo streets, Juan Siao is Zabala’s way of honoring Kenny Siao, Zabala’s mentor, guiding light and friend.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Curt’s Ace Hardware opens in Erwin

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Shoppers in Erwin have a new hardware store to visit. Tuesday morning, the fourth Curt’s Ace Hardware store opened in the Tri-Cities. The other locations can be found in Piney Flats, Gray and Bristol, Virginia. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the new location. The store’s manager told News Channel 11 […]
ERWIN, TN
WJHL

Bobcats arrive at Bays Mountain, given new names

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A cross-country journey ended Monday as bobcat kittens made it to their new home at Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium. According to a release from the park, the two brothers have entered a quarantine period to make sure they adjust well to park life and staff. As part of their new […]
KINGSPORT, TN
FOX8 News

$14 million worth of changes are coming to North Wilkesboro Speedway

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Wilkesboro Speedway continues to progress forward toward its full revival. The Wilkes County Board of Commissioners has approved a $14 million contract with Choate Construction to complete upgrades to the historic racetrack, according to NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass. The $14 million will come from the $18 million in funds […]
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
Kingsport Times-News

Church Hill corrects deficiencies identified by the Tennessee Comptroller

CHURCH HILL — Since the beginning of the year, Church Hill has continued to have bookkeeping and accounting mistakes, including not paying its February 2022 credit card bill on time, according to a Times News investigation. The Times News investigated how Church Hill addressed issues and deficiencies identified by...
CHURCH HILL, TN
wccbcharlotte.com

Man Falls To Death At Grandfather Mountain Overlook

BANNER ELK, N.C. — Officials say that a man, reported missing around 10 a.m. Sunday morning, was found after what appears to be an accidental fall in Avery County. He was last seen on one of the overlooks at Grandfather Mountain State Park. After search efforts, his body was located at the base of a cliff.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
wjhl.com

A Visit to Associated Orthopaedics

(WJHL) Amy takes us inside Associated Orthopaedics in Kingsport to visit with Dr. Benjamin Potter about their services. For more information visit Associated Orthopaedics online.
KINGSPORT, TN
993thex.com

Victim in accidental fall at Grandfather Mountain identified

A preliminary review by the Avery County, North Carolina Sheriff’s Office says a man hiking at Grandfather Mountain fell to his death early Sunday. The attraction’s Stewardship Foundation said in a report that the victim, identified by law enforcement as Todd Buckman, 53, formerly of New Hampshire, was reported missing at 10 a.m. and was last seen at a park overlook.
AVERY COUNTY, NC

