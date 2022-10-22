Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
State Commission Approves Lease of Prison Annex for Regional Drug Treatment CenterJohn M. DabbsRoan Mountain, TN
Spooky Delights Abound Throughout the Tri-cities As Halloween Is Almost Upon UsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Time is Running Out to Get In On Sullivan County Animal Shelter's Pumpkin Fest This YearJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Popcorn and Coffee Collide to Bring Benefits to Johnson City and Families in NeedJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Will County Commissioners Force the Closure of Brights Zoo for a Bitcoin Mine OperationJohn M. DabbsWashington County, TN
Related
3 NE TN teams move up in latest AP prep football poll
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL/AP) — High school football season is winding down and several Northeast Tennessee teams moved up in this week’s AP Tennessee prep football poll. In Class 6A, Dobyns-Bennett held on to its No. 3 ranking after defeating Oak Ridge 21–12 on Friday. Daniel Boone moved up one spot to No. 4 in […]
cartercountysports.com
Hampton Moves Back To No. 1 In AP Poll; Cyclones Receive Votes
Hampton returned to a familiar spot in this week’s Tennessee AP Prep Football poll. The Bulldogs jumped Tyner Academy to regain the No. 1 spot in Class 2A in this week’s edition as we enter the final week of the season. Hampton tallied 125 points – just six...
‘Everyone was shocked’: Witnesses recall tragic skydiving accident at high school football game
A parachutist died Friday night in a skydiving accident at a Tennessee high school football game.
Skydiver dies in jump before Tennessee high school football game
JONESBOROUGH Tenn. — A skydiver died from his injuries while performing a jump before a high school game in northeastern Tennessee on Friday night, authorities said. The 55-year-old man, whose name has not yet been released, crash-landed on the football field at David Crockett High School in Jonesborough before the annual Musket Bowl against visiting rival Daniel Boone High School from nearby, WVLT-TV reported.
Minor earthquake shakes Grayson Co., schools closed
INDEPENDENCE, Va. (WFXR) — Did you feel it? A 2.4 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Grayson County early Tuesday morning. Around 5:25 a.m., a minor earthquake occurred about 11 miles east-southeast of Independence, Va. Currently, no damage or injuries have been reported. According to the division superintendent for Grayson County Public Schools Kelly Wilmore, Grayson […]
Family announces celebration of life for man who died in Musket Bowl skydiving accident
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kim Sheffield lost her husband, 55-year-old Richard Sheffield, when he died in a skydiving accident at the David Crockett vs. Daniel Boone High School Musket Bowl in Jonesborough Friday night. Kim invited the community to celebrate Richard’s life on Thursday, Oct. 27 at Cornerstone Church located at 120 Cornerstone Drive […]
Johnson City Press
Juan Siao: Something different in downtown Johnson City
Restaurateur Rafael Zabala continues to impress the downtown Johnson City restaurant scene with the newly successful restaurant, Juan Siao. Located at the corner of Tipton and Buffalo streets, Juan Siao is Zabala’s way of honoring Kenny Siao, Zabala’s mentor, guiding light and friend.
Family remembers skydiver who died in pre-game Musket Bowl jump
The man who died after a skydiving accident in Jonesborough has been identified by his family.
Curt’s Ace Hardware opens in Erwin
ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Shoppers in Erwin have a new hardware store to visit. Tuesday morning, the fourth Curt’s Ace Hardware store opened in the Tri-Cities. The other locations can be found in Piney Flats, Gray and Bristol, Virginia. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the new location. The store’s manager told News Channel 11 […]
Bobcats arrive at Bays Mountain, given new names
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A cross-country journey ended Monday as bobcat kittens made it to their new home at Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium. According to a release from the park, the two brothers have entered a quarantine period to make sure they adjust well to park life and staff. As part of their new […]
$14 million worth of changes are coming to North Wilkesboro Speedway
NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Wilkesboro Speedway continues to progress forward toward its full revival. The Wilkes County Board of Commissioners has approved a $14 million contract with Choate Construction to complete upgrades to the historic racetrack, according to NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass. The $14 million will come from the $18 million in funds […]
Kingsport Times-News
Church Hill corrects deficiencies identified by the Tennessee Comptroller
CHURCH HILL — Since the beginning of the year, Church Hill has continued to have bookkeeping and accounting mistakes, including not paying its February 2022 credit card bill on time, according to a Times News investigation. The Times News investigated how Church Hill addressed issues and deficiencies identified by...
wcyb.com
Stolen bones from skeleton display returned to Johnson City business
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Stolen bones from skeleton display have been returned to a Johnson City business. Jones Chiropractic Clinic employees saw a note and bones from the 12-foot skeleton on the business's lawn Monday morning. "I am sorry, this was a bad Halloween prank," the note said....
Skydiver dead following accident at high school in Jonesborough, Tenn.
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. — A skydiver who landed on the field Friday evening at David Crockett High School in Jonesborough, Tenn. has died of his injuries, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. The man was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center following the incident. His identity has not been...
Johnson City Press
East High biology teacher, coach latest in Teacher Spotlight
BLUFF CITY — A local teacher who excels as a biology teacher, co-sponsor of school groups, college coach and camp counselor is the latest Teacher Spotlight recipient.
wcyb.com
Update: Skydiver dies after accident at David Crockett, in Jonesborough
JONESBOROUGH Tenn. — Update: According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, a male skydiver has died from his injuries after landing on the field at David Crockett High School Friday night. No word yet on his identity. Stay with News 5 for the latest updates. Washington County, TN Director...
wccbcharlotte.com
Man Falls To Death At Grandfather Mountain Overlook
BANNER ELK, N.C. — Officials say that a man, reported missing around 10 a.m. Sunday morning, was found after what appears to be an accidental fall in Avery County. He was last seen on one of the overlooks at Grandfather Mountain State Park. After search efforts, his body was located at the base of a cliff.
wjhl.com
A Visit to Associated Orthopaedics
(WJHL) Amy takes us inside Associated Orthopaedics in Kingsport to visit with Dr. Benjamin Potter about their services. For more information visit Associated Orthopaedics online.
993thex.com
Victim in accidental fall at Grandfather Mountain identified
A preliminary review by the Avery County, North Carolina Sheriff’s Office says a man hiking at Grandfather Mountain fell to his death early Sunday. The attraction’s Stewardship Foundation said in a report that the victim, identified by law enforcement as Todd Buckman, 53, formerly of New Hampshire, was reported missing at 10 a.m. and was last seen at a park overlook.
Johnson City skeleton’s arms returned, vandals leave apology note
Skeleton arms and an apology note appeared on the lawn of Jones Chiropractic Clinic Monday morning, ending the dramatic tale of their theft last week.
Comments / 1