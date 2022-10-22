Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after man badly injured in north Portland stabbing and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Deputy stabs man multiple times during altercation at hospital and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Washington teens photograph hovering tic-tac-shaped UFORoger MarshWoodland, WA
4 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
The last alligator in Oregon? Weird!The New WestOregon State
Related
Porterville Recorder
Portland 135, Denver 110
Percentages: FG .495, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 12-31, .387 (Hyland 4-7, Porter Jr. 4-8, Murray 2-4, Caldwell-Pope 1-3, Reed 1-3, Braun 0-1, Brown 0-1, Green 0-1, Nnaji 0-1, Gordon 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Brown). Turnovers: 8 (Brown, Caldwell-Pope, Gordon, Hyland, Jokic, Porter Jr., Reed,...
Porterville Recorder
Phoenix 134, Golden State 105
Percentages: FG .451, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 10-35, .286 (Curry 4-9, Moody 2-4, Poole 2-5, Wiggins 2-7, D.Green 0-1, Jerome 0-1, Kuminga 0-1, J.Green 0-2, Thompson 0-5). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 7 (Moody 3, Wiseman 2, Thompson, Wiggins). Turnovers: 13 (D.Green 5, J.Green 2, Moody 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Oklahoma City 108, L.A. Clippers 94
L.A. CLIPPERS (94) Batum 2-4 2-2 8, Te.Mann 3-5 2-4 9, Zubac 5-9 0-0 10, Jackson 4-17 0-0 9, Powell 3-10 1-2 7, Covington 4-6 0-0 10, Coffey 1-5 6-6 8, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Boston Jr. 3-4 0-0 6, Kennard 6-13 0-0 15, Wall 4-9 3-4 12. Totals 35-83 14-18 94.
Porterville Recorder
Washington 120, Detroit 99
Percentages: FG .409, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Bogdanovic 4-7, Joseph 1-2, Bey 1-3, Ivey 1-3, Stewart 1-4, Hayes 0-1, Knox II 0-1, Cunningham 0-2, Livers 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Bey). Turnovers: 13 (Hayes 4, Cunningham 3, Bogdanovic 2, Joseph 2, Bey, Livers).
Porterville Recorder
Previously winless Rockets hand Jazz first loss, 114-108
HOUSTON (AP) — Kevin Porter Jr. scored 26 points and Jalen Green added 25 to lead the previously winless Houston Rockets to a 114-108 victory over Utah on Monday night, handing the Jazz their first loss of the season. Utah and Portland began the day as the only undefeated...
Porterville Recorder
New Orleans 113, Dallas 111
DALLAS (111) Bullock 1-8 0-0 3, Finney-Smith 2-5 0-0 4, McGee 3-5 2-4 8, Dinwiddie 8-15 4-5 24, Doncic 16-30 3-5 37, Kleber 1-3 4-4 7, Wood 8-10 4-6 23, Campazzo 1-4 0-0 3, Green 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 41-82 17-24 111. NEW ORLEANS (113) Marshall 6-9 3-4 15, Murphy...
Porterville Recorder
Los Angeles takes on Denver on 3-game losing streak
Los Angeles Lakers (0-3, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (2-2, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles looks to stop its three-game slide with a victory over Denver. Denver went 1-4 overall and 29-23 in Western Conference play last season. The Nuggets averaged 25.0 assists...
Porterville Recorder
Beal limited by back, but Wizards roll past Pistons 120-99
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 25 points, and the Washington Wizards overcame Bradley Beal's back issues to beat the Detroit Pistons 120-99 on Tuesday night. Beal was limited to 21:49 because of back tightness, although he was able to return late in the third quarter after missing the entire second. The Wizards actually broke the game open without him and cruised to a lopsided victory.
Porterville Recorder
Arizona 6, Columbus 3
Columbus003—3 First Period_1, Arizona, Gostisbehere 3 (Keller, Boyd), 9:24 (pp). 2, Arizona, Kassian 1 (Ritchie), 15:52. Penalties_Nyquist, CBJ (Hooking), 9:00; Maccelli, ARI (Interference), 16:29. Second Period_3, Arizona, Gostisbehere 4 (Keller, Brown), 7:42. 4, Arizona, Guenther 2 (Valimaki, Maccelli), 15:22 (pp). Penalties_Olivier, CBJ (Tripping), 3:15; Gavrikov, CBJ (Tripping), 4:35; Arizona...
Porterville Recorder
Carolina 3, Vancouver 2
Vancouver101—2 First Period_1, Carolina, Svechnikov 7 (Burns, Necas), 6:06 (pp). 2, Vancouver, Miller 3 (Pettersson, Horvat), 12:30 (pp). Third Period_3, Carolina, Aho 4 (Jarvis, Teravainen), 0:50. 4, Carolina, Fast 1 (Staal, Skjei), 1:27. 5, Vancouver, Miller 4 (Ekman-Larsson, Myers), 10:40. Shots on Goal_Carolina 15-9-15_39. Vancouver 7-6-3_16. Power-play opportunities_Carolina 1...
Porterville Recorder
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Arizona at Columbus, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Montreal, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m. Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m. Florida at...
Porterville Recorder
San Antonio 115, Minnesota 106
Percentages: FG .457, FT .538. 3-Point Goals: 12-37, .324 (Vassell 5-10, Primo 2-4, Roby 2-4, Richardson 1-2, Jones 1-4, Johnson 1-6, Collins 0-2, Sochan 0-2, McDermott 0-3). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 13 (Primo 4, Poeltl 2, Collins, Johnson, Jones, McDermott, Roby, Sochan, Vassell). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
Vegas 3, Toronto 1
Vegas102—3 First Period_1, Vegas, Roy 1 (Smith, Kessel), 3:51 (pp). Penalties_Toronto bench, served by Engvall (Too Many Men on the Ice), 1:52; Smith, LV (Tripping), 16:40. Second Period_2, Toronto, Nylander 4 (Robertson, Tavares), 11:42. Penalties_Giordano, TOR (Slashing), 8:32. Third Period_3, Vegas, Stephenson 3 (Theodore, McNabb), 0:42. 4, Vegas, Amadio...
Porterville Recorder
Chicago 4, Florida 2
Chicago211—4 First Period_1, Chicago, Raddysh 2 (Kane, T.Johnson), 2:57 (pp). 2, Chicago, Kane 1 (Athanasiou, Domi), 19:37. Penalties_White, FLA (Interference), 2:20. Second Period_3, Chicago, Kurashev 2 (C.Jones, Entwistle), 15:58. Penalties_McCabe, CHI (High Sticking), 2:11; Lafferty, CHI (Tripping), 6:20; T.Johnson, CHI (Tripping), 9:35; Dickinson, CHI (Hooking), 10:00; Tkachuk, FLA (Holding Stick), 13:54; Gudas, FLA (Roughing), 17:34; Domi, CHI (Interference), 17:34.
Porterville Recorder
Vegas 4, San Jose 2
San Jose020—2 First Period_1, Vegas, Kessel 1 (Howden), 15:51. Penalties_None. Second Period_2, San Jose, Sturm 4 (Svechnikov, Labanc), 5:33. 3, San Jose, Nieto 1 (Hertl), 19:25. Penalties_Sturm, SJ (Interference), 15:14. Third Period_4, Vegas, Theodore 2 (Marchessault, McNabb), 0:55. 5, Vegas, Karlsson 3 (Smith, Martinez), 13:13. 6, Vegas, Stone 2...
Porterville Recorder
New Jersey 6, Detroit 2
Detroit101—2 First Period_1, Detroit, Larkin 4 (Kubalik, Erne), 2:56. 2, New Jersey, Mercer 3 (Graves, Marino), 11:25. 3, New Jersey, Hughes 2 (Severson, Bratt), 15:16. Penalties_None. Second Period_4, New Jersey, Bratt 2 (Hughes, Hamilton), 0:43 (pp). 5, New Jersey, Sharangovich 2 (Graves), 4:54 (sh). Penalties_Hagg, DET (Delay of Game),...
Porterville Recorder
USA Today Top 25 Preseason Poll
The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 men's preseason basketball poll, with team's RECORDS FROM LAST YEAR, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last season's final poll and first-place votes received:. RecordPtsPvs. 1. North Carolina (23)29-107782. 2. Gonzaga (5)28-47595. 3. Houston (1)32-67137.
Porterville Recorder
Tuesday's Transactions
DETROIT TIGERS — Named Rob Metzler vice president/assistant general manager. ATLANTA FALCONS — Released DL Marlon Davidson from the active roster and LB Jordan Brailford from the practice squad. Signed CB BoPete Keyes to the practice squad. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Promoted CB Tae Hayes to the active roster...
Porterville Recorder
Bruins improve to 6-1; beat Stars 3-1 behind Hall, Ullmark
BOSTON (AP) — Taylor Hall scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period, Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots and the Boston Bruins beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Tuesday night to improve to 6-1. It was the third straight game-winning score for Hall, who had an overtime goal to beat Minnesota on Saturday after collecting the lone tally in a shootout against Anaheim last Thursday.
Phillies grounds crew contribute to the Fightins' win
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A group at Citizens Bank Park played a vital role in the Phillies making it into the world series. And, they're going to be just as important for the outcome of the games.It's the job of the Phillies grounds crew to keep the field in perfect shape, even during a game like Sunday's where the rain was a challenge.After the game, the crew got a lot of praise for their hard work."We had a lot of people saying yesterday, like oh, that game didn't happen without you guys. And, I mean, I'm not taking any credit away from the players. Players are the ones that won the game. We're there to help them out, help them succeed the best way possible," Caleb Robinson from the Phillies ground crew said.The crew spread a lot of clay on the infield to try to keep it dry during Sunday's game.
Comments / 0