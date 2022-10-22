The boys' cross country season wrapped up on Saturday at Wyoming Indian High School in Laramie with Grant Bartlett of Saratoga becoming the 1st runner to win four state championships in 2A or any class for that matter. His ability is incredible and it would be interesting to see how he would fare in an all-star race with guys from other classifications. The same thing goes for Owen Burnett of Mountain View who repeated as the 3A champion. Habtamu Wetzel of Star Valley took the 4A crown and he is just a sophomore.

SARATOGA, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO