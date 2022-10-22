Read full article on original website
Williamson Daily News
Miners playoff hopes evaporate with 55-3 loss at Herbert Hoover
FALLING ROCK — The Mingo Central Miners saw their playoff hopes disappear Friday night at Herbert Hoover as the Huskies rolled to a 55-3 win in what was the final game in the long history of Joe Eddie Cowley Field. The field sits adjacent to where the former Herbert...
Lady Miners sweep county rival Tug Valley
NAUGATUCK — The Mingo Central volleyball squad earned a season sweep over county rival Tug Valley as they cruised to a 3-0 win on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The Lady Miners closed out their regular season with a 3-2 win over Riverview on Thursday to finish the year with an 8-12 record. The Panthers also earned a win this past week they swept Van 3-0 on Oct. 18. They now have a 10-11 record on the season and have one more game remaining at Tolsia on Oct. 27 to wrap up the regular season.
Soccer season comes to an end for Mingo Central
The soccer season at Mingo Central High School came to a halt for both squads in sectional play this past week as the Lady Miners lost at top-seeded Bluefield 3-0 and the boys squad fell to top-seeded PikeView 4-0 on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Both squads had earned wins in their...
Wildcats invade Pikeville for Blue-White game
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Hall of Fame head coach John Calipari and the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team journeyed to Eastern Kentucky to play their Blue-White game on Saturday. The annual exhibition game, which is traditionally held at Rupp Arena, was held at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in...
Old Hospital home to thrills, haunts
WILLIAMSON — The Old Hospital on College Hill provides year-long thrills for fans of the paranormal and local history alike. Located in the Tug River Valley, the hospital sits high atop “College Hill” overlooking the City of Williamson. While not open daily, tours can be scheduled and special events often open the doors of the facility to the public.
Dwight Williamson: Logan County has had many successful natives
Despite all of the negativity that sometimes is associated with Logan County, I can honestly say I’m proud to have been born and raised in what once was nothing more than an Appalachian wilderness. Yes, we’ve got a long history of political corruption and we have legends that can...
Multiple agencies represented at flatwater trails conference
TORNADO, W.Va. — The Friends of Flatwater Trails support group sponsored the first statewide conference for West Virginia Flatwater Trails on Oct. 15 at the Coal River Water Trails/Coal River Group headquarters in Meadowood Park in Tornado. President Kris Radford of the Coal River Group welcomed representatives for the...
Trick-or-treat times set across county
WILLIAMSON — Halloween weekend is approaching, and trick-or-treat, as well as other activities, have been announced across the county. The city of Williamson will host its trick-or-treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. The Stephen Casey Memorial Halloween Fireworks show will follow at 8:30 p.m. in the west end near the fieldhouse.
BOE votes to rebid TVHS technical facility project
WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Board of Education voted to table and rebid the Tug Valley High School career and technical facility building project after the bid came in nearly double the original estimated cost of the project. Accountant Rodney McCoy said bids were opened a few days before...
Pike County, Kentucky, grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Oct. 5 and returned 15 felony indictments and six felony informations. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Commission candidates talk issues facing county
WILLIAMSON — Democrat Doug Kirk is challenging incumbent Republican candidate Thomas Taylor in the general election for a seat on the Mingo County Commission. Taylor, who currently serves as commission president, owns Graylor Enterprise and lives in Williamson.
Sheriff: 15 arrested in drug warrant sweep
A warrant sweep in Wayne County and surrounding areas put 15 people behind bars recently on various drug charges. According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit in coordination with Road Patrol Deputies, West Virginia State Police, Mingo County Sheriff’s Department and Martin County Sheriff’s Department in Kentucky, the suspects were arrested.
Sheriff's department to receive new cruisers
WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission recently approved a bid for the purchase of new police cruisers for the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department. The process was put out to bid after a global shortage in microchips that has stalled the production of many items has also had a major impact on the manufacturing of police cruisers, leading to some potential issues for the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department.
