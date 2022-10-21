High school football: 6A/5A/4A/3A/2A playoff roundup from Friday’s games

Mountain Ridge and Westlake play in the first round of the playoffs in Herriman on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

6A Playoffs

Weber outscored Roy 14-0 in the second half to secure the opening-round playoff victory. Complementing the shutout by the defense, quarterbacks Aidan Carter and Tyce Abbott connected with Salesi Moa for the two second-half touchdowns, propelling the Warriors into the second round — where they will take on Farmington, who they lost to by 28 points early in the season.

The Silverwolves outscored Kearns 24-3 in the second half to secure what ended up being a comfortable first round victory. Easton Hicks provided the explosive spark for Riverton offensively with two rushing touchdowns from 60 and 70 yards out. The Silverwolves will take on Davis in the second round.

Points weren’t hard to come by for the Vikings in their opening playoff game, as they outpaced Cyprus to advance into the second round. Pleasant Grove quarterback Nic Staffierit tossed six touchdowns to six different receivers. The Vikings will face Bingham in the second round.

Mountain Ridge got revenge from a regular season defeat as they eliminated Westlake with a strong defensive fourth quarter. Four different Sentinels found the end zone in the win. Westlake was led by Aiden Bayless, who tossed all three of the Thunder’s touchdowns.

Related

The Knights scored 39 of their 46 points in the second and third quarters as they comfortably dispatched Copper Hills to advance to the 6A second round. Four different Lone Peak players recorded a rushing touchdown, led by Kaden Hodson, who scored twice. The Knights will travel to Syracuse next week to take on the Titans in the second round.

No. 18-seeded Fremont went on the road and never trailed in an opening-round victory over Granger. Slade Parker tossed two touchdowns and Dax Iverson kicked three field goals to lead the way for the Silverwolves.

Three defensive touchdowns and seven total takeaways propelled the Lancers past Herriman and into the 6A second round. Elias Parkinson, Jaxson Henderson and Teague Farr each turned offense to defense with interceptions that were returned for Layton scores. The Lancers will face top-seeded Corner Canyon in the second round.

“Our offense needs to do a little bit better, but our defense stepped up for us. We put it on the defense right from the beginning saying they’re going to win the game for us tonight and they really did step up.”

— Layton coach Fotu Katoa

West controlled the game from start to finish as it comfortably dispatched Hunter on Friday evening to secure a matchup with West Jordan in the 6A second round. Efoti Vaenuku punched in two rushing scores to lead the way for the Panthers.

5A Playoffs

Related

The East offense could not be stopped as they cruised to a 70-28 win over Skyline. The Leopards scored 10 touchdowns in this one, with three coming at the hands of Michael Fonua. Quarterback Tucker McCormick also found teammates in the end zone twice for the Leopards.

A big 42 point half from Alta was enough to finish off Bonneville and move on in the 5A playoffs. Hawks Matt McKea threw five touchdown passes, two for Jace Turner and three for Noah Flores.

A missed extra point by the Wildcats on the game’s final touchdown proved to be the ultimate difference maker, as Wasatch narrowly defeated Woods Cross to advance to the second round. Chris Cook recorded two rushing touchdowns for the Wasps, including a 63-yard score late in the second quarter.

“I could not be more proud of our guys for finding a way to get a road playoff win. We played a complete game with four turnovers on defense, balanced offense and a huge special teams play to get the PAT block in the fourth quarter by Austin McNaughton. We’re excited to get another week with our seniors.”

— Wasatch coach Steve Coburn

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Related

The Aviators used a 17-0 advantage in the third quarter to pull away from Viewmont and book their spot in the 5A second round. Cedar Valley put the game on ice with two interceptions returned for touchdowns in the fourth quarter (Devoux Tuataga and Taygen Hansen). The Aviators will take on Region 7 foe Stansbury in the second round.

“Our team came out on a mission in the second half and played phenomenal. The kids have been working so hard and have earned the opportunity to play another week. Congratulations to Viewmont and Coach Jones on a great season as well.”

— Cedar Valley coach Weston Zabriskie

Box Elder jumped out to a 14-0 lead and then extended it off of a 75-yard punt return from Cole Mortensen. The Rams would battle back with two scores of their own, but couldn’t find the game-tying touchdown over the last 16 minutes of the game.

The Miners built a big first-half lead and never looked back as it defeated Timpanogos in the opening round of the 5A playoffs. Park City will face its toughest test of the season in the second round, facing top-seeded Lehi on the road.

Five different Tigers’ players scored in the first 16 minutes of the game, allowing Orem to lead by over 30 early in the game. They’d go on to win by 49 points and clinch their spot in the second round of the 5A playoffs.

Olympus led the whole way after scoring early in the first quarter, beating Payson 24-8. The Olympus defense made life as hard as possible for Payson, allowing only one touchdown. The Titans now take on fifth-seed Brighton.

4A Playoffs

Sky View dominated Hurricane 41-6 and moved on to the second round of the 4A playoffs. The Bobcats got three rushing touchdowns in this one, two from Michael Furgeson and one from Brevin Egbert.

A single first-quarter touchdown was enough for Cedar City to take the win against the Logan Grizzlies. The single touchdown came at the hands of Koden Lunt who ran it in for the Reds. The Cedar City defense did not allow a single point to be scored by Logan.

Warriors Hunter Johnson threw three touchdown passes to assist Snow Canyon’s defeat of Green Canyon 26-21. Snow Canyon came out hot and secured a 20-0 lead at half. Green Canyon didn’t want to go down without a fight and rallied back to a 14-20 deficit after the third quarter. The Wolves made it close, but Snow Canyon secured their win in the fourth and move on in the postseason.

Ashton Macfarlane extended the Riverhawks lead to double-digits and they never looked back, finishing with a 24-0 playoff win over Pine View. Jackson Olsen and JT White also scored for Ridgeline while the defense earned a shutout.

Mountain Crest had consistent offense all night which allowed them to take a 35-15 victory over Bear River. Four of five Mustang touchdowns were rushing touchdowns, and the last was a 15 yard pick-six from Trevis Leiser.

3A Playoffs

Larson Pogroszewski ran for four touchdowns for Manti in the 48-15 victory over Ogden. Manti ended the first half 12-0, but exploded for 36 more in the second half. The Templar defense also did a good job of making sure Ogden never had a chance to make it a close game.

Tied at halftime, the Hawks scored 21 unanswered points over the final two quarters to book their spot in the second round — where they will take on Granstville. Tyler Allen led the second-half charge for North Sanpete, recording three total touchdowns.

Juan Diego withstood a second half comeback from Union and won 38-35. The Soaring Eagles led 14-0 at half, but the Cougars were not ready to give up and rallied back to a 20-31 deficit going into the fourth. They used their momentum to score 15 in the fourth, but a touchdown from Lukifanga Kaumatule for Juan Diego sealed the deal and ended Union’s hopes for a comeback.

Fifth-seeded Richfield cruised through it’s opening playoff game against Carbon to secure a second-round matchup with Canyon View. Senior Emery Thorson recorded six total touchdowns in the game, highlighted by a 93-yard kickoff return touchdown on the game’s opening play.

2A Playoffs

A touchdown in the final two minutes made the difference as Delta defeated Millard. It was a back and fourth game the whole time, but Delta had a 20-14 lead going into the fourth quarter. Millard scored with four minutes left to go, up 21-20. But the Rabbits marched back down and Cam Skeem scored the game winning touchdown.

The Patriots extended their season by at least one more game with a blowout victory over ALA in the first round. Providence Hall scored all of its touchdowns on the ground, led by Robin Limutau and Tate Edwards, who each notched two scores.

A five-touchdown second quarter by the Rams helped them build a lead they wouldn’t rescind as they advanced past Judge and into the second round. South Sevier senior Carter Abraham recorded six total touchdowns on the night, including a 30-yard pick-six late in the second quarter.

The Bears secured a date with Beaver in the second round thanks to a comfortable first round result over Grand Friday evening. Sophomore Bronson Dixon practically lived in the end zone, scoring four rushing touchdowns to lead Summit Academy offensively.