Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What is the Joplin Spook Light?Evan CrosbyJoplin, MO
The Legend Surrounding this Haunted Ghost Town in Missouri is TerrifyingTravel MavenAvilla, MO
Places linked to President Harry S. Truman include birthplace, farm home, Independence home, state park, and reservoirCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The historic Elijah Thomas Webb Residence and inviting architectural elements in Jasper County, MissouriCJ CoombsWebb City, MO
This Unique Missouri Restaurant is Known for Having the Best Burgers in the StateTravel MavenMissouri State
Related
Springfield Price Cutter sells winning $50,000 scratchers ticket
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Price Cutter Plus on 2021 W. Republic Road in Springfield sold a scratchers ticket containing a $50,000 prize. The winner, who was one of four to win the $50,000 prize, claimed the prize at the regional office in Springfield.
koamnewsnow.com
Special Olympics Kansas hosts another Trails and Treats event
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Earlier in the week, Special Olympics Kansas hosted a “Treat and Trails” event for kid athletes. Originally set for October 25th but moved to Thursday the 27 — they’re back at it again. Coming this Thursday from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM — athletes will walk the Watco trail. It’s to help them learn how to get around Pittsburg simply by walking or bicycling. Erin Fletcher, the Director of Grants and Development of Special Olympics Kansas, encourages everyone to come out and walk the trail with the athletes. Erin says it helps promote being inclusive.
933kwto.com
SW Missouri Resident Scores Big in Lottery Scratch-Off
One local Southwest Missouri Resident is 50 thousand dollars richer thanks to a scratch off ticket from Price Cutter. Reports say the ticket was purchased in Springfield at the Price Cutter off of Republic Rd and Kansas Expressway. The 50 thousand dollar prize was one of 4. The winner is...
koamnewsnow.com
Columbus grabs momentum heading into 3A playoffs
COLUMBUS, Kan. – The Columbus Titans have a little momentum heading into the 3A playoffs, after beating Parsons 30-6 in their regular season finale last week. That win gave Columbus back to back wins for the first time this season. “It was our best performance of the season. We’re...
Fire destroys business, church near downtown Carthage, Missouri
Firefighters from surrounding cities came to help Carthage firefighters as they tried to control the flames that were fanned by high winds.
koamnewsnow.com
Aquinas knocks Pittsburg out of 5A soccer playoffs
PITTSBURG, Kan. – (WATCH) St. Thomas Aquinas tops Pittsburg in the 5A soccer regional semifinals Tuesday. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Silver Dollar City officially owns former Indian Ridge property where abandoned condos sit
16 years after a $1.6 billion resort was set to be built on property on Table Rock Lake, the entire piece of land once again has only one owner: Silver Dollar City.
kcur.org
Election deniers in Missouri are bombarding officials with requests for voting records
Like most people, McDonald County Clerk Kimberly Bell had never heard of a “cast vote record” before this summer. It’s not a report she’s ever generated after an election in the small county in southwestern Missouri, where she has administered elections for eight years. But like...
Missouri's Most Dangerous Cities
Missouri's most dangerous cities are St. Louis and Springfield. Several other cities in the Show Me State have high crime rates. Map of the state of Missouri, USA.National Atlas. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
koamnewsnow.com
Silver Dollar City reveals plan to spend $30 million for guest experience improvements
BRANSON, Mo. – Silver Dollar City announced its plan to boost guest experiences by investing 30 million dollars in key areas for upcoming years. SDC Officials say $5 million dollars will be allocated for the 2023 park season. Upcoming projects include:. Themed furniture store. A new, expanded ‘Heartland Home...
KTLO
Springfield man injured after vehicle hits deer in Ozark County
A Springfield man was seriously injured when he was ejected from his vehicle after hit a deer Sunday morning in Ozark County. Fifty-one-year-old Carl Frost was transported by ambulance to Baxter Health. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Frost was traveling on Missouri Highway 5. He was nearly two...
Missing Female in Jasper County; Last seen near 7th & Malang
The Jasper Sheriff's Office says residents should be on the lookout for a missing person last seen walking from the intersection of the 7th and Malang Road area.
KYTV
Driver killed in a head-on crash near Mansfield, Mo.
NEAR MANSFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Norvil Lakey, 84, of Birch Tree was killed in a head-on crash Monday afternoon. Troopers say the driver of a pickup crossed the centerline of Highway 5 and hit Lakey’s pickup. The crash happened two miles south of Mansfield.
KYTV
Judge sentences Everton, Mo. man for distribution of nearly 1,000 pounds of meth in southwest Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A judge sentenced an Everton, Mo., man for leading a conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Cheyenne W. Conn, 47, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years in federal prison without parole. On July...
koamnewsnow.com
Carl Junction hosts a fun, family friendly Halloween event
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — It’s almost time for Halloween. This means it’s time to get those Halloween costumes on and get candy! What better way to do that than to head down to Carl Junction’s main street and take part in its annual Trunk or Treat? Happening on October 28th from 5 PM to 7 PM. Carl Junction’s Chamber of Commerce looks forward to seeing you there!
KYTV
MSU holds grand opening for the John Goodman Amphitheater after delays
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After an anxious wait, Missouri State University unveiled the new outdoor John Goodman Amphitheater for the public Sunday afternoon. It broke ground a year and a half ago and was suppose to open earlier this summer. The pushback on the project came from shipping delays due to the pandemic, according to the university.
KTLO
Rainfall breaks 86 year old record
The much needed rain in the Twin Lakes Area has broken an 86-year-old record. At KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot, the official reporting station for the National Weather Service in Mountain Home, 2.71 inches of rain was recorded as of 7 Tuesday morning to set the daily rainfall record for the date. The old record of an even two inches was set in 1936.
koamnewsnow.com
Pittsburg votes on resolution to declare portion of downtown as Art District
PITTSBURG, Kan. – The City Commission of Pittsburg will vote tonight on whether or not to declare a large portion of downtown Pittsburg, Kansas as the Pittsburg Arts District. If passed, officials say the purpose would be to maintain the spirit of art and culture through community interaction, education,...
KYTV
Prosecutor charges man for stabbing in Republic, Mo.
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County prosecutor charged a man for a stabbing in Republic, Mo. Timothy Wilkins faces assault and armed criminal action charges. Officers responded to an area near Anderson and Pine around 10 p.m. Sunday. They found the victim with a stab wound. Police arrested one suspect.
Fast-moving grassfires plague the area
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 4 p.m. Saturday reports of a fast-moving grassfire near CR300 and Juniper Road north of Carl Junction. This is the second large fire of the day for Carl Junction Fire Protection District. Google Map screenshot, yellow marks general location of fire. About 1 p.m. CJ battled an hours-long grassfire to the NE of MO-96 and...
Comments / 0