Shenendehowa rolls past Colonie 49-13
COLONIE, NY ( NEWS10 ) — Shenendehowa looked to clinch the two seed in Class AA, visiting Colonie on Friday night.
The Plainsmen rolled from the jump, cruising to a 42-7 halftime lead. Anthony Diaz tallied a touchdown run in the third quarter, as Shenendehowa ran away to a 49-13 win.
With the win, the Plainsmen clinched the two seed in the Class AA playoffs.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0