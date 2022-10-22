ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton Park, NY

Shenendehowa rolls past Colonie 49-13

By Griffin Haas
 4 days ago

COLONIE, NY ( NEWS10 ) — Shenendehowa looked to clinch the two seed in Class AA, visiting Colonie on Friday night.

The Plainsmen rolled from the jump, cruising to a 42-7 halftime lead. Anthony Diaz tallied a touchdown run in the third quarter, as Shenendehowa ran away to a 49-13 win.

With the win, the Plainsmen clinched the two seed in the Class AA playoffs.

