Joplin, MO

koamnewsnow.com

Columbus grabs momentum heading into 3A playoffs

COLUMBUS, Kan. – The Columbus Titans have a little momentum heading into the 3A playoffs, after beating Parsons 30-6 in their regular season finale last week. That win gave Columbus back to back wins for the first time this season. “It was our best performance of the season. We’re...
COLUMBUS, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Aquinas knocks Pittsburg out of 5A soccer playoffs

PITTSBURG, Kan. – (WATCH) St. Thomas Aquinas tops Pittsburg in the 5A soccer regional semifinals Tuesday. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
PITTSBURG, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Riverton prepares for its return to the state tournament

RIVERTON, Ks. – The Riverton Rams claimed the sub-state championship on Saturday and will compete for the state title for the third year in a row. “I think you see a really focused and intense group of kids,” says Riverton head coach Rebecca Lipasek. “They’ve been saying that they’re ready and have been talking about this since the summer.”
RIVERTON, KS
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: deceased couple found, fugitive apprehended

NEOSHO, Mo. – The Neosho Police Department opens an investigation after two residents were found deceased inside their home. On October 23, Neosho Police Dispatch received reports of a deceased male and female at the 1000 block of Stratford Place. When NPD Officers arrived, they discovered Charles Barnett, 87, and Donna Barnett, 78, of Neosho, as well as a .38 caliber firearm. The media release indicates both subjects were deceased at the time of discovery. After further investigation, NPD Officers determined the deaths were a result of a murder-suicide. Click here to read more about this story.
NEOSHO, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: fires in the Four-States, law enforcement

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. –The Kansas Highway Patrol says one pedestrian was killed after a driverless tractor struck a truck and a pedestrian. According to the crash report, the incident occurred off of Northwest Liberty Road in Cherokee County at around 11:00 A.M. on October 22. Click here to read more about this story.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Joplin Police release more information for the Oct. 22 Pedestrian Fatal

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin police department says a fatal crash involving a Joplin pedestrian came after a separate motorcycle crash near the northbound exit near Zora & Main Street. Just before 3:00 P.M., The Joplin Police Department Emergency Communications Center received information regarding an injury crash near 1500...
JOPLIN, MO

