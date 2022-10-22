Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kalb.com
Lt. Jason Jenkins – Golden Shield Winner
Rosepine and Avoyelles will play for the 4-2A District Championship on Thursday, Oct. 27 in Moreauville. Both teams are undefeated in district play so far this season. St. Mary’s Tigers seek 2nd district title in 4 years. Updated: 57 minutes ago. |. The St. Mary’s Tigers will look to...
kalb.com
Peabody, Tioga rivalry has some playoff implications
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The district rivalry between Tioga and Peabody will take place this weekend, and both teams are fighting for a win because of the playoff seeding. The Tioga Indians are 6-3 on the season after losing back-to-back games. They currently sit as the 19-seed in Division I playoffs.
Natchitoches Times
KRISTI KELLI “KK” MATHIS STEPHENS
A funeral service to celebrate the life of Kristi Stephens will be Friday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. at the Red River Cowboy Church in Lake End. Interment will follow at Memory Lawn Cemetery in Natchitoches. The family will receive friends from 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 at Blanchard St. Denis Funeral Home.
kalb.com
Rosepine, Avoyelles meeting for 4-2A District Championship
The St. Mary’s Tigers will look to win their second district title in four years this Thursday, Oct. 27, against last year’s Class 1A runner-up in Logansport. LCU Wildcats look to win 1st game on the road this season. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The Wildcats are still...
kalb.com
NSU’s Parramore named to preseason all-conference team
NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - Northwestern State’s Candice Parramore was named preseason first-team all-conference squad, the Southland Conference announced on Tuesday as part of its media day coverage. Parramore was named the third SLC Newcomer of the Year in NSU program history following a stellar 2021-22 season. She joined legend...
kalb.com
AFD responds to Sunday night fire
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a structure fire Sunday night around 11 p.m. at the corner of Jones Street and Willow Glen Street. Smoke could be seen from the back of the building. The fire was quickly put out and no injuries were reported.
kalb.com
Settlement reached over Parc England Hotel, Bistro on the Bayou
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Just a few days before the case was set to go before a jury, the Bank of Montgomery (BOM) and the England Economic Development and Industrial District (EEIDD) have reached a settlement agreement for litigation over the shuttered Parc England Hotel and Bistro on the Bayou.
kalb.com
Cleco announces 2023 Power of a Promise Scholarship
PINEVILLE, La. - Cleco has announced applications are being accepted for its Power of a Promise Scholarship, which includes full tuition, books, a stipend for incidentals, and a paid internship at the company’s Brame Energy Center near Boyce, La. The Power of a Promise Scholarship, which was established in...
kalb.com
Pedestrian killed on Hwy 28 West
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man died after being hit by a vehicle on Hwy 28 West near Stovall road on Tuesday morning. According to Louisiana State Police, David W. Paige, 58, of Alexandria, was walking on the road around 5 a.m. when he was struck by an eastbound 2019 Ford Fiesta. Paige was pronounced dead at the scene.
kalb.com
Cottonport woman battling stage 4 cancer, fights to receive Social Security benefits
The Wildcats are still seeking their first win on the road. Meet this week’s Golden Shield winner: Lt. Jason Jenkins with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office. Jury selection in David Burns trial tries to weed out those with opinions about the case. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Jury...
October Angola Rodeo is back in full swing, bringing the community together
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The sights and sounds of an Angola Rodeo can sometimes bring a family together. “We just sit and talk about everything and how everybody’s doing, and I just enjoy it,” says Angia Smith. Smith comes to Angola’s craft show frequently, to see people...
kalb.com
COURTNEY COCO CASE: Jury selection in David Burns trial tries to weed out those with opinions about the case
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Jury selection is underway for David Anthony Burns, 46 of Boyce. He’s charged with second-degree murder for the October 2004 death of Courtney Coco, 19 of Alexandria. The trial for Burns is expected to last two weeks, and jury selection could take the entire first...
KPLC TV
Low water pressure in DeRidder after 2 contractors break water mains
DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - Repairs are underway after contractors broke two water mains in DeRidder Tuesday. One was broken by a worker setting electrical poles, and the other by a Fastwyre Broadband contractor, city officials said. Residents near Henry’s Trailer Park and west of the area, including the Bypass, and...
Bunkie man killed Sunday in single-vehicle Evangeline Parish crash
A Bunkie man was killed Sunday evening in a single-vehicle crash near St. Landry in Evangeline Parish, State Police said.
kalb.com
Marksville fugitive arrested, accused of attempted 2nd-degree murder
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - A Marksville man has been arrested after being accused of attempted second-degree murder, according to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office. APSO said Chadrick L. James, 18, is also accused of the illegal carrying and discharge of weapons in Mansura. APSO said James committed these offenses...
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Louisiana
If you're a fan of mouthwatering cheeseburgers or chicken sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain will be opening another new location in Louisiana. Read on to learn more.
theadvocate.com
Authorities investigating a Saturday afternoon homicide, according to Opelousas Police
Around 2:40 p.m., Opelousas police responded to a call to the 100 block of South Academy Street about someone being shot. Once police arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshots lying on the roadways, according to Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon. Officers attempted to adminster lifesaving measures but the...
Victim runs to home after being shot in Opelousas
Opelousas Police responded to a shots fired call in the area of Hayward and Mouton St.
kalb.com
Arrest made following investigation of the death of teen at Paragon Casino Resort
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - An arrest has been made in relation to an ongoing investigation of the recent death of 17-year-old Giah Barrere, whose body was found at the Paragon Casino Resort on October 3. The Tunica-Biloxi Police Department arrested Alexis Noel Dauzat, 21, of Marksville, for one count of...
Vidalia woman attempts to flee Concordia Parish Jail; nearly strikes deputies with SUV
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, 26-year-old Kristen Berry was being processed in the Concordia Parish Jail. While she was in the booking area, a warrant was presented to Berry and she allegedly called her probation officer. According to officials, a parish resident […]
Comments / 0