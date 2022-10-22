ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kalb.com

Lt. Jason Jenkins – Golden Shield Winner

Rosepine and Avoyelles will play for the 4-2A District Championship on Thursday, Oct. 27 in Moreauville. Both teams are undefeated in district play so far this season. St. Mary’s Tigers seek 2nd district title in 4 years. Updated: 57 minutes ago. |. The St. Mary’s Tigers will look to...
ROSEPINE, LA
kalb.com

Peabody, Tioga rivalry has some playoff implications

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The district rivalry between Tioga and Peabody will take place this weekend, and both teams are fighting for a win because of the playoff seeding. The Tioga Indians are 6-3 on the season after losing back-to-back games. They currently sit as the 19-seed in Division I playoffs.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Natchitoches Times

KRISTI KELLI “KK” MATHIS STEPHENS

A funeral service to celebrate the life of Kristi Stephens will be Friday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. at the Red River Cowboy Church in Lake End. Interment will follow at Memory Lawn Cemetery in Natchitoches. The family will receive friends from 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 at Blanchard St. Denis Funeral Home.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Rosepine, Avoyelles meeting for 4-2A District Championship

The St. Mary’s Tigers will look to win their second district title in four years this Thursday, Oct. 27, against last year’s Class 1A runner-up in Logansport. LCU Wildcats look to win 1st game on the road this season. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The Wildcats are still...
ROSEPINE, LA
kalb.com

NSU’s Parramore named to preseason all-conference team

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - Northwestern State’s Candice Parramore was named preseason first-team all-conference squad, the Southland Conference announced on Tuesday as part of its media day coverage. Parramore was named the third SLC Newcomer of the Year in NSU program history following a stellar 2021-22 season. She joined legend...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

AFD responds to Sunday night fire

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a structure fire Sunday night around 11 p.m. at the corner of Jones Street and Willow Glen Street. Smoke could be seen from the back of the building. The fire was quickly put out and no injuries were reported.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Settlement reached over Parc England Hotel, Bistro on the Bayou

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Just a few days before the case was set to go before a jury, the Bank of Montgomery (BOM) and the England Economic Development and Industrial District (EEIDD) have reached a settlement agreement for litigation over the shuttered Parc England Hotel and Bistro on the Bayou.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Cleco announces 2023 Power of a Promise Scholarship

PINEVILLE, La. - Cleco has announced applications are being accepted for its Power of a Promise Scholarship, which includes full tuition, books, a stipend for incidentals, and a paid internship at the company’s Brame Energy Center near Boyce, La. The Power of a Promise Scholarship, which was established in...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Pedestrian killed on Hwy 28 West

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man died after being hit by a vehicle on Hwy 28 West near Stovall road on Tuesday morning. According to Louisiana State Police, David W. Paige, 58, of Alexandria, was walking on the road around 5 a.m. when he was struck by an eastbound 2019 Ford Fiesta. Paige was pronounced dead at the scene.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KPLC TV

Low water pressure in DeRidder after 2 contractors break water mains

DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - Repairs are underway after contractors broke two water mains in DeRidder Tuesday. One was broken by a worker setting electrical poles, and the other by a Fastwyre Broadband contractor, city officials said. Residents near Henry’s Trailer Park and west of the area, including the Bypass, and...
DERIDDER, LA
kalb.com

Marksville fugitive arrested, accused of attempted 2nd-degree murder

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - A Marksville man has been arrested after being accused of attempted second-degree murder, according to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office. APSO said Chadrick L. James, 18, is also accused of the illegal carrying and discharge of weapons in Mansura. APSO said James committed these offenses...
MARKSVILLE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy