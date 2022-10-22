ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Sports Chicago

What if the Blackhawks are actually good?

The Blackhawks stripped down their roster over the offseason and essentially constructed the team to be one of the worst in the NHL so they can be in the hunt for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Heck, even a Top 3 pick in general. What...
CHICAGO, IL
10 observations: Hawks beat Kraken for 3rd straight comeback win

The Blackhawks rallied to beat the Seattle Kraken 5-4 at the United Center on Sunday for their third straight victory. 1. The Blackhawks didn't look sharp at all for the majority of the first period. Head coach Luke Richardson said after the game that his team was "disconnected" and "we weren’t willing to put the work in that Seattle does" in the early going. There were a few massive defensive zone breakdowns, one of which came 36 seconds into the game but Alex Stalock bailed out his club. They allowed two goals on their first four shots and fell into a quick hole.
CHICAGO, IL
How much are referees in the NHL paid?

Athletes and coaches are not the only integral components of hockey culture – referees and Zamboni drivers are just as crucial. From the NBA to the NFL, all referees are constantly faced with tough decisions, questionable calls and unexpected fights from athletes on the court or the field. But hockey, in particular, breeds some of the toughest referees in the game.
Who will win 2022-23 Hart Memorial Trophy? Here are NHL leaders, rankings

The 2022-23 NHL season is officially underway and yes, that means it’s already time to start thinking about which players will receive hardware at the end of the season. Across all 32 clubs, every team has to have an MVP, but to choose just one player throughout the entire league … well, that’s a challenge. The Hart Memorial Trophy covers it all. This award usually goes to someone who has the most goals under his belt or the most points racked up in that particular season. But at the end of the day, a surprising player could potentially rise to earn the award.
WASHINGTON STATE
Bulls celebrate Bradley's victory in 3-point contest

Apparently, Andre Drummond isn't the only Chicago Bulls backup center who can sink 3-pointers. Drummond created quite the stir during the preseason when the career 12.9 percent 3-point shooter sank three in one game against the Toronto Raptors. Following Tuesday's practice at the Advocate Center, Tony Bradley took his star...
CHICAGO, IL
Johnson: Hawks' locker room 'a lot more fun this year'

After dropping their first two games to open the 2022-23 season, the Blackhawks have ripped off three straight wins and have done so by overcoming multi-goal deficits in each contest. The most notable reasons for the mini-winning streak: The Blackhawks have killed off 14 of their last 15 penalties, they've...
CHICAGO, IL
Podcast: Are the Blackhawks better than we thought?

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau wonder if the Blackhawks are better than we thought after they've strung together three straight multi-goal comeback wins. Is the run sustainable? Can the penalty kill continue its magical stretch of shorthanded goals? The guys discuss all that and more.
Why Philadelphia adopted 'Dancing on My Own' as its unofficial anthem

It’s a great time to be a Philadelphia sports fan. The Eagles are currently enjoying a bye week after coasting to a 6-0 start behind the electric performance of Jalen Hurts. Meanwhile, the Flyers opened their season winning four of their five first games. Perhaps the most surprising twist in the Philadelphia sports stratosphere is the 76ers, arguably considered Philadelphia’s best chance at a championship this summer, having dropped their first three games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hawks 'dodge a bullet' in win but continue to show resilience

There are two types of outlooks in this world, and stop me if you've heard this before: The glass-half-full view and the glass-half-empty perspective. The glass-half-empty: Chicago has fallen behind 2-0 in each of its last three games. The glass-half-full: Chicago has overcome each of those three multi-goal deficits to put together an early-season winning streak.
CHICAGO, IL
Ryan Poles 'encouraged with progress' from Fields

Ryan Poles held an impromptu press conference with reporters ahead of the Bears’ Monday Night Football matchup against the Patriots and went out of his way to compliment Justin Fields. During his introductory statement, before opening up for questions, Poles said he’s encouraged by the progress he’s seen from his second-year quarterback.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
