Soquel High School graduate and University of Washington offensive lineman R.J. Wyrsch has been named a Scout Team Player of the Week. The 'scout team' is a crucial part of a team's game preparation. It is a group of players who work together to replicate the play style of an upcoming opponent. The scout team then faces off with the first-string players and prepares them for what they may be up against on Saturday.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO