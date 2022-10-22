Read full article on original website
Watsonville glassblowing artist earns Santa Cruz County Artist of the Year
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Annie Morhauser, a glassblowing artist and Santa Cruz native, earned the title of Santa Cruz County Artist of the Year. Morhauser, founder of Annieglass, is best known for her tableware and developing her own glassblowing technique called slumped glass. Her love for glassblowing started at first sight.
Cal Fire begins prescribed burn in Gabilan Range east of Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. — A prescribed burn got underway late Monday morning in the hills east of Salinas. Cal Fire San Benito-Monterey Unit is conducting the burn on private property in the Gabilan Range. Crews are expected to burn between 500 and 1,000 acres, Cal Fire said. Smoke is expected...
Cell phone outage strikes Central Coast Sunday
SALINAS, Calif. — Some people on the Central Coast experienced cellphone outages Sunday. There were multiple reports that cell service was out around Monterey County. Several carriers appeared to be impacted. In an email, Monterey County said they don’t know what caused the outage but reminded people if they...
Phil's Fish Market announces new location in Castroville
CASTROVILLE, Calif. — Amid speculation as to where it would move,Phil's Fish Market has announced their new location will be in Castroville, California. They are finalizing the preparation of their new location on Merritt Street. It is just three miles from their old Moss Landing location. They are expecting to open in two to three weeks.
Soquel graduate R.J. Wyrsch earns honors with Washington Huskies football
Soquel High School graduate and University of Washington offensive lineman R.J. Wyrsch has been named a Scout Team Player of the Week. The 'scout team' is a crucial part of a team's game preparation. It is a group of players who work together to replicate the play style of an upcoming opponent. The scout team then faces off with the first-string players and prepares them for what they may be up against on Saturday.
Pajaro Valley Unified School District cancels bus routes Monday
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Pajaro Valley Unified School District canceled most bus routes Monday morning following a similar move Friday. The district has been experiencing a shortage of drivers since the pandemic. They say they currently have 48 bus drivers but need an additional 18 drivers to be fully staffed.
National Weather Service puts out a frost advisory for the Central Coast
The National Weather Service has put out a frost advisory for the Central Coast and beyond. The advisory spans from south Monterey County all the way up to Sonoma County. This frost advisory will be in effect from 11 p.m. Sunday night to 9 a.m. Monday morning. Temperatures will dip...
Grazing goats take over Fort Ord in Monterey County
MARINA, Calif. — If you're near Fort Ord in Monterey County this winter, you may see a herd of goats. Do not be alarmed, the goats were hired to graze at county and Bureau of Land Management parks. The goats will be eating down plants and shrubs as tall...
Boaters beware: Gale warning in effect until 3 p.m. Sunday along Monterey County coast
Calif. — The National Weather Service has issued a Gale Warning for the waters along the Monterey County Coast. This is in effect until 3 p.m. on Sunday. Watch out for hazardous beach and marine conditions this weekend with strong gusty winds along the coast and over the waters. Small craft operators should remain in port or seek safe harbor.
Fight near Watsonville High School on Friday being investigated
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — A criminal investigation is underway after a fight broke out near Watsonville High School Friday morning. The School Resource Officer has been in contact with all parties involved. School officials are also conducting a parallel investigation. Due to minors being involved and that this is an...
