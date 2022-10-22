Read full article on original website
Southern trying to stay focused as hype builds toward Jackson State showdown
Southern coach Eric Dooley just got his team out of a week full of distractions. Next up is the Jaguars' biggest game of the year, and one under a national spotlight. By the time Southern travels Interstate 55 to take on longtime rival Jackson State on Saturday, the hype may swamp that of homecoming, suspensions and an overmatched opponent from a week ago for Southern.
Breaux Bridge's offense picking up steam in stretch drive of season
After scoring 86 points in its first six games, the Breaux Bridge offense erupted for 84 points over the past two weeks. Quarterback Kelby Hypolite accounted for 194 yards of total offense and three touchdowns in the first half of the Tigers' 42-6 win over Beau Chene last week. In...
Our Views: An LSU win worthy of celebration, whatever the celebration on the field costs
When the Tennessee Volunteers beat Alabama earlier this month, ending 15 years of frustration, fans stormed the field at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville. LSU students must have been determined not to be out-partied, because they stormed the field at Tiger Stadium Saturday after their heroes overcame a two-touchdown deficit and delivered a punishing 45-20 win over Ole Miss, scoring 42 of the contest’s final 45 points.
Letters: Yes to resuming LSU-Tulane, but no to burying Green Wave football news
As a boy born into a mixed marriage between LSU and Tulane alums, I couldn't agree more with your editorial last week that they should return their annual home and away football games. This classic in-state rivalry should never be just about money. LSU plays several games each year against...
LSU's Kim Mulkey has added a 5-star commitment to an already impressive Class of 2023
LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey scored another big victory when 6-foot-5 forward Aalyah Del Rosario committed Tuesday to the Tigers over three other schools, including reigning national champion South Carolina. Del Rosario — a five-star recruit and the No. 7 player in the nation, according to Hoopgurlz — made...
Besides LHSAA titles, wins what has Scotlandville's Carlos Sample netted now?
Carlos Sample calls it a “program” award. As the face of the Scotlandville boys basketball program, Sample has received a major honor — the National Federation of High Schools Louisiana Boys Basketball Coach of the Year honor for 2021-22. “I am elated about it,” Sample said. “This...
Southern Lab-Kentwood game moved to Thursday night
Instead of having a Friday night showdown, District 9-1A rivals Southern Lab and Kentwood will now play Thursday night at Southern University’s A.W. Mumford Stadium. Southern Lab school director Herman Brister Jr. said a scheduling conflict with a Southern women’s soccer contest also set for Friday prompted the change.
Southern's game at Jackson State gets even bigger with 'College GameDay' on hand
The dust had hardly settled on Southern’s 51-7 homecoming victory against Virginia University of Lynchburg when Jaguar players were peppered with questions about their upcoming clash with unbeaten Jackson State. The players jumped right into their “we treat all games the same” mantra, but at the time, they didn't...
Letters: Baton Rouge crime is keeping students from applying to LSU
I'm 56 years old and have a lot of friends that live out of state. In the past, my friends' children always considered coming to LSU for college; however, in the past three years this has not been the case because the students and their parents say they are "afraid of the crime in Baton Rouge and at LSU."
LSU fined $250,000 after fans rushed the field to celebrate beating Ole Miss
LSU was fined $250,000 for fans rushing the field after the Tigers beat Ole Miss on Saturday as part of the Southeastern Conference's standard policy. It was LSU's third offense for a violation of the league's access to competition area rule. LSU was last fined $100,000 after fans rushed the field when the Tigers beat Georgia in 2018.
SEC Announces Punishment For LSU's Field Storm
The SEC announced on Sunday its punishment for LSU's field storm on Saturday. LSU topped Ole Miss at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, for the biggest win of the Brian Kelly era to date. Sunday afternoon, the SEC announced a fine for LSU's field storm. "The Southeastern Conference announced today that...
See how far LSU jumped back into the AP Top 25 after win over Ole Miss
LSU returned to the Associated Press Top 25 after its 45-20 win over Ole Miss. The Tigers were ranked No. 18 in the poll released Sunday, their highest spot of the season. LSU, which started the year unranked, briefly appeared at No. 25 before losing to Tennessee two weeks ago.
Broncos defeat rival Central, future to be determined
The Zachary High football season to this point has been a roller coaster to watch as a talented team finished the nondistrict schedule with a record of 3-1. That nondistrict schedule featured teams likely to win their district — East Ascension who also beat perennial power West Monroe; state powers with multiple state championships — John Curtis; a New Orleans powerhouse — St. Augustine; and one of the top teams in Mississippi — Winona — on the road. Neither Winona nor John Curtis have lost a game other than their matchups with the Broncos.
See the list of businesses led or owned by LSU grads that grew fastest, made the most money
Dallas-based TAP Innovations topped this year's LSU 100 list of fastest-growing companies while Turner Industries Group led the Roaring 10 list of companies generating the most revenue. The LSU 100 and Roaring 10 list recognize businesses owned or led by LSU graduates based on submissions of confidential financial results. TAP...
Southern University Homecoming 2022 – Cheerleaders Point of View
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Southern University Homecoming is Saturday, October 22, 2022. While the football team is getting ready to score lots of touchdowns, the cheerleaders are there to get the fans on their feet to cheer for the Jaguars. The Human Jukebox marching band is there to wow the crowd with their sound and routine. We visited SU football pep rally to chat with the cheerleaders. Happy Homecoming Southern University!
Opelousas Mayor candidates: mission, story, and x-factor
News 10 spoke with candidates for Opelousas Mayor to learn their story, their mission, and their x-factor.
Acadiana Table
Creole Stuffed Turkey Wings
The rich Creole history of South Louisiana is a beautiful mixture of heritage and customs that have become an essential ingredient of the cultural gumbo of Acadiana. Time-honored Creole traditions of Zydeco music, the Acadian horse culture, and the delicious recipes handed down through generations add amazing depth to our local folkways. Stuffed Turkey Wings is one of those recipes.
New to the market and under $2 million: Take a look at these 3 Baton Rouge homes
The Baton Rouge real estate market is home to a variety of styles. There's truly something for everyone, and recently, there have been some real gems. Take a look at these three homes that have been listed for fewer than 20 days. Details and photographs about the homes were provided by listing agents.
This specialty meats store in Broussard has closed
Bosco's Specialty Meats has closed its Broussard location, owners announced on social media over the weekend. Owners Jeff and Laurie Venable opened the location in spring 2020 at 3101 U.S. 90 in the former Linx Specialty Meats just after opening a location between Opelousas and Port Barre. The Opelousas location...
Total number held in Assumption truck stop casino robbery rises to eight after latest arrests
Two New Orleans-area men and another from Mississippi have been arrested in the nighttime heist of an isolated truck stop casino in northern Assumption Parish that has already landed five others in jail, sheriff's deputies said Monday. The Cane Row truck stop casino on La. 70 was robbed by armed...
