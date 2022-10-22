ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

theadvocate.com

Southern trying to stay focused as hype builds toward Jackson State showdown

Southern coach Eric Dooley just got his team out of a week full of distractions. Next up is the Jaguars' biggest game of the year, and one under a national spotlight. By the time Southern travels Interstate 55 to take on longtime rival Jackson State on Saturday, the hype may swamp that of homecoming, suspensions and an overmatched opponent from a week ago for Southern.
JACKSON, MS
theadvocate.com

Our Views: An LSU win worthy of celebration, whatever the celebration on the field costs

When the Tennessee Volunteers beat Alabama earlier this month, ending 15 years of frustration, fans stormed the field at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville. LSU students must have been determined not to be out-partied, because they stormed the field at Tiger Stadium Saturday after their heroes overcame a two-touchdown deficit and delivered a punishing 45-20 win over Ole Miss, scoring 42 of the contest’s final 45 points.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Southern Lab-Kentwood game moved to Thursday night

Instead of having a Friday night showdown, District 9-1A rivals Southern Lab and Kentwood will now play Thursday night at Southern University’s A.W. Mumford Stadium. Southern Lab school director Herman Brister Jr. said a scheduling conflict with a Southern women’s soccer contest also set for Friday prompted the change.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Southern's game at Jackson State gets even bigger with 'College GameDay' on hand

The dust had hardly settled on Southern’s 51-7 homecoming victory against Virginia University of Lynchburg when Jaguar players were peppered with questions about their upcoming clash with unbeaten Jackson State. The players jumped right into their “we treat all games the same” mantra, but at the time, they didn't...
JACKSON, MS
theadvocate.com

Letters: Baton Rouge crime is keeping students from applying to LSU

I'm 56 years old and have a lot of friends that live out of state. In the past, my friends' children always considered coming to LSU for college; however, in the past three years this has not been the case because the students and their parents say they are "afraid of the crime in Baton Rouge and at LSU."
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU fined $250,000 after fans rushed the field to celebrate beating Ole Miss

LSU was fined $250,000 for fans rushing the field after the Tigers beat Ole Miss on Saturday as part of the Southeastern Conference's standard policy. It was LSU's third offense for a violation of the league's access to competition area rule. LSU was last fined $100,000 after fans rushed the field when the Tigers beat Georgia in 2018.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

SEC Announces Punishment For LSU's Field Storm

The SEC announced on Sunday its punishment for LSU's field storm on Saturday. LSU topped Ole Miss at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, for the biggest win of the Brian Kelly era to date. Sunday afternoon, the SEC announced a fine for LSU's field storm. "The Southeastern Conference announced today that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Broncos defeat rival Central, future to be determined

The Zachary High football season to this point has been a roller coaster to watch as a talented team finished the nondistrict schedule with a record of 3-1. That nondistrict schedule featured teams likely to win their district — East Ascension who also beat perennial power West Monroe; state powers with multiple state championships — John Curtis; a New Orleans powerhouse — St. Augustine; and one of the top teams in Mississippi — Winona — on the road. Neither Winona nor John Curtis have lost a game other than their matchups with the Broncos.
ZACHARY, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Southern University Homecoming 2022 – Cheerleaders Point of View

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Southern University Homecoming is Saturday, October 22, 2022. While the football team is getting ready to score lots of touchdowns, the cheerleaders are there to get the fans on their feet to cheer for the Jaguars. The Human Jukebox marching band is there to wow the crowd with their sound and routine. We visited SU football pep rally to chat with the cheerleaders. Happy Homecoming Southern University!
BATON ROUGE, LA
Acadiana Table

Creole Stuffed Turkey Wings

The rich Creole history of South Louisiana is a beautiful mixture of heritage and customs that have become an essential ingredient of the cultural gumbo of Acadiana. Time-honored Creole traditions of Zydeco music, the Acadian horse culture, and the delicious recipes handed down through generations add amazing depth to our local folkways. Stuffed Turkey Wings is one of those recipes.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

This specialty meats store in Broussard has closed

Bosco's Specialty Meats has closed its Broussard location, owners announced on social media over the weekend. Owners Jeff and Laurie Venable opened the location in spring 2020 at 3101 U.S. 90 in the former Linx Specialty Meats just after opening a location between Opelousas and Port Barre. The Opelousas location...
BROUSSARD, LA

