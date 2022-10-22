ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moundville, AL

Tide 100.9 FM

Sylvester Croom Honored by Alabama at Homecoming Game

Tuscaloosa legend Sylvester Croom was honored by the University of Alabama during its homecoming game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs ahead of his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. Croom, a Tuscaloosa native, played three seasons at the Capstone from 1972-1974 before going un-drafted in the 1975 NFL...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
More Weekly Awards for Alabama Soccer

It has been a historic week for No. 3/1 Alabama (16-1-1) soccer. The team captured its first ever Southeastern Conference regular season championship with a 2-0 victory over Florida on Senior Night. The award party has not stopped yet. The Crimson Tide picked up two of the three weekly SEC...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama Coaches Name 8 Players of the Week After Win Over MS St.

The Crimson Tide blew away Mississippi State with a 30-6 win on Saturday. The coaching staff named eight players of the week to highlight after this win. Ja'Corey Brooks on offense; Brian Branch, DeMarcco Hellams, Eli Ricks and Henry To'oTo'o on defense; and Emmanual Henderson Jr., Robbie Ouzts and Will Reichard on special teams were all highlighted for their excellent efforts.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Will Rogers is a Class Act

Mississippi State got absolutely walloped in Tuscaloosa on Saturday by a Crimson Tide team seeking to bounce back after its loss to Tennessee. Mike Leach's air raid offense was all but entirely shut down as the Bulldogs failed to score any points until the final 20 seconds of the game, their first touchdown in Tuscaloosa since 2014.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama vs. LSU Kickoff Time Set

Alabama's contest with LSU in Baton Rouge on November 5 will kickoff at 6 p.m. central time on ESPN. The Tide's tilt with the bayou bengals was chosen for the prime time slot over the highly anticipated matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers, a game that will likely decide which team represents the East in the SEC Championship Game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
What You Need to Know About Tide Hoops’ Gonzaga “Rematch”

Okay folks, make sure you set your alarms for 10 a.m. sharp, because that is when Ticket Master opens up ticket sales for Alabama vs. Gonzaga in what should be an exciting rematch in the BJCC in Birmingham on December 17. This matchup should provide fireworks all around as the Crimson Tide looks to sweep the series that started last year in Seattle.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama Soccer Makes History on Senior Night

No. 3 Alabama soccer knocked off the Florida Gators Sunday evening in a 2-0 victory to become the program's first SEC Regular Season Champion. Alabama midfielder Kat Rogers scored the first goal of the night in the 26th minute. Senior forward Riley Tanner drove in a long-range goal to put...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Bulldogs’ Recent History of Being Alabama’s Bounce-Back Game

Alabama defeated Mississippi State 30-6 at home on Saturday night, extending the Crimson Tide's win streak against the Bulldogs to 15 straight wins. This dominant win by Alabama is also starting another streak for Mississippi State, however, as the team that seems to have become the Tide's bounce-back opponent, with the Bulldogs playing the Tide directly after a loss three out of the past four seasons.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Mike Leach Blames Loss on Alabama Jerseys

Halloween came early for the Mississippi State Bulldogs, head coach Mike Leach said an Alabama jersey is sure to scare them!. During his post-game interview after the 30-6 loss Saturday night, Leach was asked what Alabama does that gives his team some trouble. To this he said,. "You wanna scare...
STARKVILLE, MS
Alabama Celebrates 1992 National Championship Team

The University of Alabama welcomed home members of its legendary 1992 national championship team for the 30 year anniversary of their dominant victory over the Miami Hurricanes as part of the homecoming festivities. The team won in dominant fashion 34-13. The 1992 team holds a special place in the hearts...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Five Star Quarterback’s Reaction to Visiting the Capstone

During Alabam's 30-6 win over Mississippi State, the Crimson Tide hosted 2024 five-star quarterback Julian Sayin on his official visit to the Capstone. Sayin is currently the 12th-ranked recruit and third-best player in the state of California according to 247 Sports. The 2024 recruit also currently has the Carlsbad Lancers at 8-1 on the season and 6-0 in their region.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama Pays Homage to Sam Westmoreland

Prior to the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, a moment of silence was held in Bryant-Denny Stadium. It was held in remembrance of 18-year-old Sam Westmoreland, a Mississippi State offensive lineman who tragically passed away on Wednesday. Westmoreland, a walk-on hailing from...
STARKVILLE, MS
Rodney Bivens Jr. Resigns as Central Football Head Coach

Saturday morning, October 22nd, Central High School Football Coach Rodney Bivens announced his resignation as head football coach. “Thank you to the Tuscaloosa City Schools and Central High School for allowing me the opportunity to serve my Alma Mater and community in the capacity of head football coach,” Bivens said in an exclusive statement made to 105.1 The Block.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Top 2024 Tide Target Reclassifies to 2023

Over the last few years, we are seeing a growing trend in college football recruiting where a top five player reclassifies and graduates a year early. 2022 No. 1 overall recruit QB Quinn Ewers who reclassed to 2021 and enrolled at Ohio State before transferring back home and is now the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns. 2023 top five recruit LT Overton from Milton, Georgia reclassified to the 2022 class and is now a starting defensive lineman for the Texas A&M Aggies.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Mac Jones Benched in Second Quarter of MNF

The New England Patriots have seen enough. At least, for now. Bill Belichick has benched former Alabama Crimson Tide great and 2021 first round draft pick Mac Jones after just over a quarter of play against the Chicago Bears on ESPN's Monday Night Football. An interception he threw on a lollipop pass was the final straw for Belichick.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Evan Neal Injured Against Jaguars

Former Alabama lineman Evan Neal was carted off the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Neal was blocking on a run play when he suffered his knee injury. He required medical attention after a Jaguars defensive player rolled up on the side of his leg. NFL Insider for the NFL Network...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
