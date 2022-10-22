Okay folks, make sure you set your alarms for 10 a.m. sharp, because that is when Ticket Master opens up ticket sales for Alabama vs. Gonzaga in what should be an exciting rematch in the BJCC in Birmingham on December 17. This matchup should provide fireworks all around as the Crimson Tide looks to sweep the series that started last year in Seattle.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO