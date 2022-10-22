Read full article on original website
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." Week 10 of high school football in West Alabama featured the final region games of the regular season and playoff pairings began to take shape. Here’s a look at what happened under the Friday Night Lights:
It has been a historic week for No. 3/1 Alabama (16-1-1) soccer. The team captured its first ever Southeastern Conference regular season championship with a 2-0 victory over Florida on Senior Night. The award party has not stopped yet. The Crimson Tide picked up two of the three weekly SEC...
Alabama's contest with LSU in Baton Rouge on November 5 will kickoff at 6 p.m. central time on ESPN. The Tide's tilt with the bayou bengals was chosen for the prime time slot over the highly anticipated matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers, a game that will likely decide which team represents the East in the SEC Championship Game.
The Alabama Crimson Tide pass rush bounced back against Mississippi State after a rough outing against Tennessee. The team accounted for four total sacks as well as five quarterback hurries to give Will Rogers a tough outing in Tuscaloosa. The unit made the majority of its sacks during the second...
No. 3 Alabama soccer knocked off the Florida Gators Sunday evening in a 2-0 victory to become the program's first SEC Regular Season Champion. Alabama midfielder Kat Rogers scored the first goal of the night in the 26th minute. Senior forward Riley Tanner drove in a long-range goal to put...
Alabama played a much improved game on Saturday against Mississippi State en route to a 30-6 win over the Bulldogs. One area that has garnered a lot of attention this season is penalties. Coming into the game against Mississippi State, Alabama led the FBS in total penalties, having been flagged a ludicrous 66 times over its first seven games. The Crimson Tide was averaging a whopping 9.43 penalties per game for a total of 79.86 yards. The penalty yardage per game mark was just low enough to keep the Crimson Tide out of the FBS basement in that statistic, but Alabama still ranked a lowly No. 128 out of 131 FBS teams.
Alabama defeated Mississippi State 30-6 at home on Saturday night, extending the Crimson Tide's win streak against the Bulldogs to 15 straight wins. This dominant win by Alabama is also starting another streak for Mississippi State, however, as the team that seems to have become the Tide's bounce-back opponent, with the Bulldogs playing the Tide directly after a loss three out of the past four seasons.
The University of Alabama welcomed home members of its legendary 1992 national championship team for the 30 year anniversary of their dominant victory over the Miami Hurricanes as part of the homecoming festivities. The team won in dominant fashion 34-13. The 1992 team holds a special place in the hearts...
The Preston brothers shared a heartfelt moment during the Crimson Tide's win over Mississippi State last night. Alabama football freshman wide receiver Shazz Preston has an older brother named Shawn Preston, who is a senior safety that plays for Mississippi State. When Shawn noticed that his little brother was in...
Former Alabama lineman Evan Neal was carted off the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Neal was blocking on a run play when he suffered his knee injury. He required medical attention after a Jaguars defensive player rolled up on the side of his leg. NFL Insider for the NFL Network...
During Alabam's 30-6 win over Mississippi State, the Crimson Tide hosted 2024 five-star quarterback Julian Sayin on his official visit to the Capstone. Sayin is currently the 12th-ranked recruit and third-best player in the state of California according to 247 Sports. The 2024 recruit also currently has the Carlsbad Lancers at 8-1 on the season and 6-0 in their region.
Halloween came early for the Mississippi State Bulldogs, head coach Mike Leach said an Alabama jersey is sure to scare them!. During his post-game interview after the 30-6 loss Saturday night, Leach was asked what Alabama does that gives his team some trouble. To this he said,. "You wanna scare...
Up by 30 points with 20 seconds remaining in regulation, Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban could be seen completely losing his mind at the officials over what he felt was a poor defensive pass interference call against Malachi Moore in the end zone. The team had done a...
Alabama fans finally got a chance to see a proper sample of preseason All-American Eli Ricks' skills on Saturday against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. After having the secondary struggle immensely against the Tennessee Volunteers last week, the team needed to try out different personnel to have a shot against Mike Leach's air raid offense.
Okay folks, make sure you set your alarms for 10 a.m. sharp, because that is when Ticket Master opens up ticket sales for Alabama vs. Gonzaga in what should be an exciting rematch in the BJCC in Birmingham on December 17. This matchup should provide fireworks all around as the Crimson Tide looks to sweep the series that started last year in Seattle.
The Alabama Crimson Tide remains at No. 6 in Week 9's AP Poll after the team's 30-6 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday night. The Crimson Tide received 1,266 points this week. The top five remains the same as last week. Georgia is the top-ranked team with 1,530 points and...
The New England Patriots have seen enough. At least, for now. Bill Belichick has benched former Alabama Crimson Tide great and 2021 first round draft pick Mac Jones after just over a quarter of play against the Chicago Bears on ESPN's Monday Night Football. An interception he threw on a lollipop pass was the final straw for Belichick.
Saturday morning, October 22nd, Central High School Football Coach Rodney Bivens announced his resignation as head football coach. “Thank you to the Tuscaloosa City Schools and Central High School for allowing me the opportunity to serve my Alma Mater and community in the capacity of head football coach,” Bivens said in an exclusive statement made to 105.1 The Block.
After the Crimson Tide's loss to the Tennessee Volunteers in week seven, video circulated from fans at Neyland Stadium that appeared to show Jermaine Burton strike a female Tennessee fan. Another video showed him knocking the phone out of another fan's hands. Speculation ran amuck all week about whether or...
Senior Alabama Point Guard Jahvon Quinerly is returning to action this season after tearing his ACL during last year's NCAA Tournament. He recently earned a preseason honor as he was named to the list of players to watch to win the Bob Cousy Award. He comes back as the leading...
