Bob Yancy's answer to Question 2
On Tuesday's Opinion page, College Station City Council, Place 5 candidate Bob Yancy's answer to Question 2 was omitted due to an editing error. Below is the question and the answer he provided, without editing:. Are people wishing to speak at city council meetings treated with respect and, more important,...
Two candidates seeking Pct. 4 commissioner post
Today, The Eagle turns its attention to the race for Brazos County commissioner, Precinct 4. This will be the first time in almost three decades that there won’t be a Cauley representing the precinct. Carey Cauley represented Precinct 4 until his 2009 death and his wife, Irma Cauley has represented it since then. It is a marvelous example of service to the community.
Aron Collins, College Station Council Place 1
1. In light of the money-losing city purchase of the old Chimney Hill shopping center, what are your thoughts on the city’s purchase of the former Macy’s store in Post Oak Mall? (150 words) City government has a responsibility to be transparent with its citizens. As a businessperson,...
Wanda Watson, Brazos County Commissioner, Precinct 4
1. Do you feel Precinct 4 gets its fair share of county funding? If not, why? (150 words) Infrastructure inadequacies continue to affect Precinct4; some roads have sustained damage from heavy truck traffic. Without repair, the road conditions will inevitably deteriorate. I will work to prioritize the public works projects of Precinct 4 while adhering to the fiduciary responsibility of the county.
Bob Yancy, College Station City Council Special Place 5
1. In light of the money-losing city purchase of the old Chimney Hill shopping center, what are your thoughts on the city’s purchase of the former Macy’s store in Post Oak Mall? (150 words) Commercial real estate is highly speculative. Even career real estate professionals advise that it’s...
Studies the issues that concern all
John Nichols, when I congratulated him after winning a seat on city council, responded, “Thanks. You know I’m not always going to vote the way you want.”. That has certainly proven to be true, but nonetheless, I will be voting for him again in the upcoming College Station mayoral race. As much as I would love him voting to my interests always, that is an unreal expectation.
A look at the CS Council Place 5 contest
Today, The Eagle concludes its look at the contested College Station Place 5. The race is to complete the remaining two years of Councilman John Nichols’ term. Nichols resigned to run for mayor. In College Station, candidates are elected at-large, so all voters in the city may cast ballots...
Brazos County commissioners ratify tax rate at no-new-revenue
Brazos County commissioners — with all five of them finally in attendance — officially and unanimously ratified the county’s tax rate at the no-new-revenue rate of $0.4294 per $100 valuation during Tuesday morning’s regular meeting. After almost two months of back-and-forth debate — inside and outside...
A choice for ethics and nice neighbors
Do we want ethical candidates? My choice is John Nichols for mayor of College Station. Do we want nice neighbors? My choice are those in my Chimney Hill neighborhood who are probably a mix of liberal, libertarian and conservative — all of whom I’ve met represent caring folk!
Brazos County seeks passage of two transportation propositions on November ballot
Brazos County has two propositions on the November 8 ballot to fund transportation projects — a $100 million transportation bond election as well as a special election for an additional $10 vehicle registration fee for residents. Proposition A is for a $100 million transportation bond program which consists of...
Early voting for November election opens Monday
Early voting for November’s election opens Monday and runs through Friday, Nov. 4 ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Five early voting locations are open this Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Monday, Oct. 31 through Friday, Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters will be asked for identification at polling center. Valid forms of ID include a voter ID card, a valid Texas drivers license and a passport.
William Wright, College Station Council Place 2
1. In light of the money-losing city purchase of the old Chimney Hill shopping center, what are your thoughts on the city’s purchase of the former Macy’s store in Post Oak Mall? (150 words) We have to use taxpayer money wisely. Period. Having said that, the citizens of...
Calendar for Wednesday, Oct. 26
The Brazos Breeze Flute Choir's first concert of the season is 5 p.m. Sunday at First United Methodist Church at 506 E. 28th St. in Downtown Bryan. Concert attendees are encouraged to come in Halloween costumes if desired. For more information, contact Penny Zent at 979-268-1743 or message brazosbreeze@gmail.com. 1...
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for October 25
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle.
College Station girls win regional cross country meet
HUNTSVILLE — The College Station girls won the Class 5A Region III cross country championship Tuesday morning at Kate Barr Ross Memorial Park. The third-ranked Lady Cougars beat Georgetown by 55 points to win regionals for the second straight year and advance to the state meet set for Nov. 5 at Round Rock’s Ole Settler’s Park.
Copperas Cove sweeps Bryan, ending the Lady Vikings' volleyball season
The Bryan volleyball team started strong but couldn’t finish, ending its season in the process. Copperas Cove recovered from a slow start for a 25-18, 25-22, 25-20 District 12-6A victory Tuesday night at Viking Gym in a regular-season finale. The relaxed, playoff-bound Lady Dawgs (27-15, 7-5) had the luxury...
Madisonville, Franklin stay undefeated in district play
For some Brazos Valley teams, the Friday night playoff atmosphere already has arrived. The Franklin Lions are one of those fired-up teams after last week’s 49-35 victory over District 11-3A Division 1 foe Lorena in a battle of state-ranked squads. “It’s exciting around here,” Franklin head coach Mark Fannin...
Aggie women's golf team reaches final at East Lake Cup
ATLANTA — The top-seeded Texas A&M women’s golf team beat fourth-seeded UCLA 3-2 in the semifinals of the East Lake Cup on Tuesday at East Lake Golf Club. A&M’s Zoe Slaughter topped UCLA’s Alessia Nobilio 4 and 2, while Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio beat Annabel Wilson 5 and 4, and Hailee Cooper edged past Emilie Paltrinieri 1 up with an eagle on the last hole to clinch the Aggies’ team victory.
Texas A&M remains focused despite losing ways; 3 linemen gone; Florida kick at 11
Things have been bad for Texas A&M, but it could get worse. Texas A&M has lost three straight games in a season for the first time since 2014. A&M at 3-4 is under .500 this late in the season for the first time since 2009 when the Aggies finished at 6-7 after losing to Georgia in the Independence Bowl.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It will be a warm day in Bryan. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Tornado Watch until TUE 12:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
