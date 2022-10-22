ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Nine exotic birds stolen from pet shop in Oildale

By Amy Pachla, 23ABC
KERO 23 Bakersfield
KERO 23 Bakersfield
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A4jU3_0iiZQt1v00

Nine exotic birds were stolen from a vendor in Bakersfield, leaving the owner out thousands of dollars for the rare pets.

On Tuesday at For the Birds and More , located near the intersection of Olive Drive and Roberts Lane in Oildale, shop owner Sherry Parker says she caught two people stuffing birds into backpacks and pillowcases on surveillance video.

Parker says she’s concerned about the birds’ safety. Some of them still require hand-feeding. She’s asking the public for help finding the birds and holding the thieves accountable.

“I am making a plea to the people of Kern County to help me find our birds,” said Parker. “It’s very, very important to us, and also we had a bird being boarded, and they also took that bird. That was the most devastating of all the whole problems, and we just don’t know how to handle that. We’ve never had anything like that.”

Parker says in addition to cash rewards being offered by her store for the return of the birds, the owner of the boarded bird is offering a thousand dollar reward for their return.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is aware of this incident. If you have any information about the theft or where the birds are, please call KCSO at 861-3110.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

3 arrested in tobacco shop armed robberies in SE Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men and a juvenile are in custody on suspicion of robbing tobacco shops in southeast Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Officers responded to reports of an armed robbery in progress at the Cigarette World located at 2316 Brundage Lane on Monday around 4:45 p.m. Reports indicated two men, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man arrested after allegedly burglarizing multiple businesses in Rosamond

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s deputies arrested one man after he allegedly burglarized three business’ early Tuesday morning in Rosamond. KCSO deputies responded to reports of burglary alarms at three different businesses around 1:25 a.m. in Rosamond. When officers arrived, they found a suspect forced entry to Foster Freeze, Sister Sister Coffee and […]
ROSAMOND, CA
KGET

Man arrested on suspicion of child endangerment: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a baby’s death that happened Oct. 22. The night of the incident, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office told 17 News about the investigation and that the death was possibly due to natural causes. Robert Wayne Coberly, 33, the child’s father was arrested at the […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

One is dead after a collision in Tehachapi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Tehachapi Police Department said a “male juvenile bicyclist” is dead following a vehicle and bicyclist collision in Tehachapi Monday. The police department said the bicyclist was struck on Tucker Road near Conway Avenue just before 4 p.m. by a pickup truck that was exiting a parking lot. The bicyclist suffered […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KMPH.com

Man shot in back of head in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot in the back of the head Saturday night in Tulare County. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls of a shooting at a home near Avenue 160 and Road 168, in Woodville. Deputies say when they arrived on...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Kern County Libraries now offering free Narcan

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning Fahra Daredia came on the show, to talk about the library's new partnership, with Kern Behavioral Health, and Drug-Free Kern. To learn more about how you can learn how to use Narcan, or get the life-saving device head to the Kern County Library's website here.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man left with major injuries after a shooting in Wasco: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was left with major injuries after a shooting in Wasco Monday night, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said they received the call at about 8 p.m. and when they arrived at the scene on Iris Street they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds […]
WASCO, CA
KGET

2 arrested in connection to multiple storage unit burglaries: Bakersfield PD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people have been arrested in connection to multiple storage unit burglaries in Bakersfield, according to police. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers arrested Simon Ford, 42, and Desiree Garza, 38, after serving a search warrant in the 100 block of Roberts Lane on Oct. 20. According to police, investigators found […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Lanes clear after 3 vehicles overturn on SB Hwy 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A three vehicle accident has impacted traffic on southbound Highway 99 just south of California Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. CHP reported that the accident happened at 1:43 p.m. and has blocked the fast lane of Highway 99. The...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KERO 23 Bakersfield

KERO 23 Bakersfield

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 Bakersfield, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy