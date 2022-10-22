GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Five men face multiple charges following a shooting last month that left a teen in critical condition. Cecil Battles, 18, Andrew Owens, 19, Jaireon Corteez Harris, 20, Markeese Williams, 19, all of Kansas City, Kansas, and Alexander Mendoza-Villicana, are all charged in Hall County Court with attempted second-degree murder, six counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, first-degree assault, two counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm, three counts of being an accessory to a felony, one count of first-degree assault, attempted second-degree assault, third-degree assault, attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO