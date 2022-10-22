Alaska's 2022 high school football season ends with Colony crowned as Division 1 state champion

The biggest state in the Union is the first to wrap up its high school football season

Behind junior quarterback Jack Nash, the Colony Knights won their first Division I Alaska state championship in thrilling fashion Friday night.

Nash ran for an 11-yard touchdown with 17 seconds left to give Colony a 14-7 win over Juneau .

Defense was the name of the game in the first half as the sun and temperature dropped, with the Huskies and Knights trading touchdowns and heading into halftime tied 7-7. Colony scored on a TD pass from Nash to Jayce Underwood, and Juneau answered with a TD run by Jamal Johnson.

And defense remained the theme in the second half, as the two teams moved the ball well but couldn't get over the hump until Nash's winning touchdown.

Juneau entered the game as the only undefeated team in Alaska, but Colony avenged a 42-13 loss in Week 4 to the Huskies.

The game streamed live on the NFHS Network .

Lathrop won its second straight Division II title and Homer grabbed its first-ever Division III state championship last week.

(File photo by Rion Sanders, The Great Falls Tribune, Great Falls Tribune via Imagn Content Services, LLC)