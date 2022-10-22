Read full article on original website
WNEP-TV 16
Good Morning PA - The Spooky Schuylkill
Schuylkill County VISION invites you to their 10th annual 5K, The Spooky Schuylkill. On October 29th, walk, run, creep or crawl on the Landingville portion of the Schuylkill River Trail. Proceeds support a better future for Schuylkill County.
Times News
Tamaqua train station to be featured on 2023 stamp
The U.S. Postal Service announced Monday that the historic Tamaqua train station will be featured on a 2023 stamp. “The 2023 stamp program features a broad range of subjects and designs. These miniature works of art highlight our unique American culture and offer a broad selection for those looking to collect stamps or send their mail around the nation or the world,” said USPS Stamp Services Director William Gicker.
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurant
The Lehigh Valley area of Pennsylvania is rich in history. It is also rich in stories of haunted places. During the process of researching another story about a legend in the Allentown area, we were looking for an old tavern nearby, that might also have some interesting history, to stop and grab a bite to eat at.
thevalleyledger.com
New Bethany Ministries Expands Housing Advocacy Program
With a generous grant, the organization has placed housing advocates in three additional Bethlehem Area School District schools. BETHLEHEM, PA. – October 24, 2022 – New Bethany Ministries (NBM) has partnered with the Bethlehem Area School District (BASD) to expand its school presence. Members of the BASD school board recently approved increasing NBM housing advocate positions in three supplementary locations through an American Rescue Plan Homeless Children and Youth grant. The grant sets aside Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to provide support and resources for homeless children and youth.
Times News
Nesquehoning historical society bus trip, events
The Nesquehoning Historical Society will hold a bus trip to Lancaster on Nov. 12. Motor coach bus will leave the CVS parking lot at promptly 8 a.m. Those going are asked to be there at 7:45 a.m. The group will travel to Lancaster to visit Wheatland, the home of James...
Times News
Schuylkill Chamber honored by peers
The Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce was named the 2022 Chamber of the Year at the Pennsylvania Association of Chamber Professionals 2022 Chamber Professionals and Leadership Conference. The conference was hosted by The Chamber of Gettysburg & Adams County. The award recognizes organization excellence and significant achievements and accomplishments. The Schuylkill...
Times News
Lehighton plans crisis response
In the wake of an unfounded threat in neighboring Tamaqua Area School District last week, Lehighton Area School District presented an official “crisis management plan” Monday night spelling out responsibilities during any incidents. The plan, Superintendent Dr. Christina Fish said, was something the district wanted to get implemented...
WFMZ-TV Online
LVPC considers chicken ordinance that attorney Asteak says overreaches, defies economic reality
Keeping chickens at home may be portrayed as healthy and earth-friendly, but the practice may not be for the faint of heart. At times, it may indeed be "fowl." Chickens are messy and they indulge in cannibalism. Then when they "retire" from laying eggs, there is no gravy train, just a soup pot.
Times News
Three injured in Ross Twp.collision
State police at Lehighton reported investigating a two-vehicle crash at 5:19 p.m. on Oct. 14 at the intersection of Route 115 and Kunkletown Road, in Ross Township, Monroe County. Troopers said Kathy W. Goida, 67, of Saylorsburg, driving a 2021 Kia Seltos, was stopped for a stop sign on Kunkletown...
Times News
ON THIS DATE OCTOBER 25, 1963
Luther Getz of Albrightsville, Penn Forest Township supervisor, was elected president of the Carbon County Association of Township Officers during the 50th anniversary convention and dinner held Thursday at the Mahoning Valley Fire Company. Other officers elected were John Martonick, Banks Township supervisor, first vice president; Gladys Bauman, Mahoning Township...
Sentence given for Scranton bank robber
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A bank robber from Scranton will spend between 11-23 months behind bars. Police say Vasiliy Chinikaylo, of Swoyersville, robbed a bank in Scranton in 2019. He walked into the Wells Fargo along North Main Avenue and said he had a bomb. He was able to...
Flames gut home in Monroe County
EFFORT, Pa. — There's not much left of a home after a fire in Monroe County. Flames broke out on Filbert Lane in Chestnuthill Township, near Effort, just before midnight Sunday night. There is no word if anyone was hurt or what led to the fire. See news happening?...
PhillyBite
Amish-Owned Restaurants in Lancaster County, PA
- You can try Amish-owned restaurants in Lancaster County, PA, if you're in the mood for an authentic Pennsylvania Dutch meal. You can also try American BBQ, crafted beer, farmland tours, and more. There's even an Amish Country Homestead you can visit!. Amish-owned restaurants in Lancaster County, PA, are a...
Times News
Heritage Hill to honor veterans with lunch
Heritage Hill Senior Community is showing military Veterans appreciation for their bravery and service to their country on Nov. 9, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with a free to-go lunch. Enjoy a hot lunch to go, courtesy of Heritage Hill, and, in addition, Veterans will be presented with a...
Bucks County, Pennsylvania Game Commission Observing a Rare Medical Occurrence in Local Rabbits
The medical situation has state officials keeping an eye on the local rabbit population. Due to a recent development in animal research, Bucks County and state officials are on the lookout for a developing medical situation. Greg Vellner wrote about the news for The Reporter. The Pennsylvania Game Commission, along...
Return of the general store in Northumberland County
THARPTOWN, Pa. — Walking inside Tharptown General Store and Pizzeria is almost like taking a step back in time, right down to the countertops covered in newspapers from the 1940s. That's exactly what owners Mark and Melissa Shingara were going for. Melissa's aunt came up with the idea a...
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?
The peaceful and quaint cemetery across the street from Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church of Eastern Salisbury holds the remains of some of Lehigh Valley’s earliest settlers. It is also the site, that according to legend, where a horrific end was met by a Revolutionary War veteran during an altercation with the devil himself.
Times News
State police report on area crashes
• One person sustained suspected minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at 5:14 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Intersection of Interchange and Red Hill roads in Towamensing Township. State police at the Lehighton barracks said David H. Stanmets, 48, of Bangor, was operating the 2002 Harley Davidson...
Times News
Schuylkill wreath class
Make your own Evergreen Wreath or Swag at the Schuylkill County Master Gardener Workshop on Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to noon at Evergreen Acres, 135 Fort Lebanon Rd., Auburn. Register at http://schuylkillExt@psu.edu by selecting workshops from the menu box and type wreath in the search bar. Class size is...
Times News
JT hopes to replace veteran banners
Current “Hometown Hero” banners in Jim Thorpe will be taken down later this year, but borough officials are hopeful the program will start up again in the future. In a program spearheaded around five years ago by the Jim Thorpe Lions Club and member Jimmy Trainer, who passed away earlier this year, residents honored family members or friends who served in the military by sponsoring banners with pictures of them, which were then hung on utility poles around town.
