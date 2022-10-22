The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday evening, and was presented a request for American Rescue Plan Act funding by the Brown County Historical Society. The group’s representative shared that the Historical Society would like to fix the air conditioning and heating, as well as the roof, at the Hiawatha World office, the elevator and second story windows at the auditorium, the elevator and air conditioning at the Bruning Memorial Building, as well as perform work at the windmill building, and gravel work at the Ag Museum.

