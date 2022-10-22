ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Anderson, Robert L. 1941-2022

Robert Lee Anderson, 81, of Hiawatha, passed away on Oct. 21, 2022, while residing in the memory care of the Maple Heights Nursing Home in Hiawatha. Robert was born on Jan. 17, 1941, In the Highland Hospital, Highland, Kansas.
HIAWATHA, KS
City Commission hears ARPA request

The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday evening, and was presented a request for American Rescue Plan Act funding by the Brown County Historical Society. The group’s representative shared that the Historical Society would like to fix the air conditioning and heating, as well as the roof, at the Hiawatha World office, the elevator and second story windows at the auditorium, the elevator and air conditioning at the Bruning Memorial Building, as well as perform work at the windmill building, and gravel work at the Ag Museum.
HIAWATHA, KS
Firefighters respond to uncontrolled brush fire

The Hiawatha fire Department responded to a brush pile fire that had gotten out of control Thursday evening just south of Hiawatha. The location was south on12th Street, on private land just south of Ag Partners, early Thursday evening.
HIAWATHA, KS
Sheriff's Office to hand out bags for trick-or-treaters

The Brown County Sheriff wanted to share some Halloween safety information and inform the public that his office will be having Trick-or-Treat night from 5-8 p.m. on Friday. Sheriff John Merchant said his office, located at 709 Utah St., will have trick-or-treat bags to hand out that night. These bags contain safety information, pencils, stickers, candy and glow sticks for safety.
BROWN COUNTY, KS

