Kelly, Schmidt spin policy goals as Kansas governor’s race steps into final two weeks
Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly of Topeka and Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt of Lawrence enter the two-week push ahead of the Nov. 8 election for Kansas governor. (Sherman Smith and Thad Allton/Kansas Reflector)
Kansas Treasurer Lynn Rogers: Focus on recovery, savings, unclaimed cash helps day-to-day lives
Treasurer Lynn Rogers appears for a recording of the Kansas Reflector podcast to make the case for a full-term. He hopes to hang onto the job by defeating Republican state Rep. Steven Johnson, a farmer from Assaria, in the November election. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)
Kansas Republicans seize on false report about drag show to attack Gov. Laura Kelly
Derek Schmidt, GOP nominee for governor, attacked Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly over a false report that state funding was used for a drag show in Wichita. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)
Kansas survey sizes up Kelly and digs into economy, education and election issues
The new public opinion survey of Kansans released Tuesday by the Docking Institute at Fort Hays State University examines attitudes about the the governor and Legislature, election security, education, abortion and more. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)
Anderson, Robert L. 1941-2022
Robert Lee Anderson, 81, of Hiawatha, passed away on Oct. 21, 2022, while residing in the memory care of the Maple Heights Nursing Home in Hiawatha. Robert was born on Jan. 17, 1941, In the Highland Hospital, Highland, Kansas.
Even some GOP voters in Kansas support abortion. But Laura Kelly rarely talks about it.
Ashley All, spokeswoman for Kansans for Constitutional Freedom, gives a speech following Kansas voters' decision to protect abortion rights. Tens of thousands of GOP voters made the vote a resounding victory for abortion rights supporters. (Lily O'Shea Becker/Kansas Reflector)
City Commission hears ARPA request
The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday evening, and was presented a request for American Rescue Plan Act funding by the Brown County Historical Society. The group’s representative shared that the Historical Society would like to fix the air conditioning and heating, as well as the roof, at the Hiawatha World office, the elevator and second story windows at the auditorium, the elevator and air conditioning at the Bruning Memorial Building, as well as perform work at the windmill building, and gravel work at the Ag Museum.
Holton Direct Care opens Fairview location
Holton Direct Care celebrated a ribbon cutting of its new Fairview location on Oct. 15. The new Fairview clinic is located at 614 W. Oak St., Fairview.
Firefighters respond to uncontrolled brush fire
The Hiawatha fire Department responded to a brush pile fire that had gotten out of control Thursday evening just south of Hiawatha. The location was south on12th Street, on private land just south of Ag Partners, early Thursday evening.
Sheriff's Office to hand out bags for trick-or-treaters
The Brown County Sheriff wanted to share some Halloween safety information and inform the public that his office will be having Trick-or-Treat night from 5-8 p.m. on Friday. Sheriff John Merchant said his office, located at 709 Utah St., will have trick-or-treat bags to hand out that night. These bags contain safety information, pencils, stickers, candy and glow sticks for safety.
